Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement dated 13 August 2019 jointly issued by Hydoo International Holding Limited (the "Company") and China Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Share Offer. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that Opus Capital Limited ("Opus Capital"), a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Share Offer, in particular, as to, among other things, whether the Share Offer is fair and reasonable and as to the acceptance of the Share Offer. Such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code. The letter of advice from Opus Capital to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Share Offer will be included in the composite offer and response document to be jointly despatched by the Company and the Offeror pursuant to the Takeovers Code.

