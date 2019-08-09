Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

(In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version,

CHAPTER 1: GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1 Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited (hereafter "the Company") was established prior to the implementation of the company Law of the People's Republic of China ("the Company Law") in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the state and the Guideline Opinions for Joint Stock Liability Company promulgated by the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System, and continues to exist upon the entry into force of the Company Law, and has been restructured pursuant to the Company Law and the State Council's Special Regulations Regarding the Issue and Listing of Shares Overseas by Joint Stock Liability Companies (the "Special Regulations") and satisfied the conditions specified by the Company Law.

The Company was established by the promoter on July 12, 1993 with the approval of the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System (Ti Gai Sheng (1993) No.117), and registered in Beijing Administration of Industry and Commerce on July 13, 1993, and obtained the Business License for Legal Person, and the unified social credit code of the Company is: 91110000101717457X.

Beiren Group Corporation is the promoter of the Company.

Article 2 These Articles of Association are formulated in accordance with the Company Law, Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Securities Law"), "Constitution of the Communist Party of China" (the "Constitution"), Special Regulations and Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Associations of Companies Listed Overseas (the "Mandatory Provisions") and other relevant regulations to safeguard the legal interests of the Company, its shareholders and creditors, and to regulate the organizations and activities of the Company.

Article 3 The Company obtained approval from the Securities Committee of the State Council on July 9 1993, to issue an initial of 100,000,000 overseas listed foreign shares to overseas investors which were subscribed in foreign currency. The 100,000,000 shares were listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 6 1993. 50,000,000 RMB ordinary shares were issued to domestic investors and were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on May 6 1994. On December 19 2002, the Company obtained approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue additional 22,000,000 RMB ordinary shares to domestic investors and were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on January 16 2003.

Article 4 The Company's registered Chinese name: 北京京城機電股份有限公司

English name: Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

Article 5 The Company's address: Rm 901, Jingcheng Holding Mansion, No. 59 Dongsanhuan Road Central, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC postal code: 100022, telephone number: 010-87707356

Article 6 The Company's legal representative is the chairman of the Company.

Article 7 The Company is a joint stock liability company of permanent existence.

Article 8 All assets of the Company are divided into shares of equal value. Shareholders are liable to the extent of the shares they held, whereas the Company is liable for its liabilities with all its assets.

