Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/2019

0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

進階發展集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限責任公司）

Stock code 股份代號: 1667

ANNUAL REPORT 年報 2018/2019

Contents

Corporate Information

Financial Highlights

Chairman's Statement

Management Discussion and Analysis

Directors and Senior Management

Corporate Governance Report

Directors' Report

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Five-Year Financial Summary

2

3

5

7

17

20

30

42

47

48

50

52

53

130

02 Milestone Builder Holdings Limited Annual Report 2018/19

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Executive Directors

Mr. Leung Kam Fai (Chairman)

Mr. Lam Ka Ho

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Keung Kwok Hung

Ms. Lau Suk Han Loretta

Mr. Fong Man Fu Eric

Audit Committee

Mr. Keung Kwok Hung (Chairman)

Ms. Lau Suk Han Loretta

Mr. Fong Man Fu Eric

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Keung Kwok Hung (Chairman)

Mr. Leung Kam Fai

Mr. Fong Man Fu Eric

Nomination Committee

Mr. Fong Man Fu Eric (Chairman)

Mr. Leung Kam Fai

Mr. Keung Kwok Hung

Authorised Representatives

Mr. Leung Kam Fai

Mr. Lam Ka Ho

Company Secretary

Mr. Wong Chi On (Resigned on 31 May 2018)

Ms. Lee Yin Ling Linda (Appointed on 31 May 2018)

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Registered Office

P.O. Box 10008, Willow House

Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Cayman Islands

Head Office and Principal Place of Business

14/F, 9 Po Lun Street

Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon

Hong Kong

Cayman Islands Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited

P.O. Box 10008, Willow House

Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Cayman Islands

Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

Principal Bankers

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Stock Code

01667

Website

www.milestone.hk

Milestone Builder Holdings Limited

Annual Report 2018/19

03

Financial Highlights

Note: No restatement made in 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17. The figures have been extracted from previous Annual Report.

Consolidated Revenue Included Rental Income (HK$'000)

309,510

409,834

450,000

278,444

212,455

66,650

15,022

400,000

100,561

350,000

120,515

300,000

210,976

9,890

167,953

250,000

33,226

29,936

28,315

200,000

88,677

150,000

100,000

258

195

99

272

333

50,000

0

2014/15

2015/16

2016/17

2017/18

2018/19

(restated)

(restated)

(restated)

(restated)

Building construction services

Alteration, addition, tting-out works and building services

Repair and restoration of historic buildings

Property development and investment

Note: In the current year, following the continual expansion of the Group into the property development and investment business, the rental income is reclassified to "revenue" instead of being included under "other income" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as in the previous years.

04

Milestone Builder Holdings Limited

Annual Report 2018/19

Financial Highlights (Continued)

Net Prot (HK$'000)

30,000

25,000

22,597

24,308

20,000

15,000

15,587

14,666

10,000

8,146

5,000

0

2014/15

2015/16

2016/17

2017/18

2018/19

(restated)

Net Prot

Note: Restatements were made due to the change in accounting policy of investment properties from cost model to fair value model.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:08 UTC
