Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Adjustments of the exercise price and the number of the outstanding share options

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

ADJUSTMENTS OF THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER

OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

The Board announces that as a result of the issue and allotment of new Shares on 15 August 2019 to Shareholders who elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 in scrip form, the exercise price and the number of the outstanding Share Options have been adjusted with effect from 15 August 2019 pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme and in compliance with the Supplementary Guidance.

The Company issued and allotted 237,949,329 new Shares on 15 August 2019 to Shareholders who elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 in scrip form.

As a result of the issue and allotment of new Shares mentioned in the preceding paragraph, pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme and in compliance with the Supplementary Guidance, the exercise price and the number of the Share Options outstanding as at 15 August

2019 have been adjusted in the following manner with effect from 15 August 2019:

Before adjustments After adjustments Number of Number of Exercise price Outstanding Exercise price Outstanding Date of Grant per Share Share Options per Share Share Options HK$ HK$ 20 June 2017 3.226 150,901,958 3.105 156,787,119 8 February 2018 3.188 23,843,985 3.069 24,773,896

Separate notification with regard to the adjustments mentioned above will be sent to each holder of the outstanding Share Options.

