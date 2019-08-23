Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement Pursuant To Rule 13.51B(2) Of The Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINGHUA PORT HOLDINGS LTD.

興 華 港 口 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01990)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the announcements of Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 2 April 2018, 4 April 2018, 22 April 2018, 8 June 2018, 10 September 2018, 12 September 2018, 30 October 2018 and 29 January 2019, respectively (the "Announcements") regarding the accident that had occurred at Changshu Changjiang International Port Co., Ltd. on 31 March 2018 during a cargo unloading operation. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement have the respective same meanings given to them in the Announcements.

In the announcement dated 10 September 2018, the Board updated that the report on the investigations on the Accident included recommendations by the Authorities to bring possible legal action to five employees of the Group, of whom three are members of the senior management of the Group.

The Board wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and the public that the Changshu People's Court of Jiangsu Province, the PRC (the "Court") had taken legal action against these five employees. In the judgment handed down by the Court dated 19 August 2019 and released to the five employees on 23 August 2019, the five employees were found to be guilty of violating safety regulations causing serious incident of fatality and injuries and was each given a suspended sentence in lieu of imprisonment. The Board wishes to inform that Mr. Kor Tor Khoon, an executive director of the Company, received a two years' suspended sentence in lieu of one and a half year imprisonment. Except as disclosed in this announcement, the Company is not aware of any other information relating to Mr. Kor Tor Khoon which needs to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company.

The Board has deliberated on the outcome of the legal action and the fact that the circumstances leading to the legal action were an industrial accident not involving any fraud or dishonesty, and has formed the view that the judgment imposed on these employees, including Mr. Kor Tor Khoon, will not impeach the necessary character, experience, integrity and competence for them to continue their employment and office held with the Group. The Group has also proactively cooperated with the relevant Authorities and implemented comprehensive remedial work in response to the Accident and does not expect the operations at both of the Group's ports to be affected in any material aspect following the conclusion of the legal action.