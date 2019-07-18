Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF ASSETS FROM ZEFR, INC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

Vobile Group Limited

阜 博 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3738)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF

ASSETS FROM ZEFR, INC.

THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on July 19, 2019 (Hong Kong Time), the Company (as the Buyer) and ZEFR (as the Seller) entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Buyer has conditionally agreed to, among other things, acquire the Purchased Assets from the Seller.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Proposed Acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for the Company to embrace market opportunities to further consolidate its position as the leader in online video content protection and monetization.

The Board is of the view that the Asset Purchase Agreement was entered into on normal commercial terms and the terms of the Proposed Acquisition are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more relevant percentage ratios applicable to the Proposed Acquisition exceed 100%, the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best knowledge of the Company, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the general meeting to be convened for approving the Proposed Acquisition.

- 1 -

A notice convening the EGM to approve the Proposed Acquisition and a circular containing, among other things, further details of the Proposed Acquisition and the financial information of the Target Business is expected to be despatched to Shareholders by August 9, 2019.

WARNING

The Proposed Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent including the obtaining of the Shareholders' approval for the Proposed Acquisition, which may or may not be fulfilled. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the securities of the Company.

BACKGROUND

The Board is pleased to announce that on July 19, 2019 (Hong Kong Time), the Company (as the Buyer) and ZEFR (as the Seller) entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Buyer has conditionally agreed to, among other things, acquire the Purchased Assets from the Seller.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Date:July 18, 2019 (Pacific Time)

Parties:(1) the Company, as the Buyer;

  1. ZEFR, as the Seller; and
  2. Zach James and Richard Raddon (as founders of ZEFR) for purpose of matters in relation to (i) non-competition, non- solicitation and non-disparagement, (ii) confidentiality and (iii) general provisions, such as provisions in relation to the governing law and assignment

The Company confirms that, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Seller and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company.

- 2 -

Purchased Assets: Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Asset Purchase Agreement, at the Closing, Seller shall sell, assign, transfer, convey and deliver to Buyer, and Buyer shall purchase from Seller, all of the Seller's right, title and interest in and to all assets, properties and rights of every nature, kind and description, whether tangible or intangible, real or personal, accrued or contingent, wherever located and whether now existing or hereafter acquired prior to the Closing, necessary for, used in or held for use primarily in connection with the Target Business, other than the certain excluded assets as set out under the Asset Purchase Agreement (collectively, the ''Purchased Assets''), in each case free and clear of any encumbrances, other than certain permitted encumbrances set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement, including all of the Seller's right, title and interest in and to, among other things, the following (in each case (except paragraph (a), (d) and (i) below), to the extent necessary for, used in or held for use primarily in connection with the Target Business and excluding certain excluded assets and excluded liabilities set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement:

  1. all Seller intellectual property rights and Seller technology that are necessary for, used in or held for use in connection with the Target Business (including, without limitation, United States Patents Nos. 9432712 and 9544666), except for certain asset, intellectual property rights and technology listed in the Asset Purchase Agreement;
  2. copies of all business records (except human resources, corporate, tax and accounting records of Seller), books, files, papers, documentation, records, databases, and tangible research, design, development, manufacturing and technical assets (e.g., specifications, designs, register-transfer and gate- level descriptions, netlists, scripts, test suites, mask works, prototypes, logs, bug listings, software, documentation, databases, technical information, test results and tools), subject to the Seller retaining copies or originals of any of the foregoing to the extent that (i) the Seller is required by applicable law to retain such copies or originals or (ii) such copies have been made in the ordinary course pursuant to the Seller's standard data backup procedures and that is customarily retrievable only by computer forensic experts and generally considered inaccessible without the use of specialized tools and techniques;

- 3 -

(c)

all computer hardware used by the transferring employees prior

to the Closing and all documentation therefor;

(d)

all YouTube accounts, content owners, channels and rights to

channel ownership and all Facebook and Instagram pages and

accounts under Facebook rights manager, and similar social

media and digital video channels, accounts and Internet assets,

in each case, that are necessary for, used in or held for use in

connection with the Target Business;

(e)

all rights associated with the Purchased Assets and the Assumed

Liabilities (including (i) the rights to sue for or assert claims

against and remedies against past, present or future

infringements of the Seller intellectual property rights and to

retain any and all amounts therefrom and (ii) the rights of

priority and protection of interests in the Seller intellectual

property rights);

(f)

all customer relationship management data and records, other

than in relation to the ad sales agreements as set out under the

Asset Purchase Agreement;

(g)

all employee-related files or records, including all personnel

files, related to the transferring employees that the Seller is not

prohibited from transferring to the Buyer under applicable law;

(h)

one-half interests in those certain Seller intellectual property

rights consisting of the proprietary discovery engine adapter

developed by the Seller and all source code therefor;

(i)

all other proceeds of any or all of the foregoing received or

receivable after the Closing.

Please also see ''- Target Business'' for details.

Purchase Price:

The Purchase Price of the Purchased Assets comprises the Closing

Cash Consideration and the Earn-Out Amount (if any). Please also

see ''- Details of the Purchase Price'' for details.

Closing and

The

Closing will take place on the fifth Business Day after the

Conditions

satisfaction, or to the extent permissible, waiver by the party entitled

Precedent:

to the benefit of the conditions set forth in the Asset Purchase

Agreement.

- 4 -

The obligation of the Seller to consummate the transactions contemplated under the Asset Purchase Agreement shall be subject to fulfillment of, among other things, the following conditions at or prior to the Closing, any of which may be waived in writing by Seller in its sole discretion:

  1. the representations and warranties of the Buyer contained in the Asset Purchase Agreement or any other relevant documents as set out under the Asset Purchase Agreement shall be true and correct in all material respects;
  2. the Seller shall have received from the Buyer a certificate signed by the chief executive officer of the Buyer to the effect that the condition set forth in (1) above have been satisfied;
  3. the Seller shall have received each of the closing deliverables in accordance with the term of the Asset Purchase Agreement; and
  4. all authorizations, consents, orders and approvals of all governmental authorities shall have been received.

The obligation of the Buyer to consummate the transactions contemplated under the Asset Purchase Agreement shall be subject to fulfillment of, among other things, the following conditions at or prior to the Closing, any of which excluding the condition set for in

  1. and (3) below may be waived in writing by the Buyer in its sole discretion:
  1. all authorizations, consents, orders and approvals of all governmental authorities and the third-party consents required for the purpose of the Closing shall have been received and shall be satisfactory in form and substance to the Buyer in its reasonable discretion;
  2. the Buyer shall have received the requisite approval of the shareholders of the Buyer under applicable law;
  3. the Buyer shall have received the approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Earn-out Shares from the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange;

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 00:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-R..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - very substantial acquisition o..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of Proxy for use at the Special General ..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) proposed grant of general mandates to iss..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed share consolidation and notice of sp..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit and Risk Mana..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.16%43 945
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%51 267
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%26 147
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%25 044
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 478
NASDAQ26.63%17 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About