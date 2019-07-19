Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2689)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

On 19 July 2019, the Company and the Security Agent entered into the Guarantee pursuant to which the Company agreed to guarantee the obligations of the Borrower under the Facility Agreement for a loan in the amount of up to EUR140,000,000.

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

The Board of the Company makes the following disclosure in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

On 19 July 2019, the Company and the Security Agent entered into the Guarantee pursuant to which the Company agreed to guarantee the obligations of the Borrower under the Facility Agreement. The Facility Agreement aims to repay and discharge all outstanding amounts owing under the offshore loans under the 2016 Loan Facility, and to finance other capital expenditure of the Borrower. Pursuant to the terms of the Guarantee, the Company has agreed to guarantee the repayment obligations of the Borrower under the Facility Agreement. No fee is charged by the Company in providing the Guarantee.

The Facility Agreement was entered on the same date as the Guarantee under which the lenders agreed to provide a loan in the amount of up to EUR140,000,000 to the Borrower for a term of three years.

Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, if Ms. Cheung Yan, and her families (including and not limited to Mr. Liu Ming Chung, Mr. Zhang Cheng Fei, Mr. Lau Chun Shun, Mr. Ken Liu and Mr. Zhang Lianpeng), in aggregate, ceases to hold and control 51% or more equity interest of the Company, or ceases to maintain management control over the Company, the Facility will become immediately repayable.

