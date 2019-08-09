Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement-Completion of Registration for the Change of Legal Representative

08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(the "Bank")

(Stock Code: 3988 and 4601(Preference Shares))

ANNOUNCEMENT

Completion of Registration for the Change of Legal Representative

The Bank published the Announcement - Appointment of the Chairman of the Board on 5 July 2019. The Bank has now completed the registration for the industry and commerce change of its legal representative. Accordingly, the legal representative of the Bank has been changed to Mr. Liu Liange, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of

Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are: Liu Liange, Wu Fulin, Lin Jingzhen, Zhao Jie*, Xiao Lihong*, Wang Xiaoya*, Liao Qiang*, Zhang Jiangang*, Leung Cheuk Yan#, Wang Changyun#, Angela Chao# and Jiang Guohua#.

*  Non-executive Directors

#Independent Non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:04 UTC
