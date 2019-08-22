Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
VCREDIT Holdings Limited
維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司
(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2003)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Period").
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Change
RMB million
RMB million
Total income
1,860.2
1,270.6
46.4%
Interest type income
1,152.6
1,569.8
-26.6%
Less: Interest expenses
(395.9)
(514.0)
-23.0%
Loan facilitation service fees
572.9
57.2
901.9%
Other income
530.6
157.6
236.7%
Operating Profit
57.4
76.4
-24.9%
Net Profit/(Loss)
6.2
(1,010.4)
-
Non-IFRS Adjusted Operating Profit(1)
244.0
185.1
31.8%
Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit(2)
192.8
95.6
101.6%
Notes:
Non-IFRSAdjusted Operating Profit is defined as operating profit for the Period with share-based compensation expenses and listing expenses added back. For more details, please see the section headed "Management discussion and analysis - Non-IFRS Measures".
Non-IFRSAdjusted Net Profit is defined as profit for the Period with fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares and share-based compensation expenses added back. For more details, please see the section headed "Management discussion and analysis - Non-IFRS Measures".
BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK
Over the past decade, we have grown to become a leading independent player at the forefront of China's consumer finance industry. With a conscious focus on accessibility and inclusivity, and through the application of our proprietary credit risk assessment and management technology, we have gained invaluable experiences serving borrowers underserved by traditional financial institutions. The tremendous growth in mobile internet and corresponding big data explosion have also prompted our transformation into a pure online consumer finance provider offering an unparalleled user experience. We are positioned with the fundamental belief that the convergence of technology, data analytics and mobile internet is integral to consumer finance going forward in China.
Increased government regulations in recent years have caused periodic disruption to the consumer finance sector in China and prompted many of its industry players to undergo business model legitimization. Whilst these regulatory changes have created temporary challenges for our business such as tightening liquidity, fluctuating asset quality, etc., we have nevertheless been able to weather these new regulations as our overall group structure and business strategy differ to many of our competitors given our long-standing partnerships with licensed financial institutions. Our experience from these recent industry events has affirmed our perseverance on institutional funding as being a key strength to the integrity and sustainability of our business. We will continue cultivating and fostering additional cooperation with like-minded financial institutions and further strengthen our relationships with existing funding partners, some of whom are long-standing partners, by developing greater risk sharing collaborations for our mutual benefit.
As China's technological progression advances and in certain key areas has become increasingly cutting-edge, the scale of our consumer outreach capabilities is also expanding exponentially. We encourage our talent base to constantly push these boundaries, further innovate and set the curve for technological development, to benefit and improve our business and operations, and more importantly, our range of products and offerings for our customers. Our revolutionary, state of the art credit scoring system allows us to tailor each user's experience precisely with their unique backgrounds and needs, pairing multi-dimensional factors of each borrower profile with those of our licensed institutional funding partners through sustainable and scalable funding structures, which is key to our business and its sustainability.
We have also become a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) provider of risk management systems for several funding partners. By connecting various engines in the Hummingbird system (scorecard, anti-fraud, etc.) with the SaaS clients' information technology system using API (Application Programming Interface), we have empowered them to enhance their risk management and compliance capability. Such cooperation has strengthened and deepened our collaboration and relationship with our existing funding partners and as a result allowed us together with our funding partners to better serve our customers.
Business Highlights
We witnessed robust growth and completed our transformation into a pure online consumer finance business during the Period.
Our products have continued to flourish as they undergo continuous refinements from our highly automated and intelligent credit and risk management system, whilst newly established targeted customer acquisition algorithms have been deployed to extend our customer reachability and efficiency, all of which have allowed us to increase customer acquisition and nationwide recognition.
Through technological advancements and our open platform approach, and together with our funding partners, we believe we have successfully improved the range, efficiency and quality of consumer financing and expanded the inclusivity of credit access. Since the beginning of 2019, we have established mutually beneficial cooperations with 15 new institutional partners, including a strategic agreement with a national joint-stock commercial bank, aimed at expanding our intelligent consumer finance ecosystem. At the same time, we have maintained our cooperative relationships with 30 existing licensed institutional funding partners. Moreover, we have begun to establish strategic cooperation agreements with third-party guarantee institutions which will allow us greater flexibility in working with licensed financial institutions and is a testimony of our origination and risk management capabilities in the market.
In the first six months of 2019, we have built upon our cooperation with China Telecom Corporation Limited (中國電信股份有限公司) ("China Telecom") by enlarging our installment loan product
offerings to their customers, a major contributing factor to our increased loan origination volume of RMB468.2 million for the Period (RMB150.0 million for the whole year of 2018).
Through our collaboration with China Telecom, we provide coverage to their customers located across 25 different provinces and 228 cities who are in need of mobile phones, but lack the financing power to purchase them.
