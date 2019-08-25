Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

安徽皖通高速公路股份有限公司

Anhui Expressway Company Limited

(incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock company with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 995)

Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Anhui Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"). The unaudited interim results were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information prepared according to the Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, are as follows:

1

  1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

Note

2019

2018

Revenue

3

1,965,648

1,760,879

Cost of sales

(1,156,221)

(946,230)

Gross profit

809,427

814,649

Other gains - net

12

41,348

40,053

Administrative expenses

(45,905)

(40,069)

Net impairment reversal/(losses) on financial assets

922

(140)

Operating profit

805,792

814,493

Finance costs

4

(61,089)

(64,795)

Share of profit of an associate

12,961

12,390

Profit before income tax

757,664

762,088

Income tax expenses

5

(217,180)

(217,821)

Profit for the period

540,484

544,267

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

543,667

551,381

Non-controlling interests

(3,183)

(7,114)

540,484

544,267

Basic and diluted earnings per share

(expressed in RMB per share)

6

0.3278

0.3324

2

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Profit for the period

540,484

544,267

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

540,484

544,267

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

543,667

551,381

Non-controlling interests

(3,183)

(7,114)

540,484

544,267

3

Interim condensed consolidated balance sheet

As at 30 June 2019

(All amounts in Renminbi thousands unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

Note

2019

2018

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Concession intangible assets

9

10,506,898

10,308,886

Land use rights

9

-

9,399

Right-of-use assets

9

8,866

-

Property, plant and equipment

9

901,686

958,059

Investment properties

9

355,973

364,868

Intangible assets

9

1,754

3,406

Investments in an associate

141,894

128,932

Deferred income tax assets

87,195

26,523

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

("Financial assets at FVOCI")

336,300

336,300

12,340,566

12,136,373

Current assets

Inventories

5,893

5,033

Other current assets

3,513

3,513

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("Financial assets at FVPL")

250,656

-

Receivables and prepayments

10

176,110

171,562

Restricted cash

1,759

60,000

Cash and cash equivalents

2,565,607

2,453,475

3,003,538

2,693,583

Total assets

15,344,104

14,829,956

4

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

Note

2019

2018

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Ordinary share capital

1,658,610

1,658,610

Share premium

1,415,593

1,415,593

Other reserves

51,026

51,533

Retained earnings

7,122,459

6,992,938

10,247,688

10,118,674

Non-controlling interests

865,815

510,433

Total equity

11,113,503

10,629,107

Non-current liabilities

Long-term payables

422,165

1,079,788

Borrowings

1,821,547

1,562,897

Deferred income tax liabilities

26,696

98,049

Deferred income

27,497

28,583

2,297,905

2,769,317

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

1,601,213

1,109,867

Current income tax liabilities

105,202

152,967

Provision

67,087

23,010

Borrowings

159,194

145,688

1,932,696

1,431,532

Total liabilities

4,230,601

4,200,849

Total equity and liabilities

15,344,104

14,829,956

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Regis..
PU
08:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-r..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Election of chairman change of president and ..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Renewal of continuing connected transactions
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - announceme..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement on the interim res..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Report
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the results for the six month..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - 2019 inter..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 387
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.39%51 244
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.19%29 240
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.30%26 851
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 986
NASDAQ22.75%16 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group