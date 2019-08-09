Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-VICE CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

MI能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1555)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-VICE CHAIRMAN

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Xiong (''Mr. Wang'') has been appointed as an executive director and co-vice chairman of the Company with effect from August 9, 2019.

Mr. Wang, aged 53, has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and investment management. He brings considerable capital market and investment management expertise to the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wang served as an executive director and vice-chairman at Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited (a company previously listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'')) (Stock Code: 566) from November 2016 to March 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Wang served as an executive director at China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3623) from July 2016 to October 2016, responsible for capital project investment and management and also as an executive director and vice-chairman at a company listed on the Stock Exchange from March 2013 to October 2014, responsible for among others corporate strategy development. In addition, Mr. Wang has previously founded, participated and/or currently participates in the establishment and/or operation of various domestic and foreign startup companies focusing on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and investment management. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Communication from Harbin Engineering University in China and a master's degree in Engineering from Tokai University of Japan.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang does not have any interest in the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, or any relationship with any director, senior management, chief executive or substantial or controlling