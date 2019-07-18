Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF ASSETS FROM ZEFR, INC.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

Vobile Group Limited

阜 博 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3738)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF

ASSETS FROM ZEFR, INC.

THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on July 19, 2019 (Hong Kong Time), the Company (as the Buyer) and ZEFR (as the Seller) entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Buyer has conditionally agreed to, among other things, acquire the Purchased Assets from the Seller.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Proposed Acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for the Company to embrace market opportunities to further consolidate its position as the leader in online video content protection and monetization.

The Board is of the view that the Asset Purchase Agreement was entered into on normal commercial terms and the terms of the Proposed Acquisition are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more relevant percentage ratios applicable to the Proposed Acquisition exceed 100%, the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best knowledge of the Company, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the general meeting to be convened for approving the Proposed Acquisition.