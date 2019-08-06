Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山東新華製藥股份有限公司

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0719)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at the conference room of the Company at No.1 Lutai Ave., Hi-tech District, Zibo, Shandong, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 9:30 a.m. on Monday 19 August 2019, for the following purposes:-

to consider and approve the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019; and to transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

Shangdong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Zhang Daiming

Chairman

7 August 2019, Zibo, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: