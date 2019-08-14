Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : AUDIT COMMITTEE Terms of Reference

HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED

恆新豐控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1920)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Terms of Reference

Preamble

1. Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") on 16 August 2019.

In compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code issued by the HKEx, an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") needs to be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.

Constitution

2. The Audit Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board", and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 22 July 2019.

Membership