Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
0
08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
(In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version,
the Chinese version shall prevail.)
1
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited
Articles of Association Time of Amendment and Adoption
Passed by a special resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders on July 14, 1993 Amended by a special resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders on May 28, 1995 Approved by the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System and Securities Committee of the State Council on July 17, 1995, Respectively amended by specials resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 11, 2002 Amended by specials resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 12, 2003 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on May 24 of 2004 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 8 of 2005 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 27 of 2006 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on May 26 of 2009 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on May 18 of 2011 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on Dec 18 of 2012 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on Dec 16 of 2013 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 26 of 2014 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 9 of 2015 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 12 of 2018 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 21 of 2019 Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on July 15 of 2019.
CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1: GENERAL PROVISIONS ............................................................................................................................ .
3
CHAPTER 2: OBJECTIVES AND SCOPE OF BUSINESS. .............................................................................................. .
4
CHAPTER 3: SHARES AND REGISTERED CAPITAL ................................................................................................... .
5
CHAPTER 4: REDUCTION OF CAPITAL AND REPURCHASE OF SHARES ...............................................................
7
CHAPTER 5: FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES ........................................................
10
CHAPTER 6: SHARE CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS ...........................................................
Article 1 Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited (hereafter "the Company") was established prior to the implementation of the company Law of the People's Republic of China ("the Company Law") in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the state and the Guideline Opinions for Joint Stock Liability Company promulgated by the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System, and continues to exist upon the entry into force of the Company Law, and has been restructured pursuant to the Company Law and the State Council's Special Regulations Regarding the Issue and Listing of Shares Overseas by Joint Stock Liability Companies (the "Special Regulations") and satisfied the conditions specified by the Company Law.
The Company was established by the promoter on July 12, 1993 with the approval of the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System (Ti Gai Sheng (1993) No.117), and registered in Beijing Administration of Industry and Commerce on July 13, 1993, and obtained the Business License for Legal Person, and the unified social credit code of the Company is: 91110000101717457X.
Beiren Group Corporation is the promoter of the Company.
Article 2 These Articles of Association are formulated in accordance with the Company Law, Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Securities Law"), "Constitution of the Communist Party of China" (the "Constitution"), Special Regulations and Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Associations of Companies Listed Overseas (the "Mandatory Provisions") and other relevant regulations to safeguard the legal interests of the Company, its shareholders and creditors, and to regulate the organizations and activities of the Company.
Article 3 The Company obtained approval from the Securities Committee of the State Council on July 9 1993, to issue an initial of 100,000,000 overseas listed foreign shares to overseas investors which were subscribed in foreign currency. The 100,000,000 shares were listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 6 1993. 50,000,000 RMB ordinary shares were issued to domestic investors and were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on May 6 1994. On December 19 2002, the Company obtained approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue additional 22,000,000 RMB ordinary shares to domestic investors and were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on January 16 2003.
Article 4 The Company's registered Chinese name: 北京京城機電股份有限公司
English name: Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited
Article 5 The Company's address: Rm 901, Jingcheng Holding Mansion, No. 59 Dongsanhuan Road Central, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC postal code: 100022, telephone number: 010-87707356
Article 6 The Company's legal representative is the chairman of the Company.
Article 7 The Company is a joint stock liability company of permanent existence.
Article 8 All assets of the Company are divided into shares of equal value. Shareholders are liable to the extent of the shares they held, whereas the Company is liable for its liabilities with all its assets.
3
Article 9 Entry into Force of the Articles of Association
The Articles of Association passed by a special resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders on July 14, 1993 and registered at Beijing Administration of Industry and Commerce and became effective on the same day. The Articles of Association was amended by a special resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders on May 28, 1995, and respectively amended by a special resolution at the general meeting on June 11,2002,June 12,2003,May 24,2004,June 8,2005,June 27,2006,May 26,2009 and then became effective and superseded the foregoing Articles of Association upon being filed with the competent authorities. The foregoing Articles of Association was respectively amended by a special resolution at the general meeting on May 18, 2011, December 18, 2012, December 16, 2013, June 26, 2014 and June 9,2015. Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 12 of 2018. Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on June 21 of 2019. Amended by special resolutions at the general meeting of the shareholders on July 15 of 2019.
Upon its entry into force, the Company's Articles of Association shall constitute a legally binding document that regulates the Company's organizations and activities, rights and obligations between the Company and each shareholder and among the shareholders.
Article 10 The Company's Articles of Association are binding upon the Company and its shareholders, members of the Party Committee (Discipline Inspection Commission), directors, supervisors, managers and other senior officers, the forementioned may, according to the Company's Articles of Association, assert rights in respect of the affairs of the Company.
Other senior officers fore-mentioned shall refer to the Company's deputy managers, secretary of the board of directors, financial officers, and chief engineers.
A shareholder may take action against the Company pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, and vice versa. A shareholder may also take action against another shareholder or the directors, supervisors, managers and other senior officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association.
The prosecution referred includes court proceedings and arbitration proceedings.
Article 11 The Company may invest in other limited liability companies or joint stock liability companies, and its liabilities to the invested company shall be limited to the amount of its capital contribution.
Article 12 CPC grassroots activities of the Company shall be governed by the CPC Constitution.
CHAPTER 2: OBJECTIVES AND SCOPE OF BUSINESS
Article 13 Objectives: the Company shall lawfully conduct the business, utilize the funds in a proper and effective manner, introduce the advanced and scientific management, keep seeking for the technical progress, use the latest market and technical information to duly adjust the operation strategy,
4
pay attention to economic lot size and scale of economy, engage in gas storage and transportation equipments and related industries, explore domestic and international market with excellent products, superior service and advanced technology, to be world-class company, and to ensure the greatest extent proper economic returns to the shareholders lawfully.
Article 14 Authorised scope of operation: general logistics; professional contractor. General scope of operation: development, design, sales, installation, adjustment, maintenance of cryogenic containers for storage, compressors (piston compressor, membrane compressor and membrane compressor of nuclear grading) and accessories; machinery equipment and electrical equipment; technical consultancy and technical services; information consulting services; import and export of commodities and technology and acting as import and export agency.
The Company shall file application with registration authority based on the scope of operation set out in this article. The scope of business of the Company shall be consistent with and subject to that approved by the authority responsible for the registration of the Company.
The Company is allowed to set up branches, subsidiaries, jointly controlled enterprises and offices domestically and overseas based on the scope of operation set out in this article upon gaining approval in accordance with the approval procedures.
CHAPTER 3: SHARES AND REGISTERED CAPITAL
Article 15 There must, at all times, be ordinary shares in the Company. Subject to the approval of the department authorized by the State Council, the Company may, according to its requirements, create other classes of shares.
Article 16 The shares issued by the Company shall each have a par value of Renminbi one
(1.00) yuan.
Article 17 Shares of the Company shall be issued in an open, fair and just manner, and shares of the same class shall carry the same rights.
Each of the shares of the same class shall be issued under the same conditions and at the same price in each issuance. The price payable per share subscribed by any entity or individual shall be the same.
Article 18 Subject to the approval of the securities authority of the State Council, the Company may issue shares to domestic investors and foreign investors. "Foreign investors" in the preceding paragraph shall mean those investors who subscribe shares issued by the Company and are located in foreign countries and in the regions of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. "Domestic investors" shall refer to those who subscribe shares issued by the Company and are located within the territory of the PRC, excluding the above mentioned areas.
Article 19 Shares which the Company issues to domestic investors for subscription in
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:10 UTC