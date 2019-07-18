Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF ASSETS FROM ZEFR, INC.
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.
Vobile Group Limited
阜 博 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3738)
ANNOUNCEMENT
VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF
ASSETS FROM ZEFR, INC.
THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on July 19, 2019 (Hong Kong Time), the Company (as the Buyer) and ZEFR (as the Seller) entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Buyer has conditionally agreed to, among other things, acquire the Purchased Assets from the Seller.
REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION
The Proposed Acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for the Company to embrace market opportunities to further consolidate its position as the leader in online video content protection and monetization.
The Board is of the view that the Asset Purchase Agreement was entered into on normal commercial terms and the terms of the Proposed Acquisition are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more relevant percentage ratios applicable to the Proposed Acquisition exceed 100%, the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best knowledge of the Company, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the general meeting to be convened for approving the Proposed Acquisition.
A notice convening the EGM to approve the Proposed Acquisition and a circular containing, among other things, further details of the Proposed Acquisition and the financial information of the Target Business is expected to be despatched to Shareholders by August 9, 2019.
WARNING
The Proposed Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent including the obtaining of the Shareholders' approval for the Proposed Acquisition, which may or may not be fulfilled. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the securities of the Company.
BACKGROUND
The Board is pleased to announce that on July 19, 2019 (Hong Kong Time), the Company (as the Buyer) and ZEFR (as the Seller) entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Buyer has conditionally agreed to, among other things, acquire the Purchased Assets from the Seller.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date:July 18, 2019 (Pacific Time)
Parties:(1) the Company, as the Buyer;
ZEFR, as the Seller; and
Zach James and Richard Raddon (as founders of ZEFR) for purpose of matters in relation to (i) non-competition, non- solicitation and non-disparagement, (ii) confidentiality and (iii) general provisions, such as provisions in relation to the governing law and assignment
The Company confirms that, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Seller and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company.
Purchased Assets: Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Asset Purchase Agreement, at the Closing, Seller shall sell, assign, transfer, convey and deliver to Buyer, and Buyer shall purchase from Seller, all of the Seller's right, title and interest in and to all assets, properties and rights of every nature, kind and description, whether tangible or intangible, real or personal, accrued or contingent, wherever located and whether now existing or hereafter acquired prior to the Closing, necessary for, used in or held for use primarily in connection with the Target Business, other than the certain excluded assets as set out under the Asset Purchase Agreement (collectively, the ''Purchased Assets''), in each case free and clear of any encumbrances, other than certain permitted encumbrances set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement, including all of the Seller's right, title and interest in and to, among other things, the following (in each case (except paragraph (a), (d) and (i) below), to the extent necessary for, used in or held for use primarily in connection with the Target Business and excluding certain excluded assets and excluded liabilities set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement:
all Seller intellectual property rights and Seller technology that are necessary for, used in or held for use in connection with the Target Business (including, without limitation, United States Patents Nos. 9432712 and 9544666), except for certain asset, intellectual property rights and technology listed in the Asset Purchase Agreement;
copies of all business records (except human resources, corporate, tax and accounting records of Seller), books, files, papers, documentation, records, databases, and tangible research, design, development, manufacturing and technical assets (e.g., specifications, designs, register-transfer and gate- level descriptions, netlists, scripts, test suites, mask works, prototypes, logs, bug listings, software, documentation, databases, technical information, test results and tools), subject to the Seller retaining copies or originals of any of the foregoing to the extent that (i) the Seller is required by applicable law to retain such copies or originals or (ii) such copies have been made in the ordinary course pursuant to the Seller's standard data backup procedures and that is customarily retrievable only by computer forensic experts and generally considered inaccessible without the use of specialized tools and techniques;
(c)
all computer hardware used by the transferring employees prior
to the Closing and all documentation therefor;
(d)
all YouTube accounts, content owners, channels and rights to
channel ownership and all Facebook and Instagram pages and
accounts under Facebook rights manager, and similar social
media and digital video channels, accounts and Internet assets,
in each case, that are necessary for, used in or held for use in
connection with the Target Business;
(e)
all rights associated with the Purchased Assets and the Assumed
Liabilities (including (i) the rights to sue for or assert claims
against and remedies against past, present or future
infringements of the Seller intellectual property rights and to
retain any and all amounts therefrom and (ii) the rights of
priority and protection of interests in the Seller intellectual
property rights);
(f)
all customer relationship management data and records, other
than in relation to the ad sales agreements as set out under the
Asset Purchase Agreement;
(g)
all employee-related files or records, including all personnel
files, related to the transferring employees that the Seller is not
prohibited from transferring to the Buyer under applicable law;
(h)
one-half interests in those certain Seller intellectual property
rights consisting of the proprietary discovery engine adapter
developed by the Seller and all source code therefor;
(i)
all other proceeds of any or all of the foregoing received or
receivable after the Closing.
Please also see ''- Target Business'' for details.
Purchase Price:
The Purchase Price of the Purchased Assets comprises the Closing
Cash Consideration and the Earn-Out Amount (if any). Please also
see ''- Details of the Purchase Price'' for details.
Closing and
The
Closing will take place on the fifth Business Day after the
Conditions
satisfaction, or to the extent permissible, waiver by the party entitled
Precedent:
to the benefit of the conditions set forth in the Asset Purchase
Agreement.
The obligation of the Seller to consummate the transactions contemplated under the Asset Purchase Agreement shall be subject to fulfillment of, among other things, the following conditions at or prior to the Closing, any of which may be waived in writing by Seller in its sole discretion:
the representations and warranties of the Buyer contained in the Asset Purchase Agreement or any other relevant documents as set out under the Asset Purchase Agreement shall be true and correct in all material respects;
the Seller shall have received from the Buyer a certificate signed by the chief executive officer of the Buyer to the effect that the condition set forth in (1) above have been satisfied;
the Seller shall have received each of the closing deliverables in accordance with the term of the Asset Purchase Agreement; and
all authorizations, consents, orders and approvals of all governmental authorities shall have been received.
The obligation of the Buyer to consummate the transactions contemplated under the Asset Purchase Agreement shall be subject to fulfillment of, among other things, the following conditions at or prior to the Closing, any of which excluding the condition set for in
and (3) below may be waived in writing by the Buyer in its sole discretion:
all authorizations, consents, orders and approvals of all governmental authorities and the third-party consents required for the purpose of the Closing shall have been received and shall be satisfactory in form and substance to the Buyer in its reasonable discretion;
the Buyer shall have received the requisite approval of the shareholders of the Buyer under applicable law;
the Buyer shall have received the approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Earn-out Shares from the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange;
