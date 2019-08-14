Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement dated 13 August 2019 jointly issued by Hydoo International Holding Limited (the "Company") and China Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Share Offer. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that Opus Capital Limited ("Opus Capital"), a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Share Offer, in particular, as to, among other things, whether the Share Offer is fair and reasonable and as to the acceptance of the Share Offer. Such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code. The letter of advice from Opus Capital to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Share Offer will be included in the composite offer and response document to be jointly despatched by the Company and the Offeror pursuant to the Takeovers Code.

By the order of the Board

Hydoo International Holding Limited

Wang Jianli

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Jianli, Mr. Wang Dewen and Mr. Huang Dehong; the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. Yuan Bing; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Lihua, Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson and Mr. Yue Zheng.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement, and confirm, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement contained in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information profit warning
PU
09:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
09:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Closure of Register of Members
PU
09:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement
PU
09:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
09:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of chief executive officer
PU
08:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Ratification of senior management's qualifica..
PU
08:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the possible transaction pursuant t..
PU
08:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Grant of share options
PU
08:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of head office and principal place of ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 789 M
EBIT 2019 11 853 M
Net income 2019 10 090 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,6x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 290,12  HKD
Last Close Price 234,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.36%37 426
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.14%51 564
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 386
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%26 300
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 675
NASDAQ18.40%16 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group