Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*
中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 3969)
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION
CORPORATION LIMITED
Considered and passed at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2018 Annual
General Meeting of the Company
Implemented on the date of the initial public offering and listing of the A shares of the Company on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange
CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS
Article 1 In order to protect the legal rights and interests of China Railway Signal
Communication Corporation Limited* (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), its shareholders and creditors, and to regulate the organization and activities of the Company, these Articles of Association is hereby formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Law"), the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities Law"), the Special Regulations of the State Council in Relation to the Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies (hereinafter referred to as the "Special Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas , Letter Regarding Opinion on Supplementary Amendments to Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed in Hong Kong, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited , the Rules Governing the Listing of Shares on theSci-techInnovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange , the Guidelines for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies , the Corporate Governance Standards for Listed Companies and other relevant regulations.
Article 2 The Company is a joint stock limited company incorporated pursuant to the Company Law, the Securities Law, the Special Regulations and other relevant laws and regulations of China.
Following approval by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council by issuing the Reply on the Establishment of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (Guo Zi Gai Ge [2010] No.1492), the Company was jointly established by China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd., China Reform Holdings Corporation Ltd. and CICC Jiacheng Investment Management Co., Ltd. by way of promotion. The Company was registered with the State Administration for Industry & Commerce of the People's Republic of China and obtained a business license on 29 December 2010. Currently, the Uniform Social Credit Code of the Company is: 911100007178285938.
Article 3 Registered name of the Company:
Chinese: 中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司
English: China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited
English (abbreviation): CRSC
Article 4 The Company's domicile: 20/F CRSC Building A, 1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road, Fengtai District, Beijing; Postal code: 100070.
Article 5 The Company has a registered capital of RMB[●]. Upon issuance of new shares, the Company's registered capital will be adjusted accordingly based on actual issuance conditions and the Company should proceed with the procedure of registered capital change.
Article 6 The Company is a joint stock limited company in perpetual existence.
Article 7 The Chairman of the Company shall be the legal representative of the Company.
Article 8 These Articles of Association shall become effective from the date on which the initial public offering of A shares of the Company takes place and A shares of the Company are listed on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Company's current Articles of Association shall automatically become null and void on the date when these Articles of Association comes into effect.
These Articles of Association shall become a legally binding document that regulates the organization and acts of the Company and the rights and obligations between the Company and the shareholders and between shareholders inter se from the date on which they become effective.
Article 9 These Articles of Association shall be binding upon the Company and its shareholders, directors, supervisors, the president and other senior management members. All the above-mentioned persons may make claims relating to Company's matters in accordance with these Articles of Association.
According to these Articles of Association, shareholders may sue the Company; the Company may sue shareholders, directors, supervisors, the president and other senior management members; shareholders may sue shareholders; and shareholders may sue directors, supervisors, the President and other senior management members of the Company.
For the purposes of the preceding paragraph, the term "sue" shall include the institution of proceedings in a court or the application to an arbitration institution for arbitration.
Article 10 All the assets of the Company are divided into shares of equal value. Shareholders shall be liable to the Company to the extent of the shares they subscribed for. The Company shall be liable for its debts to the extent of all of its assets.
Article 11 The Company may invest in other limited liability companies and joint stock limited companies. The Company's liabilities to an investee shall be limited to the amount of its subscribed capital contribution to such investee and the value of its subscribed shares. However, the Company shall not be a contributor who assumes joint and several responsibilities for the liabilities of the investee unless otherwise prescribed by laws.
Article 12 According to the Constitution of the Communist Party of China, the Company shall establish an organization under the Communist Party of China. The Party organization will play a leadership role, managing the general situation and ensuring the implementation. The Company shall establish the related working organs of the Party which shall be equipped with sufficient staff to deal with Party affairs and provided with sufficient funds to operate the Party organization.
CHAPTER 2 PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF BUSINESS
Article 13 The business purpose of the Company is: conducting honest operation and serving the customers both at home and abroad with safe and applicable railway traffic control technology; striving for excellence and building a world-class high and new technology enterprise in the railway traffic control field.
Upholding the philosophy of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing, the Company makes concrete efforts to increase its overall value by safeguarding the legal rights and interests of the shareholders and ensuring that their rights and interests are treated in a fair way, actively fulfilling the social responsibilities including environmental protection, product safety, protection of employees' rights and interests, and respecting the basic rights and interests of stakeholders.
Article 14 The business scope of the Company includes: Dispatching expatriate labour required to undertake overseas projects that are compatible with the Company's strength, scale, and performance; general freight; contracting overseas engineering projects that are compatible with its strength, scale, and performance; production of railway (including subway) equipment used in communications, signals, electricity, and automatic control; scientific research, survey, design, installation, construction and construction supporting projects of the afore-said projects; import and export businesses; contracting overseas railways and electricity projects and international tender projects in PRC; contracting survey, consultation, design and supervision of the afore-said overseas projects; survey, design, installation, construction and ancillary building construction of communication, signal, electricity, and automatic control projects of roadway traffic, airport, port, industrial and mining enterprises; technical consultation and technical services related to the afore-said projects; leasing of the equipment and self-owned building. (Enterprises can freely choose the operating projects and carry out business activities according to laws; projects subject to approval according to laws shall be launched to carry out business activities with approval of the competent authorities and based on the content of the approval; business activities of the forbidden and restricted projects as required by the municipal industry policies are not allowed.)
CHAPTER 3 SHARES AND REGISTERED CAPITAL
Section 1 Issuance of Shares
Article 15 The Company shall have common shares at all times. Subject to the approval from the approval authority under the State Council, the Company may have other classes of shares according to its requirements.
Article 16 The shares of the Company shall take the form of share certificates.All the shares issued by the Company shall have a par value of RMB1 for each.
Article 17 The shares of the Company shall be issued in accordance with the principles of openness, equitability and fairness. Each share of the same class shall carry the same rights.
Shares of the same class and the same issue shall be issued on the same conditions and at the same price. Any entity or individual shall pay the same price for the same class of shares subscribed for by it/him/her.
Article 18 Subject to approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the "CSRC"), the Company may issue shares to domestic and foreign investors.
The foreign investors referred to in the preceding paragraph mean those investors from foreign countries and from the regions of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who subscribe for shares issued by the Company. Domestic investors mean those investors within the territory of the PRC, excluding the afore-said regions, who subscribe for the shares issued by the Company.
Article 19 Shares issued by the Company to domestic investors and other qualified investors for subscription in Renminbi shall be referred to as domestic shares (also known as A Shares). Shares issued by the Company to overseas investors and other qualified investors for subscription in foreign currency shall be referred to as foreign shares. Foreign shares which are listed outside the PRC shall be referred to as overseas-listed foreign shares.
