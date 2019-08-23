Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30th June, 2019
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED
（ 華 晨 中 國 汽 車 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1114)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(Expressed in thousands of RMB except for earnings per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended
30th June,
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
4
1,904,274
2,287,134
Cost of sales
(1,802,951)
(2,130,228)
Gross profit
101,323
156,906
Other income
93,944
51,485
Interest income
30,131
31,706
Selling expenses
(211,977)
(178,267)
General and administrative expenses
(264,739)
(272,391)
Finance costs
(36,381)
(66,968)
Share of results of:
3,552,380
Joint ventures
3,677,439
Associates
2,895
41,252
Profit before income tax expense
5
3,267,576
3,441,162
Income tax expense
6
(205,976)
(16,891)
Profit for the period
3,061,600
3,424,271
For identification purposes only
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Cont'd) (Expressed in thousands of RMB except for earnings per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended
30th June,
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
3,229,996
3,566,130
Non-controlling interests
(168,396)
(141,859)
3,061,600
3,424,271
Earnings per share
7
- Basic
RMB0.64020
RMB0.70683
- Diluted
RMB0.64020
RMB0.70683
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended
30th June,
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the period
3,061,600
3,424,271
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to
consolidated statement of profit or loss, net of tax
Share of comprehensive expense of a joint venture
(166,173)
(622,535)
Fair value gain on notes receivable at fair value through
other comprehensive income
2,728
-
(163,445)
(622,535)
Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to
consolidated statement of profit or loss, net of tax
Change in fair value of equity investments
(4,003)
(10,052)
(167,448)
(632,587)
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,894,152
2,791,684
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
3,061,992
2,933,543
Non-controlling interests
(167,840)
(141,859)
2,894,152
2,791,684
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
As at
As at
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
839,716
611,955
Property, plant and equipment
2,530,988
2,329,548
Construction-in-progress
208,693
218,588
Land lease prepayments
83,339
84,397
Interests in joint ventures
22,460,437
24,074,405
Interests in associates
1,591,409
1,672,977
Equity investments
8,290
12,293
Long-term loan receivables
2,569,805
3,727,908
Other non-current assets
105,013
86,077
Total non-current assets
30,397,690
32,818,148
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,472,774
2,310,459
Statutory deposit reserves at central bank
26,249
32,552
Short-term bank deposits
-
576,311
Pledged short-term bank deposits
1,238,786
1,075,837
Inventories
1,164,647
1,011,644
Accounts receivable
9
1,038,486
1,024,873
Notes receivable
164,563
317,132
Other current assets
9,855,627
2,932,900
Total current assets
14,961,132
9,281,708
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Cont'd)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
As at
As at
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
10
1,712,447
1,860,050
Notes payable
2,037,184
1,630,648
Other current liabilities
2,187,981
1,984,143
Short-term bank borrowings
4,461,820
4,623,500
Income tax payable
13,475
13,623
Long-term bank borrowings due within
one year
20,000
20,000
Total current liabilities
10,432,907
10,131,964
Net current assets (liabilities)
4,528,225
(850,256)
Total assets less current liabilities
34,925,915
31,967,892
Non-current liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
176,941
103,070
Long-term bank borrowings
30,000
40,000
Total non-current liabilities
206,941
143,070
Net assets
34,718,974
31,824,822
Capital and reserves
Share capital
397,176
397,176
Reserves
33,744,560
30,682,568
Total equity attributable to equity holders
of the Company
34,141,736
31,079,744
Non-controlling interests
577,238
745,078
Total equity
34,718,974
31,824,822
5
