Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement-Completion of Registration for the Change of Legal Representative

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(the "Bank")

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601(Preference Shares))

Completion of Registration for the Change of Legal Representative

The Bank published the Announcement - Appointment of the Chairman of the Board on 5 July 2019. The Bank has now completed the registration for the industry and commerce change of its legal representative. Accordingly, the legal representative of the Bank has been changed to Mr. Liu Liange, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wu Fulin, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Liao Qiang*, Zhang Jiangang*, Leung Cheuk Yan#, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao# and Jiang Guohua#.

* Non-executive Directors

#Independent Non-executive Directors