HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Adjustments of the exercise price and the number of the outstanding share options

08/15/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

ADJUSTMENTS OF THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER

OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

The Board announces that as a result of the issue and allotment of new Shares on 15 August 2019 to Shareholders who elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 in scrip form, the exercise price and the number of the outstanding Share Options have been adjusted with effect from 15 August 2019 pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme and in compliance with the Supplementary Guidance.

The Company issued and allotted 237,949,329 new Shares on 15 August 2019 to Shareholders who elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 in scrip form.

As a result of the issue and allotment of new Shares mentioned in the preceding paragraph, pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme and in compliance with the Supplementary Guidance, the exercise price and the number of the Share Options outstanding as at 15 August

2019 have been adjusted in the following manner with effect from 15 August 2019:

Before adjustments

After adjustments

Number of

Number of

Exercise price

Outstanding

Exercise price

Outstanding

Date of Grant

per Share

Share Options

per Share

Share Options

HK$

HK$

20 June 2017

3.226

150,901,958

3.105

156,787,119

8 February 2018

3.188

23,843,985

3.069

24,773,896

Separate notification with regard to the adjustments mentioned above will be sent to each holder of the outstanding Share Options.

DEFINITIONS

"Board"the board of directors of the Company

"Company"Shenzhen Investment Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"HK$"Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Share(s)"share(s) of the Company

"Share Option(s)" the option(s) to subscribe for new Share(s) granted under the Share Option Scheme

"Share Option the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 June 2012 Scheme"

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Supplementary the supplementary guidance attached to the letter of the Stock

Guidance"Exchange relating to share option schemes dated 5 September 2005

By order of the Board of

Shenzhen Investment Limited

LU Hua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 Directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Mr. MOU Yong and Mr. LIU Chong are the executive Directors of the Company, Dr. WU Jiesi and Mr. LIU Shichao are the non-executive Directors of the Company and Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Dr. WONG Yau Kar, David are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC
