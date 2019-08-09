Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019
0
08/09/2019 | 12:31am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SANDS CHINA LTD.
金沙中國有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1928)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Adjusted property EBITDA for the Group was US$1.63 billion (HK$12.70 billion) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 5.6%, compared to US$1.54 billion (HK$12.08 billion) in the first half of 2018.
Total net revenues for the Group were US$4.47 billion (HK$34.92 billion) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 4.8%, compared to US$4.27 billion (HK$33.47 billion) in the first half of 2018.
Profit for the Group was US$1,067 million (HK$8,339 million) in the first half of 2019, an increase of 9.0%, compared to US$979 million (HK$7,683 million) in the first half of 2018.
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in our 2018 annual report.
2. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. ("we" or our "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Note: The translation of US$ amounts into HK$ amounts or vice versa has been made at the exchange rate of US$1.00 to HK$7.8152 (six months ended June 30, 2018: US$1.00 to HK$7.8479) for the purpose of illustration only.
1
Net Revenues
Our net revenues consisted of the following:
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Percent change
US$ in millions
Casino
3,586
3,382
6.0%
Rooms
364
357
2.0%
Mall
240
233
3.0%
Food and beverage
154
152
1.3%
Convention, ferry, retail and other
124
141
(12.1)%
Total net revenues
4,468
4,265
4.8%
Net revenues were US$4.47 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4.8%, compared to US$4.27 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net revenues increased in the majority of business categories, mainly driven by ramp-up of The Parisian Macao. We continued to enjoy market-leading visitation in Macao and are focused on driving the high-margin mass market gaming business, while providing luxury amenities and high service levels to our VIP and premium players.
Our net casino revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$3.59 billion, an increase of 6.0%, compared to US$3.38 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of US$131 million at The Parisian Macao, which was mainly driven by increases in volume in mass gaming as well as higher win percentage in all gaming offerings.
2
The following table summarizes the results of our casino activity:
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Change
US$ in millions
The Venetian Macao
1,438
Total net casino revenues
1,393
3.2%
Non-Rolling Chip drop
4,612
4,489
2.7%
Non-Rolling Chip win percentage
26.6%
24.4%
2.2pts
Rolling Chip volume
13,945
15,329
(9.0)%
Rolling Chip win percentage(i)
3.18%
3.66%
(0.48)pts
Slot handle
1,912
1,656
15.5%
Slot hold percentage
4.7%
4.8%
(0.1)pts
Sands Cotai Central
803
Total net casino revenues
804
(0.1)%
Non-Rolling Chip drop
3,326
3,395
(2.0)%
Non-Rolling Chip win percentage
22.7%
21.2%
1.5pts
Rolling Chip volume
3,216
5,000
(35.7)%
Rolling Chip win percentage(i)
3.85%
3.33%
0.52pts
Slot handle
2,077
2,512
(17.3)%
Slot hold percentage
4.2%
4.0%
0.2pts
The Parisian Macao
730
Total net casino revenues
599
21.9%
Non-Rolling Chip drop
2,276
2,143
6.2%
Non-Rolling Chip win percentage
23.0%
19.9%
3.1pts
Rolling Chip volume
8,063
9,077
(11.2)%
Rolling Chip win percentage(i)
3.99%
3.26%
0.73pts
Slot handle
2,141
2,217
(3.4)%
Slot hold percentage
3.6%
2.5%
1.1pts
The Plaza Macao
335
Total net casino revenues
278
20.5%
Non-Rolling Chip drop
688
734
(6.3)%
Non-Rolling Chip win percentage
24.3%
24.8%
(0.5)pts
Rolling Chip volume
7,726
5,704
35.4%
Rolling Chip win percentage(i)
3.71%
3.49%
0.22pts
Slot handle
280
270
3.7%
Slot hold percentage
6.2%
7.3%
(1.1)pts
Sands Macao
280
Total net casino revenues
308
(9.1)%
Non-Rolling Chip drop
1,362
1,316
3.5%
Non-Rolling Chip win percentage
17.5%
18.4%
(0.9)pts
Rolling Chip volume
2,462
2,271
8.4%
Rolling Chip win percentage(i)
1.88%
3.80%
(1.92)pts
Slot handle
1,306
1,281
2.0%
Slot hold percentage
3.3%
3.2%
0.1pts
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.0% to 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with our loyalty program and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
3
Room revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$364 million, an increase of 2.0%, compared to US$357 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly driven by higher average daily rate at The Parisian Macao in connection with the completion of our suite conversion earlier this year.
