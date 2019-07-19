Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

07/19/2019 | 11:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2689)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

On 19 July 2019, the Company and the Security Agent entered into the Guarantee pursuant to which the Company agreed to guarantee the obligations of the Borrower under the Facility Agreement for a loan in the amount of up to EUR140,000,000.

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

The Board of the Company makes the following disclosure in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

On 19 July 2019, the Company and the Security Agent entered into the Guarantee pursuant to which the Company agreed to guarantee the obligations of the Borrower under the Facility Agreement. The Facility Agreement aims to repay and discharge all outstanding amounts owing under the offshore loans under the 2016 Loan Facility, and to finance other capital expenditure of the Borrower. Pursuant to the terms of the Guarantee, the Company has agreed to guarantee the repayment obligations of the Borrower under the Facility Agreement. No fee is charged by the Company in providing the Guarantee.

The Facility Agreement was entered on the same date as the Guarantee under which the lenders agreed to provide a loan in the amount of up to EUR140,000,000 to the Borrower for a term of three years.

Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, if Ms. Cheung Yan, and her families (including and not limited to Mr. Liu Ming Chung, Mr. Zhang Cheng Fei, Mr. Lau Chun Shun, Mr. Ken Liu and Mr. Zhang Lianpeng), in aggregate, ceases to hold and control 51% or more equity interest of the Company, or ceases to maintain management control over the Company, the Facility will become immediately repayable.

1

The Company will make continuing disclosure requirement pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"2016 Loan Facility"

the syndication agreement and facility agreement for the

USD168,000,000 syndicated loan dated 24 May 2016 and

amended on 26 September 2016;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Borrower"

Cheng Yang Paper Mill Co., Ltd., a compa ny incorporated in

Vietnam, an indirect 67% owned subsidiary of the Company;

"Company"

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)

Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"EUR"

Euro, the official currency of the European U nion;

"Facility Agreement"

the facility agreement dated 1 9 July 2019 entered into between

the Borrower and the lenders in respect of the provision by the

lenders of a facility of up to EUR140,000,000 to the

Borrower;

"Guarantee"

the guarantee dated 19 July 2019 entere d into between the

Company and the Security Agent;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative R egion of the PRC;

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of

Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China;

"Security Agent"

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited - Ho Chi Minh City

Branch

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Li mited; and

2

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Cheung Yan

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Cheung Yan, Mr. Liu Ming Chung, Mr. Zhang Cheng Fei, Mr.Lau Chun Shun, Mr. Ken Liu, Mr. Zhang Lianpeng and Mr. Zhang Yuanfu are executive Directors, and Ms. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Mr. Ng Leung Sing, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Chen Kefu are independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purposes only

3

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
