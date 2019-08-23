Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement Pursuant To Rule 13.51B(2) Of The Listing Rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINGHUA PORT HOLDINGS LTD.

興 華 港 口 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01990)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the announcements of Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 2 April 2018, 4 April 2018, 22 April 2018, 8 June 2018, 10 September 2018, 12 September 2018, 30 October 2018 and 29 January 2019, respectively (the "Announcements") regarding the accident that had occurred at Changshu Changjiang International Port Co., Ltd. on 31 March 2018 during a cargo unloading operation. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement have the respective same meanings given to them in the Announcements.

In the announcement dated 10 September 2018, the Board updated that the report on the investigations on the Accident included recommendations by the Authorities to bring possible legal action to five employees of the Group, of whom three are members of the senior management of the Group.

The Board wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and the public that the Changshu People's Court of Jiangsu Province, the PRC (the "Court") had taken legal action against these five employees. In the judgment handed down by the Court dated 19 August 2019 and released to the five employees on 23 August 2019, the five employees were found to be guilty of violating safety regulations causing serious incident of fatality and injuries and was each given a suspended sentence in lieu of imprisonment. The Board wishes to inform that Mr. Kor Tor Khoon, an executive director of the Company, received a two years' suspended sentence in lieu of one and a half year imprisonment. Except as disclosed in this announcement, the Company is not aware of any other information relating to Mr. Kor Tor Khoon which needs to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company.

The Board has deliberated on the outcome of the legal action and the fact that the circumstances leading to the legal action were an industrial accident not involving any fraud or dishonesty, and has formed the view that the judgment imposed on these employees, including Mr. Kor Tor Khoon, will not impeach the necessary character, experience, integrity and competence for them to continue their employment and office held with the Group. The Group has also proactively cooperated with the relevant Authorities and implemented comprehensive remedial work in response to the Accident and does not expect the operations at both of the Group's ports to be affected in any material aspect following the conclusion of the legal action.

  • For identification purpose only

1

Safety is and will continue to be the Group's highest priority. The Group will continue to strengthen its team and safety measures in place to ensure a safe working environment for all relevant stakeholders.

For and on behalf of

Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd.

Patrick Ng Bee Soon

Chairman and Executive Director

Singapore, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Patrick Ng Bee Soon, Mr. Kor Tor Khoon and Ms. Jane Kimberly Ng Bee Kiok; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Lee Cheong Seng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Tan Chian Khong, Mr. Soh Ee Beng and Mr. Ting Yian Ann.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on ordinary related/continuing c..
PU
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for attending the extraordinary ge..
PU
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general m..
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information memorandum of understandin..
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement-appointment of members..
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction purchase of asphalt
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of auditor
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of connected transactions
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 275
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 850
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 200
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 604
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 978
NASDAQ22.75%16 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group