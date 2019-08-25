Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
安徽皖通高速公路股份有限公司
Anhui Expressway Company Limited
(incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock company with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 995)
Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Anhui Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"). The unaudited interim results were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information prepared according to the Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, are as follows:
1
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)
Interim condensed consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
Note
2019
2018
Revenue
3
1,965,648
1,760,879
Cost of sales
(1,156,221)
(946,230)
Gross profit
809,427
814,649
Other gains - net
12
41,348
40,053
Administrative expenses
(45,905)
(40,069)
Net impairment reversal/(losses) on financial assets
922
(140)
Operating profit
805,792
814,493
Finance costs
4
(61,089)
(64,795)
Share of profit of an associate
12,961
12,390
Profit before income tax
757,664
762,088
Income tax expenses
5
(217,180)
(217,821)
Profit for the period
540,484
544,267
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
543,667
551,381
Non-controlling interests
(3,183)
(7,114)
540,484
544,267
Basic and diluted earnings per share
(expressed in RMB per share)
6
0.3278
0.3324
2
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Profit for the period
540,484
544,267
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
540,484
544,267
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
543,667
551,381
Non-controlling interests
(3,183)
(7,114)
540,484
544,267
3
Interim condensed consolidated balance sheet
As at 30 June 2019
(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
Note
2019
2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Concession intangible assets
9
10,506,898
10,308,886
Land use rights
9
-
9,399
Right-of-use assets
9
8,866
-
Property, plant and equipment
9
901,686
958,059
Investment properties
9
355,973
364,868
Intangible assets
9
1,754
3,406
Investments in an associate
141,894
128,932
Deferred income tax assets
87,195
26,523
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
("Financial assets at FVOCI")
336,300
336,300
12,340,566
12,136,373
Current assets
Inventories
5,893
5,033
Other current assets
3,513
3,513
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
("Financial assets at FVPL")
250,656
-
Receivables and prepayments
10
176,110
171,562
Restricted cash
1,759
60,000
Cash and cash equivalents
2,565,607
2,453,475
3,003,538
2,693,583
Total assets
15,344,104
14,829,956
4
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
Note
2019
2018
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Ordinary share capital
1,658,610
1,658,610
Share premium
1,415,593
1,415,593
Other reserves
51,026
51,533
Retained earnings
7,122,459
6,992,938
10,247,688
10,118,674
Non-controlling interests
865,815
510,433
Total equity
11,113,503
10,629,107
Non-current liabilities
Long-term payables
422,165
1,079,788
Borrowings
1,821,547
1,562,897
Deferred income tax liabilities
26,696
98,049
Deferred income
27,497
28,583
2,297,905
2,769,317
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11
1,601,213
1,109,867
Current income tax liabilities
105,202
152,967
Provision
67,087
23,010
Borrowings
159,194
145,688
1,932,696
1,431,532
Total liabilities
4,230,601
4,200,849
Total equity and liabilities
15,344,104
14,829,956
5
