HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

創 建 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1609)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Yang Rui () ("Mr. Yang") as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Yang are set out below:

Mr. Yang, aged 53, graduated from 中南工業大學 (Central South University of Technology*) in the PRC with a Bachelor Degree in Metallurgical Analytical Chemistry in 1988 and obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from Murdoch University in Western Australia in 2001. Mr. Yang has extensive senior managerial experiences serving various PRC and multinational companies particularly in the field of import and export of non-ferrous metals. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yang held key management positions including president, deputy general manager and business development manager at several companies in the PRC and Hong Kong including Royal International Trading Limited (since 2002), Shum Yip Nonfemet Hong Kong Limited (1995-2000) and China National Nonferrous Metals Import and Export Corporation Guangzhou and Shenzhen Branch (1989-1995), the principal business of these companies involve sale and promotion of non-ferrous metals and related products.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang is a substantial shareholder of the Company deemed to be interested in 99,424,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 10.17% of the issued Shares as at the date of this announcement within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong via Prosperous East International Limited, a corporation controlled by him.

  • For identification purpose only.

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang (i) has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (iii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company.

A service contract has been entered into between Mr. Yang and the Company for a term of two years with effect from 2 September 2019, subject to the rotation and re-election provisions in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), pursuant to which Mr. Yang shall be re-elected at the next general meeting of the Company under the requirements of the Articles of Association. Mr. Yang is entitled to receive a remuneration of HK$120,000 per annum which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities as well as remuneration benchmarks in the industry and the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Board is not aware of any other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Yang which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Yang to join the Board.

By Order of the Board

Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Jinbing

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Jinbing, Mr. Ni Biao and Mr. Yang Rui and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Zhu Zhengfu, Dr. Li Yifei and Mr. Tam Ping Kuen Daniel.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC
