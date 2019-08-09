Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1928)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Adjusted property EBITDA for the Group was US$1.63 billion (HK$12.70 billion) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 5.6%, compared to US$1.54 billion (HK$12.08 billion) in the first half of 2018.
  • Total net revenues for the Group were US$4.47 billion (HK$34.92 billion) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 4.8%, compared to US$4.27 billion (HK$33.47 billion) in the first half of 2018.
  • Profit for the Group was US$1,067 million (HK$8,339 million) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 9.0%, compared to US$979 million (HK$7,683 million) in the first half of 2018.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in our 2018 annual report.

2. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. ("we" or our "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Note: The translation of US$ amounts into HK$ amounts or vice versa has been made at the exchange rate of US$1.00 to HK$7.8152 (six months ended June 30, 2018: US$1.00 to HK$7.8479) for the purpose of illustration only.

1

Net Revenues

Our net revenues consisted of the following:

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Percent change

US$ in millions

Casino

3,586

3,382

6.0%

Rooms

364

357

2.0%

Mall

240

233

3.0%

Food and beverage

154

152

1.3%

Convention, ferry, retail and other

124

141

(12.1)%

Total net revenues

4,468

4,265

4.8%

Net revenues were US$4.47 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4.8%, compared to US$4.27 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net revenues increased in the majority of business categories, mainly driven by ramp-up of The Parisian Macao. We continued to enjoy market-leading visitation in Macao and are focused on driving the high-margin mass market gaming business, while providing luxury amenities and high service levels to our VIP and premium players.

Our net casino revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$3.59 billion, an increase of 6.0%, compared to US$3.38 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of US$131 million at The Parisian Macao, which was mainly driven by increases in volume in mass gaming as well as higher win percentage in all gaming offerings.

2

The following table summarizes the results of our casino activity:

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

US$ in millions

The Venetian Macao

1,438

Total net casino revenues

1,393

3.2%

Non-Rolling Chip drop

4,612

4,489

2.7%

Non-Rolling Chip win percentage

26.6%

24.4%

2.2pts

Rolling Chip volume

13,945

15,329

(9.0)%

Rolling Chip win percentage(i)

3.18%

3.66%

(0.48)pts

Slot handle

1,912

1,656

15.5%

Slot hold percentage

4.7%

4.8%

(0.1)pts

Sands Cotai Central

803

Total net casino revenues

804

(0.1)%

Non-Rolling Chip drop

3,326

3,395

(2.0)%

Non-Rolling Chip win percentage

22.7%

21.2%

1.5pts

Rolling Chip volume

3,216

5,000

(35.7)%

Rolling Chip win percentage(i)

3.85%

3.33%

0.52pts

Slot handle

2,077

2,512

(17.3)%

Slot hold percentage

4.2%

4.0%

0.2pts

The Parisian Macao

730

Total net casino revenues

599

21.9%

Non-Rolling Chip drop

2,276

2,143

6.2%

Non-Rolling Chip win percentage

23.0%

19.9%

3.1pts

Rolling Chip volume

8,063

9,077

(11.2)%

Rolling Chip win percentage(i)

3.99%

3.26%

0.73pts

Slot handle

2,141

2,217

(3.4)%

Slot hold percentage

3.6%

2.5%

1.1pts

The Plaza Macao

335

Total net casino revenues

278

20.5%

Non-Rolling Chip drop

688

734

(6.3)%

Non-Rolling Chip win percentage

24.3%

24.8%

(0.5)pts

Rolling Chip volume

7,726

5,704

35.4%

Rolling Chip win percentage(i)

3.71%

3.49%

0.22pts

Slot handle

280

270

3.7%

Slot hold percentage

6.2%

7.3%

(1.1)pts

Sands Macao

280

Total net casino revenues

308

(9.1)%

Non-Rolling Chip drop

1,362

1,316

3.5%

Non-Rolling Chip win percentage

17.5%

18.4%

(0.9)pts

Rolling Chip volume

2,462

2,271

8.4%

Rolling Chip win percentage(i)

1.88%

3.80%

(1.92)pts

Slot handle

1,306

1,281

2.0%

Slot hold percentage

3.3%

3.2%

0.1pts

  1. This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.0% to 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with our loyalty program and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

3

Room revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$364 million, an increase of 2.0%, compared to US$357 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly driven by higher average daily rate at The Parisian Macao in connection with the completion of our suite conversion earlier this year.

