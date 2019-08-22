Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 of Subsidiary - The Rank Group Plc

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

OF SUBSIDIARY - THE RANK GROUP PLC

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE BY GUOCO GROUP LIMITED ("GUOCO") PURSUANT TO PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RULE 13.09(2)(a) OF THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF GUOCO WITH FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON A LISTED SUBSIDIARY OF GUOCO, THE RANK GROUP PLC, WHICH PUBLISHED ON 22 AUGUST 2019 ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019.

The Rank Group Plc ("Rank"), a subsidiary of Guoco and listed on London Stock Exchange Plc ("LSE"), published on 22 August 2019 the preliminary results announcement of Rank and its subsidiaries (the "Rank Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019. The summary of the financial results of the Rank Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures of the preceding financial year are provided below:

The Rank Group Plc

Summary of the financial results of the Rank Group for the year ended 30 June 2019

(Note: The expressions "£'m" and "p" mean "Great British pound in million" and "Great British pence" respectively.)

Year ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 30 June 2018 Before Exceptional Total Before Exceptional Total exceptional items * exceptional items * items items £'m £'m £'m £'m £'m £'m Continuing operations Revenue 695.1 - 695.1 691.0 - 691.0 Cost of sales (378.2) - (378.2) (376.6) - (376.6) Gross profit 316.9 - 316.9 314.4 - 314.4 Profit (loss) before taxation 69.7 (35.1) 34.6 74.2 (27.5) 46.7 Taxation (12.0) 5.0 (7.0) (15.7) 4.9 (10.8) Profit (loss) for the year from 57.7 (30.1) 27.6 58.5 (22.6) 35.9 continuing operations Discontinued operations Discontinued operations - profit - 1.5 1.5 - - - Profit (loss) for the year 57.7 (28.6) 29.1 58.5 (22.6) 35.9

Details of the exceptional items are disclosed in note 3 to the "Group Financial Information" section of the preliminary results announcement of the Rank Group for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Dividend

The board of directors of Rank recommended a final dividend of 5.50p (2018: 5.30p) per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019.

Remarks: Details of the preliminary results announcement of the Rank Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 are accessible at LSE's website (http://www.londonstockexchange.com) and are also posted by Guoco as an overseas regulatory announcement on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and Guoco (http://www.guoco.com).

By Order of the Board

Stella Lo Sze Man

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of Guoco comprises Mr. Kwek Leng Hai as Executive Chairman; Mr. Tang Hong Cheong as President & CEO; Mr. Kwek Leng San as Non-executive Director; Mr. Volker Stoeckel, Mr. Roderic N. A. Sage and Mr. David Michael Norman as Independent Non-executive Directors.