The following table summarizes the results of our room activity:
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Change
US$ in millions, except average daily rate and
revenue per available room
The Venetian Macao
Total room revenues
110
109
0.9%
Occupancy rate
95.3%
95.8%
(0.5)pts
Average daily rate (in US$)
225
225
-%
Revenue per available room (in US$)
214
215
(0.5)%
Sands Cotai Central
Total room revenues
161
160
0.6%
Occupancy rate
96.1%
93.2%
2.9pts
Average daily rate (in US$)
156
154
1.3%
Revenue per available room (in US$)
150
144
4.2%
The Parisian Macao
Total room revenues
64
61
4.9%
Occupancy rate
97.2%
95.4%
1.8pts
Average daily rate (in US$)
158
150
5.3%
Revenue per available room (in US$)
153
143
7.0%
The Plaza Macao
Total room revenues
20
19
5.3%
Occupancy rate
89.8%
87.8%
2.0pts
Average daily rate (in US$)
335
316
6.0%
Revenue per available room (in US$)
301
277
8.7%
Sands Macao
Total room revenues
9
8
12.5%
Occupancy rate
99.7%
98.9%
0.8pts
Average daily rate (in US$)
174
162
7.4%
Revenue per available room (in US$)
173
161
7.5%
4
Mall revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$240 million, an increase of 3.0%, compared to US$233 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by increased base rent from The Shoppes at Venetian.
The following table summarizes the results of our mall activity on Cotai:
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Change
US$ in millions, except per square foot amount
The Shoppes at Venetian
118
Total mall revenues
109
8.3%
Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)
812,966
786,652
3.3%
Occupancy
91.3%
91.4%
(0.1)pts
Base rent per square foot (in US$)
270
262
3.1%
Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)
1,688
1,656
1.9%
The Shoppes at Cotai Central(ii)
32
Total mall revenues
29
10.3%
Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)
523,511
517,238
1.2%
Occupancy
91.3%
90.9%
0.4pts
Base rent per square foot (in US$)
106
114
(7.0)%
Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)
967
849
13.9%
The Shoppes at Parisian
27
Total mall revenues
30
(10.0)%
Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)
295,915
295,896
-%
Occupancy
89.9%
90.7%
(0.8)pts
Base rent per square foot (in US$)
151
192
(21.4)%
Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)
650
649
0.2%
The Shoppes at Four Seasons
62
Total mall revenues
64
(3.1)%
Mall gross leasable area (in square feet)
241,548
258,264
(6.5)%
Occupancy
97.6%
98.8%
(1.2)pts
Base rent per square foot (in US$)
465
460
1.1%
Tenant sales per square foot (in US$)(i)
4,505
4,078
10.5%
Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao.
Tenant sales per square foot reflects sales from tenants only after the tenant has been opened for a period of 12 months.
The Shoppes at Cotai Central will be rebranded to the Shoppes at Londoner and feature up to approximately 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area upon completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.
Food and beverage revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$154 million, an increase of 1.3%, compared to US$152 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in property visitation.
Convention, ferry, retail and other revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were US$124 million, a decrease of 12.1%, compared to US$141 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by lower business volume in ferry operation impacted by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opening in October 2018 and management's decision to reduce sailings.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:30:08 UTC