In June 2019, we began a strategic investment with Chengdu Financial DreamWorks Investment Management Co., Ltd., ("Chengdu Financial DreamWorks") pursuant to which we and Chengdu Financial DreamWorks will establish VCREDIT Jiaozi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("VCREDIT Jiaozi") in Chengdu, China. Chengdu Financial DreamWorks is the first financial technology creation space designed to serve small and medium sized micro-finance enterprises, and was established with the support of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee and Government and the Chengdu Branch of the People's Bank of China. VCREDIT Jiaozi will be market-oriented and tailored to serve traditional financial institutions by providing financial services technology aimed at enhancing these institutions' risk prevention and artificial intelligence capabilities. Our fintech product offers an all-in-one solution for data collection, third party data integration, machine learning, business intelligence analytics and model building. With the insightful financial information (credit scores, risk control reports, etc.) provided through our technology, financial institutions that partner with us are able to lower their customer acquisition costs and improve the operating efficiency of their SME (small and medium enterprises) lending, consumer credit lending and agricultural related lending businesses. VCREDIT Jiaozi will help building and be part of a new ecosystem of financial technology and promote the rapid and quality development of the financial center in Western China.
To further strengthen our capitalization and expand our institutionalized funding sources and fund our business and operations, we successfully launched and completed the issue of US$100 million 11.0% senior notes due 2021, in June 2019.
Operating Highlights
Products and Services
We primarily offer two credit products through our pure online loan origination processes: (1) credit cards balance transfer products, and (2) consumption credit products, both of which are installment-based. For the Period, the average term of our credit products was approximately 9 months, the average loan size was approximately RMB7,796 and the average APR(1) was approximately 24.4%.
Our credit card balance transfer products allow credit card holders to transfer the outstanding balances of their credit cards to our credit products to bridge their short-term liquidity management needs. Our consumption credit products provide consumers with a variety of installment credit solutions tailored to their specific user cases. Credit card balance transfer products and consumption credit products are both purely originated and assessed online through an automated process utilizing our proprietary Hummingbird system.
The following tables set forth a breakdown of the number of our loan transactions and loan origination volume by product line for the periods indicated.
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Number of Transactions
'000
%
'000
%
Credit card balance transfer products
592
32.1%
376
35.1%
Consumption credit products
1,255
67.9%
681
63.5%
Online-to-offline credit products
-
-
15
1.4%
Total
1,847
100.0%
1,072
100.0%
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Loan Origination Volume
RMB million
%
RMB million
%
Credit card balance transfer products
6,663.7
46.3%
6,136.3
63.7%
Consumption credit products
7,739.2
53.7%
1,663.4
17.3%
Online-to-offline credit products
-
-
1,826.8
19.0%
Total
14,402.9
100.0%
9,626.5
100.0%
Note:
APR is defined as annualized rate for borrowing, calculated by dividing average monthly payment from borrowers during the applicable period by the initial loan origination amount, multiplied by 12.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of the loan origination volume by funding structure for the periods indicated.
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Loan Origination Volume
RMB million
%
RMB million
%
Direct lending
215.4
1.5%
894.7
9.3%
Trust lending
5,056.9
35.1%
6,335.7
65.8%
Credit-enhanced loan facilitation
7,757.5
53.9%
2,319.0
24.1%
Pure loan facilitation
1,373.1
9.5%
77.1
0.8%
Total
14,402.9
100.0%
9,626.5
100.0%
Out of all the loans originated by us, the outstanding loan principal calculated using amortization schedule is defined as outstanding balance of loans to customers. The table below sets forth the breakdown of outstanding balance of loans to customers by product line as of the dates indicated.
As of June 30, 2019
As of December 31, 2018
Outstanding Balance of Loans to Customers
RMB million
%
RMB million
%
Credit card balance transfer products
6,400.8
40.6%
6,881.5
49.9%
Consumption credit products
6,496.5
41.2%
2,629.4
19.0%
Online-to-offline credit products
2,875.8
18.2%
4,285.5
31.1%
Total
15,773.1
100.0%
13,796.4
100.0%
Asset Quality
We from time to time update our customer segmentation methodologies in underwriting to include more effective risk-based pricing and more prudent credit limit assignments based on prevailing market environment. Additionally, we incorporate industry leading practices as exhibited by the recent adoption of customer level, account level, risk monitoring and decisioning frameworks. Our M3+ ratios flattened during the Period against a relatively flat total average outstanding balance of around RMB14,784.8 million during the Period. Cumulative life-cycle credit losses for recent vintages have come in at expected levels against the backdrop of loan volume expansion, indicating the effectiveness of our latest credit policies. Overall first payment delinquency ratio increased slightly in the latest quarter of the Period hovering around the 2.0% level, which is consistent with our latest product strategies having a higher mix of shorter tenor products, which tend to have higher first payment delinquency ratios. Excluding the shorter tenor products, the first payment delinquency ratios were well below 2.0% from the last quarter of 2018 through the first and second quarters of 2019. We believe an ongoing overall first payment delinquency ratio of about 2.0% is sustainable at our current growth pace.
