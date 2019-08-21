Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

Lerthai Group Limited

勒泰集團有限公司

20190812

________________________

Incorporated the 24th day of November 1952.

________________________

(It is a consolidated version not formally adopted by shareholder at a general meeting)

(The English version of the Articles of Association of the Company shall prevail and

nothing contained in the Chinese translation thereof shall alter or affect its interpretation.)

Company No. 3639

THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

(CHAPTER 622)

Special Resolution

of

Lerthai Group Limited

勒泰集團有限公司

Passed on 26 June 2019

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lerthai Group Limited (the "Company") duly convened and held at Room 4608, 46/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m., the following resolution was duly passed as a Special Resolution of the Company:-

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT:

  1. conditional only upon the satisfaction of either one of the conditions set out in paragraph (b) of this special resolution and subject to any conditions imposed in accordance with paragraph (c) of this special resolution, the reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the share capital account of the Company by an amount equal to HK$900,000,000 without cancelling or extinguishing any ordinary shares (the "Capital Reduction") be and is hereby approved and the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby authorised to apply the credit arising from the Capital Reduction to a capital reduction reserve account of the Company and to use such reserve to set off against the accumulated realised losses standing in the financial statements of the Company and/or to make distribution to the shareholders of the Company as and when the Directors think fit;

1

  1. the approval and authorisation set out in paragraph (a) of this special resolution shall be conditional upon either (i) there being no application to the Court of
    First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong (the "Court") for cancellation of the approval of the Capital Reduction, set out in this special resolution, by creditors or members of the Company within five weeks of the date of this special resolution (the "Application"); or (ii) if any such Application is made, the Court making an order to confirm this special resolution;
  2. if such an Application is made and the Court makes an order to confirm this special resolution upon the Application, the approval and authorisation in paragraph (a) of this special resolution shall be subject to any conditions that may be imposed by the Court; and
  3. the Company and the Directors be and are hereby authorised generally to do all acts and things as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement or to give effect to the foregoing."

dated this the 26th day of June, 2019

(Sd.) Wong Tat Keung

Wong Tat Keung

Chairman of the Meeting

2

[COPY]

(Sd.) Ms Ada LL CHUNG

Company No. 3639

THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

(CHAPTER 622)

Special Resolution

of

LT Commercial Real Estate Limited

勒 泰 商 業 地 產 有 限 公 司

Passed on 30 January 2019

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (the "Company") duly convened and held at Room 4608, 46/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 30 January 2019 at 9:30 a.m., the following resolution was duly passed as a Special Resolution of the Company:-

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT:

subject to and conditional upon the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong:

  1. the English name of the Company be changed from "LT Commercial Real Estate Limited" to "Lerthai Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company be changed from "勒泰商業地產有限公司" to "勒泰集團有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name"); and
  2. any one director or the company secretary of the Company be authorized to do or procure any such acts and things and execute all documents as may be required to effect the aforesaid Change of Company Name."

dated this the 30th day of January, 2019

(Sd.) Yang Longfei

Yang Longfei

Chairman of the Meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Incorporatio..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) resignation of non-executive director; (2..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on interim results for the six m..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Articles of association
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement principal financial data of sino..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendment of the terms of convertibl..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018-19 environmental, social and governance ..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement information concerning..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement change of chief executive office..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement strategic cooperation ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 386
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.17%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.88%16 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group