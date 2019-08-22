Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Business Highlights

We witnessed robust growth and completed our transformation into a pure online consumer finance business during the Period.

Our products have continued to flourish as they undergo continuous refinements from our highly automated and intelligent credit and risk management system, whilst newly established targeted customer acquisition algorithms have been deployed to extend our customer reachability and efficiency, all of which have allowed us to increase customer acquisition and nationwide recognition.

Through technological advancements and our open platform approach, and together with our funding partners, we believe we have successfully improved the range, efficiency and quality of consumer financing and expanded the inclusivity of credit access. Since the beginning of 2019, we have established mutually beneficial cooperations with 15 new institutional partners, including a strategic agreement with a national joint-stock commercial bank, aimed at expanding our intelligent consumer finance ecosystem. At the same time, we have maintained our cooperative relationships with 30 existing licensed institutional funding partners. Moreover, we have begun to establish strategic cooperation agreements with third-party guarantee institutions which will allow us greater flexibility in working with licensed financial institutions and is a testimony of our origination and risk management capabilities in the market.

In the first six months of 2019, we have built upon our cooperation with China Telecom Corporation Limited (中國電信股份有限公司) ("China Telecom") by enlarging our installment loan product

offerings to their customers, a major contributing factor to our increased loan origination volume of RMB468.2 million for the Period (RMB150.0 million for the whole year of 2018).

Through our collaboration with China Telecom, we provide coverage to their customers located across 25 different provinces and 228 cities who are in need of mobile phones, but lack the financing power to purchase them.

In June 2019, we began a strategic investment with Chengdu Financial DreamWorks Investment Management Co., Ltd., ("Chengdu Financial DreamWorks") pursuant to which we and Chengdu Financial DreamWorks will establish VCREDIT Jiaozi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("VCREDIT Jiaozi") in Chengdu, China. Chengdu Financial DreamWorks is the first financial technology creation space designed to serve small and medium sized micro-finance enterprises, and was established with the support of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee and Government and the Chengdu Branch of the People's Bank of China. VCREDIT Jiaozi will be market-oriented and tailored to serve traditional financial institutions by providing financial services technology aimed at enhancing these institutions' risk prevention and artificial intelligence capabilities. Our fintech product offers an all-in-one solution for data collection, third party data integration, machine learning, business intelligence analytics and model building. With the insightful financial information (credit scores, risk control reports, etc.) provided through our technology, financial institutions that partner with us are able to lower their customer acquisition costs and improve the operating efficiency of their SME (small and medium enterprises) lending, consumer credit lending and agricultural related lending businesses. VCREDIT Jiaozi will help building and be part of a new ecosystem of financial technology and promote the rapid and quality development of the financial center in Western China.