Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1928)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted property EBITDA for the Group was US$1.63 billion (HK$12.70 billion) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 5.6%, compared to US$1.54 billion (HK$12.08 billion) in the first half of 2018.

Total net revenues for the Group were US$4.47 billion (HK$34.92 billion) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 4.8%, compared to US$4.27 billion (HK$33.47 billion) in the first half of 2018.

Profit for the Group was US$1,067 million (HK$8,339 million) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 9.0%, compared to US$979 million (HK$7,683 million) in the first half of 2018.

2. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. ("we" or our "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Note: The translation of US$ amounts into HK$ amounts or vice versa has been made at the exchange rate of US$1.00 to HK$7.8152 (six months ended June 30, 2018: US$1.00 to HK$7.8479) for the purpose of illustration only.