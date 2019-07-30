Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/2019

Cayman Islands Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office
Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited
P.O. Box 10008, Willow House
Cricket Square
Grand Cayman KY1-1001
Cayman Islands
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
Principal Bankers
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Stock Code
01667
Website
www.milestone.hk
Milestone Builder Holdings Limited
Annual Report 2018/19
03
Financial Highlights
Note: No restatement made in 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17. The figures have been extracted from previous Annual Report.
Consolidated Revenue Included Rental Income (HK$'000)
309,510
409,834
450,000
278,444
212,455
66,650
15,022
400,000
100,561
350,000
120,515
300,000
210,976
9,890
167,953
250,000
33,226
29,936
28,315
200,000
88,677
150,000
100,000
258
195
99
272
333
50,000
0
2014/15
2015/16
2016/17
2017/18
2018/19
(restated)
(restated)
(restated)
(restated)
Building construction services
Alteration, addition, tting-out works and building services
Repair and restoration of historic buildings
Property development and investment
Note: In the current year, following the continual expansion of the Group into the property development and investment business, the rental income is reclassified to "revenue" instead of being included under "other income" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as in the previous years.
04
Milestone Builder Holdings Limited
Annual Report 2018/19
Financial Highlights (Continued)
Net Prot (HK$'000)
30,000
25,000
22,597
24,308
20,000
15,000
15,587
14,666
10,000
8,146
5,000
0
2014/15
2015/16
2016/17
2017/18
2018/19
(restated)
Net Prot
Note: Restatements were made due to the change in accounting policy of investment properties from cost model to fair value model.
