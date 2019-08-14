Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : AUDIT COMMITTEE Terms of Reference
HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED
恆新豐控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1920)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Terms of Reference
Preamble
1. Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") on 16 August 2019.
In compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code issued by the HKEx, an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") needs to be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.
Constitution
2. The Audit Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board", and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 22 July 2019.
Membership
The members of the Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the non-executive Directors only and shall consist of not less than three members, at least one of whom is an independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). A majority of whom should be independent non-executive Directors. The quorum of an Audit Committee meeting shall be any two members of the Audit Committee one of whom must be independent non-executive Director.
A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm shall be prohibited from acting as a member of the Audit Committee for a period of two years from the date of his ceasing:
to be a partner of the firm; or
to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is the later.
The chairman of the Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Board and should be an independent non-executive Director.
The term of office of a member of the Audit Committee shall be determined by the Board.
Attendance at meetings
7. The financial controller, the head of internal audit (if any) of the Company and representatives of the external auditors shall normally attend meetings. However, at least once a year the Audit Committee shall meet with the external and internal auditors without the executive Directors present.
Frequency and procedure of meetings
Unless otherwise stated herein, the meetings of the Audit Committee are governed by the provisions regulating the meetings and proceedings of Directors in the Company's articles of association.
Meetings shall be held not less than twice a year or more frequently if the Audit Committee determines it to be necessary. The external auditors may request a meeting if they consider that one is necessary. Meetings may be conducted by way of telephone or other electronic means.
The secretary of the Audit Committee shall be the company secretary of the Company or his/ her appointed delegate.
An agenda and any accompanying Committee papers should be sent in full to all members of the Audit Committee in a timely manner and at least three days before the proposed date of a meeting of the Audit Committee (or other agreed period).
The Company is obliged to supply the members of the Audit Committee with adequate information, in a timely manner, in order to enable them to make informed decisions. Where more detailed and complete information is requested from the senior management, the respective Director shall make further inquiries if needed. The Board or individual Director(s) could contact the senior management individually and independently.
Annual general meeting
13. The chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Company's annual general meeting and be prepared to respond to any shareholder's questions on the Audit Committee's activities.
14. If the chairman of the Audit Committee is unable to attend an annual general meeting of the Company, he shall arrange for another member of the Audit Committee, or failing this, his duly appointed delegate, to attend in his place. Such person shall be prepared to respond to any shareholder's questions on the Audit Committee's activities.
Authority
The Audit Committee is authorised by the Board to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Audit Committee. It is also authorised by the Board to investigate any activity mentioned in these terms of reference or otherwise affecting the integrity of the Company.
The Audit Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain outside independent professional advice, at the Company's expense, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary. The Audit Committee shall be exclusively responsible for establishing the selection criteria, selecting, appointing and setting the terms of reference for any external auditors who advise the Audit Committee.
The Audit Committee should be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties.
The Audit Committee is authorised by the Board to review the effectiveness of the Company's and its subsidiaries' internal control systems, covering all material controls, including financial, operational and compliance controls and risk management functions including financial, business, operational and other risks of the Company and its subsidiaries to undertake any related investigations.
Duties
19. The duties of the Audit Committee shall include:
Relationship with the Company's auditors
making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and/ or removal of the external auditor, and to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and to consider any questions of resignation or dismissal of that auditor;
reviewing and monitoring the external auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards;
developing and implementing policy on the engagement of an external auditor to supply non-audit services, and to report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters requiring action or improvement;
discussing with the external auditor before the audit commences, the nature and scope of the audit, the reporting obligations and ensuring co-ordination where more than one audit firm is involved;
discussing problems and reservations arising from the interim and final audits, and any matters the external auditor may wish to discuss;
Review of financial information of the Company
monitoring the integrity of financial statements, annual reports and accounts, interim reports and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them. In reviewing these reports and before submission to the Board, the Audit Committee should focus particularly on:
any changes in accounting policies and practices;
major judgmental areas;
significant adjustments resulting from audit;
the going concern assumptions and any qualifications;
compliance with accounting standards; and
compliance with any requirements from the HKEx, including but not limited to the Listing Rules and other legal requirements in relation to financial reporting;
in regard to (f) above:
liaising with the Board and the senior management;
meeting, at least twice a year, with the Company's auditors; and
considering any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in such financial statements, reports and accounts and giving due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or external auditors;
Oversight of the Company's risk management, financial reporting system and internal control procedures
reviewing the Company's financial controls, internal control and risk management systems;
discussing the risk management and internal control systems with the senior management and to ensure that the senior management has performed its duties in establishing and maintaining an effective internal control system, including adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial reporting function;
considering the findings of major investigations on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and the senior management's response to those findings;
where an internal audit function exists, ensuring co-ordination between the internal and external auditors and further ensuring that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, reviewing and monitoring its effectiveness, monitoring the planning of internal audit processes and overseeing the result of the work of the internal audit function;
reviewing the financial and accounting policies and practices of the Company and its subsidiaries and associated companies at the relevant time or, where the context so requires, in respect of the period before the Company became the holding company of its present subsidiaries and associated companies, the present subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company or the businesses operated by its present subsidiaries and associated companies or (as the case may be) its predecessor;
reviewing the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to the senior management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and the senior management's response;
