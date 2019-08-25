Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

安徽皖通高速公路股份有限公司

Anhui Expressway Company Limited

(incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock company with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 995)

Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Anhui Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"). The unaudited interim results were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information prepared according to the Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, are as follows: