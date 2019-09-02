Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

創 建 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1609)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Yang Rui (楊蕤) ("Mr. Yang") as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Yang are set out below:

Mr. Yang, aged 53, graduated from 中南工業大學 (Central South University of Technology*) in the PRC with a Bachelor Degree in Metallurgical Analytical Chemistry in 1988 and obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from Murdoch University in Western Australia in 2001. Mr. Yang has extensive senior managerial experiences serving various PRC and multinational companies particularly in the field of import and export of non-ferrous metals. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yang held key management positions including president, deputy general manager and business development manager at several companies in the PRC and Hong Kong including Royal International Trading Limited (since 2002), Shum Yip Nonfemet Hong Kong Limited (1995-2000) and China National Nonferrous Metals Import and Export Corporation Guangzhou and Shenzhen Branch (1989-1995), the principal business of these companies involve sale and promotion of non-ferrous metals and related products.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang is a substantial shareholder of the Company deemed to be interested in 99,424,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 10.17% of the issued Shares as at the date of this announcement within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong via Prosperous East International Limited, a corporation controlled by him.