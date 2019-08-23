Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30th June, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

（ 華 晨 中 國 汽 車 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1114)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Expressed in thousands of RMB except for earnings per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended

30th June,

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

4

1,904,274

2,287,134

Cost of sales

(1,802,951)

(2,130,228)

Gross profit

101,323

156,906

Other income

93,944

51,485

Interest income

30,131

31,706

Selling expenses

(211,977)

(178,267)

General and administrative expenses

(264,739)

(272,391)

Finance costs

(36,381)

(66,968)

Share of results of:

3,552,380

Joint ventures

3,677,439

Associates

2,895

41,252

Profit before income tax expense

5

3,267,576

3,441,162

Income tax expense

6

(205,976)

(16,891)

Profit for the period

3,061,600

3,424,271

  • For identification purposes only

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Cont'd) (Expressed in thousands of RMB except for earnings per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended

30th June,

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

3,229,996

3,566,130

Non-controlling interests

(168,396)

(141,859)

3,061,600

3,424,271

Earnings per share

7

- Basic

RMB0.64020

RMB0.70683

- Diluted

RMB0.64020

RMB0.70683

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended

30th June,

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the period

3,061,600

3,424,271

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to

consolidated statement of profit or loss, net of tax

Share of comprehensive expense of a joint venture

(166,173)

(622,535)

Fair value gain on notes receivable at fair value through

other comprehensive income

2,728

-

(163,445)

(622,535)

Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to

consolidated statement of profit or loss, net of tax

Change in fair value of equity investments

(4,003)

(10,052)

(167,448)

(632,587)

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,894,152

2,791,684

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

3,061,992

2,933,543

Non-controlling interests

(167,840)

(141,859)

2,894,152

2,791,684

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

As at

As at

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

839,716

611,955

Property, plant and equipment

2,530,988

2,329,548

Construction-in-progress

208,693

218,588

Land lease prepayments

83,339

84,397

Interests in joint ventures

22,460,437

24,074,405

Interests in associates

1,591,409

1,672,977

Equity investments

8,290

12,293

Long-term loan receivables

2,569,805

3,727,908

Other non-current assets

105,013

86,077

Total non-current assets

30,397,690

32,818,148

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,472,774

2,310,459

Statutory deposit reserves at central bank

26,249

32,552

Short-term bank deposits

-

576,311

Pledged short-term bank deposits

1,238,786

1,075,837

Inventories

1,164,647

1,011,644

Accounts receivable

9

1,038,486

1,024,873

Notes receivable

164,563

317,132

Other current assets

9,855,627

2,932,900

Total current assets

14,961,132

9,281,708

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Cont'd)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

As at

As at

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

10

1,712,447

1,860,050

Notes payable

2,037,184

1,630,648

Other current liabilities

2,187,981

1,984,143

Short-term bank borrowings

4,461,820

4,623,500

Income tax payable

13,475

13,623

Long-term bank borrowings due within

one year

20,000

20,000

Total current liabilities

10,432,907

10,131,964

Net current assets (liabilities)

4,528,225

(850,256)

Total assets less current liabilities

34,925,915

31,967,892

Non-current liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

176,941

103,070

Long-term bank borrowings

30,000

40,000

Total non-current liabilities

206,941

143,070

Net assets

34,718,974

31,824,822

Capital and reserves

Share capital

397,176

397,176

Reserves

33,744,560

30,682,568

Total equity attributable to equity holders

of the Company

34,141,736

31,079,744

Non-controlling interests

577,238

745,078

Total equity

34,718,974

31,824,822

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the T..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions-grant of en..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30th..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim results
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company website
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Chong Hing Bank Limited - Notice of redemptio..
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of Director and Change of Member ..
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the ..
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of chairman, executive director, membe..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 275
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 850
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 200
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 604
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 978
NASDAQ22.75%16 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group