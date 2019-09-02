Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement - Connected Transactions relating to the sales of Property Units

The Agreements

The salient terms of the Agreements are set out below:-

Major terms : Same as those of the Subscription Letters Completion : The Vendor shall deliver the Property Units to the Purchaser within one month upon entering into of the Agreements

Basis of Determination of the Considerations

The Considerations of the Agreements are determined based on the respective prices of the Property Units that are quoted on the public price list of the Laurel House Project of the Group. They are also determined according to the different discounts that are available from different payment methods selected (the discounts are equally applicable to the purchasers who are independent third parties). The property prices in the price list were determined based on the differences in the size, unit type, orientation, views, floor and other factors of individual units of the Laurel House Project; impact from different adverse factors (such as road noise, etc.); and by reference to the prices of same grade properties in the same district, and the overall market price.

INFORMATION OF THE PROPERTY UNITS

The Group acquired the Vendor, which holds and is responsible for the development of the Laurel House Project, in July 2018 (please refer to the the Company's circular dated 18 May 2018 for details) and, as a result, recognised a gain on bargain purchase of approximately HK$297 million in the consolidated statement of profit or loss in 2018. As the consideration paid for the acquisition of the project was determined with reference to the then market value of the project (but acquired at a discount), the carrying values (and future costs of sales) of the properties under the Laurel House Project include its development costs and fair value appreciation as of the completion date of the acquisition.

The Laurel House Project is located at 43-79 Zhuguang Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City, the PRC. It has a total site area of approximately 12,168 sq. m. and a gross floor area of approximately 119,267 sq. m. It comprises residential units, commercial properties and car- parking spaces, among which all residential units and some of the car-parking spaces are for sale while the remaining properties are for lease. The Property Units are part of the residential commodity premises under the Laurel House Project.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL

The Purchaser is principally engaged in the development and operation of the i-Club Project (仰忠匯項目) located at 168 Beijing Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City for commercial use. Pursuant to the relevant policies of the local government, the Purchaser is required to purchase certain residential units in the surrounding area of the project as a compensation for the relocation of the previous non-commercial households of the project. After negotiation between both parties, the Purchaser agreed to purchase 7 residential commodity premises under the Laurel House Project from the Vendor at market price, to solve the problem encountered by the Purchaser regarding relocation compensation mentioned above.