Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30th June, 2019

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

（ 華 晨 中 國 汽 車 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1114)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Expressed in thousands of RMB except for earnings per share amounts)

(Unaudited) For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 4 1,904,274 2,287,134 Cost of sales (1,802,951) (2,130,228) Gross profit 101,323 156,906 Other income 93,944 51,485 Interest income 30,131 31,706 Selling expenses (211,977) (178,267) General and administrative expenses (264,739) (272,391) Finance costs (36,381) (66,968) Share of results of: 3,552,380 Joint ventures 3,677,439 Associates 2,895 41,252 Profit before income tax expense 5 3,267,576 3,441,162 Income tax expense 6 (205,976) (16,891) Profit for the period 3,061,600 3,424,271