The following table summarizes the results of our room activity:

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

US$ in millions, except average daily rate and

revenue per available room

The Venetian Macao

Total room revenues

110

109

0.9%

Occupancy rate

95.3%

95.8%

(0.5)pts

Average daily rate (in US$)

225

225

-%

Revenue per available room (in US$)

214

215

(0.5)%

Sands Cotai Central

Total room revenues

161

160

0.6%

Occupancy rate

96.1%

93.2%

2.9pts

Average daily rate (in US$)

156

154

1.3%

Revenue per available room (in US$)

150

144

4.2%

The Parisian Macao

Total room revenues

64

61

4.9%

Occupancy rate

97.2%

95.4%

1.8pts

Average daily rate (in US$)

158

150

5.3%

Revenue per available room (in US$)

153

143

7.0%

The Plaza Macao

Total room revenues

20

19

5.3%

Occupancy rate

89.8%

87.8%

2.0pts

Average daily rate (in US$)

335

316

6.0%

Revenue per available room (in US$)

301

277

8.7%

Sands Macao

Total room revenues

9

8

12.5%

Occupancy rate

99.7%

98.9%

0.8pts

Average daily rate (in US$)

174

162

7.4%

Revenue per available room (in US$)

173

161

7.5%

4

Mall revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$240 million, an increase of 3.0%, compared to US$233 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by increased base rent from The Shoppes at Venetian.

The following table summarizes the results of our mall activity on Cotai:

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

US$ in millions, except per square foot amount

The Shoppes at Venetian

118

Total mall revenues

109

8.3%

Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)

812,966

786,652

3.3%

Occupancy

91.3%

91.4%

(0.1)pts

Base rent per square foot (in US$)

270

262

3.1%

Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)

1,688

1,656

1.9%

The Shoppes at Cotai Central(ii)

32

Total mall revenues

29

10.3%

Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)

523,511

517,238

1.2%

Occupancy

91.3%

90.9%

0.4pts

Base rent per square foot (in US$)

106

114

(7.0)%

Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)

967

849

13.9%

The Shoppes at Parisian

27

Total mall revenues

30

(10.0)%

Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)

295,915

295,896

-%

Occupancy

89.9%

90.7%

(0.8)pts

Base rent per square foot (in US$)

151

192

(21.4)%

Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)

650

649

0.2%

The Shoppes at Four Seasons

62

Total mall revenues

64

(3.1)%

Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)

241,548

258,264

(6.5)%

Occupancy

97.6%

98.8%

(1.2)pts

Base rent per square foot (in US$)

465

460

1.1%

Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)

4,505

4,078

10.5%

Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao.

  1. Tenant sales per square foot reflects sales from tenants only after the tenant has been opened for a period of 12 months.
  2. The Shoppes at Cotai Central will be rebranded to the Shoppes at Londoner and feature up to approximately 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area upon completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

Food and beverage revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$154 million, an increase of 1.3%, compared to US$152 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in property visitation.

Convention, ferry, retail and other revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$124 million, a decrease of 12.1%, compared to US$141 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by lower business volume in ferry operation impacted by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opening in October 2018 and management's decision to reduce sailings.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six M..
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the six m..
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information quarterly securities repor..
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Trading halt
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The name of the company after redomicile and ..
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Publication of base prospectus supplement
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions in relation to the ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.96%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.65%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.84%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group