HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

0
08/23/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Articles of Association of

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

2019

1

Articles of Association of

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

Table of Contents

Chapter

Contents

Page

Chapter One

General Provisions .................................................................................................

3

Chapter Two

Purpose and Scope of Business..............................................................................

5

Chapter Three

Shares, Transfer of Shares and Registered Capital ..............................................

5

Chapter Four

Reduction of Capital and Buy-Back of Shares......................................................

9

Chapter Five

Financial Assistance for the Purchase of Company Shares .................................

11

Chapter Six

Share Certificates and Register of Shareholders ...................................................

12

Chapter Seven Rights and Obligations of Shareholders............................................................

16

Chapter Eight

Shareholders' General Meeting ........................................................................

18

Chapter Nine

Special Procedures for Voting of Class Shareholders .........................................

26

Chapter Ten

Board of Directors.................................................................................................

29

Chapter Eleven

Secretary to the Board .....................................................................................

34

Chapter Twelve

Company Manager ..........................................................................................

35

Chapter Thirteen

Supervisory Committee .................................................................................

36

Chapter Fourteen

Qualifications and Obligations of the Directors, Supervisors, Managers and

Other Senior Management Staff ...................................................................................................

39

Chapter Fifteen

Financial and Accounting Systems and Distribution of Profit ......................

45

Chapter Sixteen

Engagement of Accounting Firms ..................................................................

49

Chapter Seventeen

Merger and Division...................................................................................

51

Chapter Eighteen

Dissolution and Liquidation .........................................................................

52

Chapter Nineteen

Amendment Procedures of the Articles of Association ................................

54

Chapter Twenty

Notices ............................................................................................................

55

Chapter Twenty-one

Dispute Resolution.................................................................................

55

Chapter Twenty-two

Supplementary Provisions .......................................................................

56

2

Articles of Association of

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

Chapter One General Provisions

Article 1 AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (the "Company") is a company limited by shares established in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), Special Provisions of the State Council for Companies Limited by Shares Issuing Shares and Seeking a Listing Outside the PRC, Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas, Letter of Opinion on Supplements and Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company Regarding Listing of Shares in Hong Kong and other relevant laws and administrative regulations of the PRC.

Following approval by Document Guozihan Number 2 [2003] of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Company was established by means of promotion, was registered with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce on April 30, 2003.

The promoters of the Company are:

Promoter One: China Aviation Industry Corporation II (Upon the establishment of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, all the equity interests held by China Aviation Industry Corporation II will be held by Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

Promoter Two: China Huarong Asset Management Corporation

Promoter Three: China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd

Promoter Four: China Orient Asset Management Corporation

Article 2

Registered name of the Company in Chinese: 中国航空科技工业股份有限公

Name of the Company in English: AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

Article 3 Domicile of the Company: 2nd floor, Building 27, No. 26 Xihuan South Street, Beijing Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing.

Postal Code: 100176

Article 4 The Chairman shall be the legal representative of the Company.

Article 5 The Company is a company limited by shares existing in perpetuity and an independent legal person, governed and protected by laws, administrative regulations and other relevant provisions of the PRC.

Article 6 The Articles of Association shall come into effect after being passed by way of a special resolution at the general meeting and shall supersede the original Articles of Association registered with the authorities for industry and commerce.

3

Articles of Association of

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

The Articles of Association of the Company shall be a legally binding document that regulates the organization and acts of the Company as well as the rights and obligations between the Company and the shareholders and among shareholders from the date on which they become effective.

Shareholders may sue the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. The Company may sue shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association. Shareholders may sue shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association. Shareholders may sue directors, supervisors, manager and other senior management staff of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association.

For the purposes of the above paragraph, the term "sue" shall include the initiation of proceedings in a court or the application of arbitration to an arbitration organization.

Other senior management staff mentioned above shall include vice manager, the person in charge of financial affairs and Secretary to the Board.

Article 7 The Articles of Association shall be binding upon the Company and its shareholders, directors, supervisors, managers and other senior management staff. All the above persons may make claims related to Company matters in accordance with the Articles of Association.

The Company and its shareholders, Directors, supervisors, managers and other senior management staff shall all strictly comply with the national laws and regulations and the regulations and rules issued by the relevant regulatory authorities. Where there are other regulations or requirements by the industry authorities on the industry that the Company involves in (including but not limited to confidentiality matters and military matters), the Company shall execute in accordance with such regulations or requirements.

Article 8 The Company may invest in other limited liability companies and companies limited by shares. It shall be liable for such invested companies to the extent of the amount of investment. The Company could not become a shareholder with unlimited liabilities of any other economic organizations.

Article 9 In accordance with provisions under the Constitution of the Communist Party of China, the Company shall establish an organization for the Communist Party of China. The Party organization shall perform the core leading and political functions. The Company shall establish a working organ for the Party, allocate sufficient personnel to handle Party affairs and guarantee working funds for the Party organization. Prior to making decisions on material issues of the Company, the opinion of the Party organization of the Company shall be considered. When selecting senior managements, the Party organization shall consider and propose opinions and

4

Articles of Association of

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited

suggestions on the candidates nominated by the Board or managers.

Chapter Two Purpose and Scope of Business

Article 10 The business purpose of the Company is: To establish and strengthen the corporate management system and operational mechanism adapting to the requirements of the market economy system; to create and improve value for customers relying on technological development and management innovation; to provide development opportunities to staffs, and to build value for shareholders and make contributions to society. Be practical to improve, be innovative to develop, building a strong brand and going out to the world.

Article 11 The business scope of the Company shall be in accordance with the items approved by the authorities that are authorized by the State Council and the authorities of Industry and Commerce.

The business scope of the Company includes: design, research and development, manufacture and sales of the helicopters, regional jets, trainers, general-purpose aircraft, aircraft parts and components, aviation electronic products and other aviation products; design, research and development and manufacture of automobiles, automobile engines, transmissions, and automobile parts and components; sales of automobiles (sedans excluded); leasing of automobiles, aircraft and other electronic machinery; design, development, manufacture and sales of medical package machinery, textile machinery, food processing machinery, other machinery and electronic equipments; installation, debugging, maintenance and other after-sale services of the products stated above; investment, operation management of capital projects; self-management and agency for the import and export business of various products and technologies (except the importing and exporting of products or technologies restricted or forbidden by the State).

Chapter Three Shares, Transfer of Shares and Registered Capital

Article 12 The Company shall have ordinary shares at all times. It may have other kinds of shares according to the need, upon approval by the authorities that are authorized by the State Council to examine and approve companies.

Article 13 All the shares issued by the Company shall have a par value which shall be RMB1.0 for each share.

Article 14 The Company may issue shares to investors inside the PRC and to investors outside the PRC following approval from the securities regulatory authorities of the State Council.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:47:04 UTC
