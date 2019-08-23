Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

Articles of Association of

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

Chapter One General Provisions

Article 1 AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (the "Company") is a company limited by shares established in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), Special Provisions of the State Council for Companies Limited by Shares Issuing Shares and Seeking a Listing Outside the PRC, Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas, Letter of Opinion on Supplements and Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company Regarding Listing of Shares in Hong Kong and other relevant laws and administrative regulations of the PRC.

Following approval by Document Guozihan Number 2 [2003] of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Company was established by means of promotion, was registered with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce on April 30, 2003.

The promoters of the Company are:

Promoter One: China Aviation Industry Corporation II (Upon the establishment of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, all the equity interests held by China Aviation Industry Corporation II will be held by Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

Promoter Two: China Huarong Asset Management Corporation

Promoter Three: China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd

Promoter Four: China Orient Asset Management Corporation

Article 2

Registered name of the Company in Chinese: 中国航空科技工业股份有限公

司

Name of the Company in English: AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

Article 3 Domicile of the Company: 2nd floor, Building 27, No. 26 Xihuan South Street, Beijing Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing.

Postal Code: 100176

Article 4 The Chairman shall be the legal representative of the Company.

Article 5 The Company is a company limited by shares existing in perpetuity and an independent legal person, governed and protected by laws, administrative regulations and other relevant provisions of the PRC.

Article 6 The Articles of Association shall come into effect after being passed by way of a special resolution at the general meeting and shall supersede the original Articles of Association registered with the authorities for industry and commerce.