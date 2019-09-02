Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement - Connected Transactions relating to the sales of Property Units
0
09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0124)
Announcement
Connected Transactions
relating to the sales of Property Units
On 2 September 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into the Subscription Letters, pursuant to which, the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Property Units. It is agreed that the Agreements will be entered into not later than 31 October 2019.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
According to Rule 14A.07 of the Listing Rules, the Purchaser is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangdong Holdings, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, and hence, an associate of Guangdong Holdings and therefore, a connected person of the Company. The Vendor is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Letters and the Agreements constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As all of the relevant percentage ratios calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules in respect of the Connected Transactions (on an aggregate basis) exceed 0.1% but do not exceed 5%, and the Connected Transactions will be subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are exempt from independent Shareholders' approval under the Listing Rules.
THE DISPOSAL
On 2 September 2019, the Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Subscription Letters with the Purchaser, pursuant to which, the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the property units under the Laurel House Project (formerly known as the Zhuguanglu Project) located in Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City, the PRC, for residential use.
1
The Subscription Letters
The salient terms of the Subscription Letters entered into are set out below:-
Date
:
2 September 2019
Parties
:
(a)
the Vendor
(b)
the Purchaser
Subject matter
:
The
Vendor agreed to
sell and the Purchaser agreed to
purchase the following Property Units of the Laurel House
Project:
Property Units
Gross floor area
Considerations
A commodity premise, Room 703
Approximately
RMB7,611,779 (equivalent to
107.9042 sq. m.
approximately HK$8,420,000)
A commodity premise, Room 704
Approximately
RMB4,188,855 (equivalent to
59.381 sq. m.
approximately HK$4,634,000)
A commodity premise, Room 705
Approximately
RMB8,284,981 (equivalent to
118.7879 sq. m.
approximately HK$9,165,000)
A commodity premise, Room 803
Approximately
RMB7,675,112 (equivalent to
108.5343 sq. m.
approximately HK$8,490,000)
A commodity premise, Room 904
Approximately
RMB4,227,316 (equivalent to
59.6312 sq. m.
approximately HK$4,676,000)
A commodity premise, Room 905
Approximately
RMB8,355,401 (equivalent to
119.2062 sq. m.
approximately HK$9,243,000)
A commodity premise, Room 1105
Approximately
RMB8,396,528 (equivalent to
119.2062 sq. m.
approximately HK$9,288,000)
Total consideration for the Property Units: RMB48,739,972 (equivalent to approximately HK$53,916,000)
Formal sale and purchase
:
The Agreements will be entered into by both parties
agreements
before 31 October 2019
Payment of
:
The first installment of payment for property sale (i.e.
Considerations
20% of the Considerations) shall be paid by the
Purchaser in cash upon entering into of the Subscription
Letters; the second installment of payment for property
sale (i.e. 80% of the Considerations) shall be paid in
cash upon entering into of the Agreements not later than
31 October 2019 (Note: Such payment methods may
also be adopted and enjoyed by the purchasers who are
independent third parties.)
2
The Agreements
The salient terms of the Agreements are set out below:-
Major terms
:
Same as those of the Subscription Letters
Completion
:
The Vendor shall deliver the Property Units to the
Purchaser within one month upon entering into of the
Agreements
Basis of Determination of the Considerations
The Considerations of the Agreements are determined based on the respective prices of the Property Units that are quoted on the public price list of the Laurel House Project of the Group. They are also determined according to the different discounts that are available from different payment methods selected (the discounts are equally applicable to the purchasers who are independent third parties). The property prices in the price list were determined based on the differences in the size, unit type, orientation, views, floor and other factors of individual units of the Laurel House Project; impact from different adverse factors (such as road noise, etc.); and by reference to the prices of same grade properties in the same district, and the overall market price.
INFORMATION OF THE PROPERTY UNITS
The Group acquired the Vendor, which holds and is responsible for the development of the Laurel House Project, in July 2018 (please refer to the the Company's circular dated 18 May 2018 for details) and, as a result, recognised a gain on bargain purchase of approximately HK$297 million in the consolidated statement of profit or loss in 2018. As the consideration paid for the acquisition of the project was determined with reference to the then market value of the project (but acquired at a discount), the carrying values (and future costs of sales) of the properties under the Laurel House Project include its development costs and fair value appreciation as of the completion date of the acquisition.
