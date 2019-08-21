Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF Lerthai Group Limited 勒泰集團有限公司 20190812 ________________________ Incorporated the 24th day of November 1952. ________________________ (It is a consolidated version not formally adopted by shareholder at a general meeting) (The English version of the Articles of Association of the Company shall prevail and nothing contained in the Chinese translation thereof shall alter or affect its interpretation.)

Company No. 3639 THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE (CHAPTER 622) Special Resolution of Lerthai Group Limited 勒泰集團有限公司 Passed on 26 June 2019 At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lerthai Group Limited (the "Company") duly convened and held at Room 4608, 46/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m., the following resolution was duly passed as a Special Resolution of the Company:- SPECIAL RESOLUTION "THAT: conditional only upon the satisfaction of either one of the conditions set out in paragraph (b) of this special resolution and subject to any conditions imposed in accordance with paragraph (c) of this special resolution, the reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the share capital account of the Company by an amount equal to HK$900,000,000 without cancelling or extinguishing any ordinary shares (the " Capital Reduction ") be and is hereby approved and the directors of the Company (the " Directors ") be and are hereby authorised to apply the credit arising from the Capital Reduction to a capital reduction reserve account of the Company and to use such reserve to set off against the accumulated realised losses standing in the financial statements of the Company and/or to make distribution to the shareholders of the Company as and when the Directors think fit; 1

the approval and authorisation set out in paragraph (a) of this special resolution shall be conditional upon either (i) there being no application to the Court of

First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong (the " Court ") for cancellation of the approval of the Capital Reduction, set out in this special resolution, by creditors or members of the Company within five weeks of the date of this special resolution (the " Application "); or (ii) if any such Application is made, the Court making an order to confirm this special resolution; if such an Application is made and the Court makes an order to confirm this special resolution upon the Application, the approval and authorisation in paragraph (a) of this special resolution shall be subject to any conditions that may be imposed by the Court; and the Company and the Directors be and are hereby authorised generally to do all acts and things as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement or to give effect to the foregoing." dated this the 26th day of June, 2019 (Sd.) Wong Tat Keung Wong Tat Keung Chairman of the Meeting 2

[COPY] (Sd.) Ms Ada LL CHUNG

Company No. 3639 THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE (CHAPTER 622) Special Resolution of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited 勒 泰 商 業 地 產 有 限 公 司 Passed on 30 January 2019 At the Extraordinary General Meeting of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (the "Company") duly convened and held at Room 4608, 46/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 30 January 2019 at 9:30 a.m., the following resolution was duly passed as a Special Resolution of the Company:- SPECIAL RESOLUTION "THAT: subject to and conditional upon the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong: the English name of the Company be changed from "LT Commercial Real Estate Limited" to "Lerthai Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company be changed from " 勒泰商業地產有限公司 " to " 勒泰集團有限公司 " (the " Change of Company Name "); and any one director or the company secretary of the Company be authorized to do or procure any such acts and things and execute all documents as may be required to effect the aforesaid Change of Company Name." dated this the 30th day of January, 2019 (Sd.) Yang Longfei Yang Longfei Chairman of the Meeting