The Laurel House Project is located at 43-79 Zhuguang Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City, the PRC. It has a total site area of approximately 12,168 sq. m. and a gross floor area of approximately 119,267 sq. m. It comprises residential units, commercial properties and car- parking spaces, among which all residential units and some of the car-parking spaces are for sale while the remaining properties are for lease. The Property Units are part of the residential commodity premises under the Laurel House Project.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL
The Purchaser is principally engaged in the development and operation of the i-Club Project (仰忠匯項目) located at 168 Beijing Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City for commercial use. Pursuant to the relevant policies of the local government, the Purchaser is required to purchase certain residential units in the surrounding area of the project as a compensation for the relocation of the previous non-commercial households of the project. After negotiation between both parties, the Purchaser agreed to purchase 7 residential commodity premises under the Laurel House Project from the Vendor at market price, to solve the problem encountered by the Purchaser regarding relocation compensation mentioned above.
3
On 30 June 2019, the aggregate unaudited carrying value of the Property Units in the Group's unaudited consolidated balance sheet was approximately RMB43,715,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$48,357,000). Upon completion of the Disposal, it is expected that the Group will record unaudited gains before tax of approximately RMB2,624,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,903,000), after deducting the costs of sale, value-added tax directly attributable to the sale, other taxes and surcharges and sales commission).
The sales proceeds from the Disposal will be used as the working capital of the Group or repayment of bank loans borrowed for the development of the Laurel House Project.
As engaging in property development for sale is a core business of the Vendor, the Disposal is in the ordinary course of the business of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Connected Transactions (a) the terms of which are fair and reasonable, (b) are in the ordinary course of business of the Group and on normal commercial terms or better to the Group, and
(c) are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Mr. HOU Wailin, Ms. ZHAO Chunxiao, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Mr. ZENG Yi, being Directors, are also directors of Guangdong Holdings and/or its subsidiaries. All of the abovementioned Directors present at the relevant Board meeting abstained from voting on the Board resolutions in respect of the Connected Transactions. Save the abovementioned Directors, no Directors had a material interest in the Connected Transactions or abstained from voting on the said Board resolutions.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND THE VENDOR
The Group is principally engaged in property development and investment. The Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is principally engaged in the development of the Laurel House Project and the Baohuaxuan Project.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
According to Rule 14A.07 of the Listing Rules, the Purchaser is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangdong Holdings, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, and hence, an associate of Guangdong Holdings and therefore, a connected person of the Company. The Vendor is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Letters and the Agreements constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As all of the relevant percentage ratios calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules in respect of the Connected Transactions (on an aggregate basis) exceed 0.1% but do not exceed 5%, and the Connected Transactions will be subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are exempt from independent Shareholders' approval under the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
4
"Agreements"
the respective Sale and Purchase Agreement of Commodity
Premise (First Hand Existing Property) (《商品房（一手
現房） 買賣合 同》 ) entered into between the Purchaser
and the Vendor in relation to the sale and purchase of the
Property Units (for the salient terms of the Agreements,
please refer to the information as set out in the section
headed "The Disposal" in this announcement), each an
"Agreement". The Agreements are prepared, in accordance
with the standard template of the Sale and Purchase
Agreement of Commodity Premise from the Land
Resources and Housing Management Bureau of
Guangzhou Municipality (廣 州 市 國 土 資 源 和 房 屋 管 理
局 ), for the purpose of registration of the relevant
properties
"associate"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Baohuaxuan Project"
the residential property development project located
between Wenchang South Road ( 文 昌 南 路 )
and Old
Baohua Road (舊寶華路) in Liwan District (荔灣區) in
Guangzhou City, the PRC, with a total site area of
approximately 1,374 sq. m. The project
comprises
residential units and car-parking spaces, with a gross floor
area of approximately 5,240 sq. m.
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (粤海置地控股有限公
司 ), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited
liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main
Board of the Stock Exchange
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Connected Transactions"
the transactions contemplated under the Subscription
Letters and the Agreements, which constitute connected
transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the
Listing Rules
"Considerations"
the considerations payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor
under the Agreements
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Disposal"
the sales of the Property Units from the Vendor to the
Purchaser pursuant to the Agreements
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC