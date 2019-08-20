Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
0
08/20/2019 | 12:37am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 830)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
4
2,031,435
1,763,034
Costs of sales
(1,793,813)
(1,532,368)
Gross profit
237,622
230,666
Other income and other gains, net
5
7,536
2,242
Administrative, selling and other operating expenses
(94,122)
(110,128)
Finance costs
6
(14,909)
(11,115)
Profit before tax
7
136,127
111,665
Income tax charge
8
(31,947)
(23,615)
Profit for the period
104,180
88,050
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
109,445
90,888
Non-controlling interests
(5,265)
(2,838)
104,180
88,050
Earnings per share (HK cents)
Basic and diluted
10
5.08
4.22
1
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the period
104,180
88,050
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
7,874
2,087
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
7,874
2,087
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
112,054
90,137
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
116,831
93,349
Non-controlling interests
(4,777)
(3,212)
112,054
90,137
2
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
530,796
476,959
Prepaid lease payments
-
32,491
Interests in infrastructure project investments
11
220,839
-
Goodwill
12
138,149
138,149
Deferred tax assets
93,068
92,647
982,852
740,246
Current Assets
Contract assets
1,182,883
967,471
Trade and other receivables
13
1,341,460
1,173,875
Deposits and prepayments
61,480
53,842
Interests in infrastructure project investments
11
60,235
-
Inventories
9,468
7,014
Tax recoverable
1,783
707
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries
41,574
37,026
Amounts due from related companies
3,951
-
Bank and cash balances
443,024
386,630
3,145,858
2,626,565
4,128,710
3,366,811
3
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
Note
Current Liabilities
Bank borrowings
14
Trade payables, other payables and accruals
15
Contract liabilities
Lease liabilities
Finance lease payables
Current tax payables
Dividend payables
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
Amounts due to related companies
Total Assets less Current Liabilities
Capital and Reserves
Share capital
16
Share premium and reserves
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Non-current Liabilities
Bank borrowings
14
Lease liabilities
Finance lease payables
Deferred tax liabilities
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
511,771
505,178
1,210,354
1,049,699
245,131
299,857
7,360
-
-
793
102,395
88,880
25,867
-
644,188
170,240
1,494
-
2,748,560
2,114,647
1,380,150
1,252,164
21,555
21,555
1,167,010
1,075,736
1,188,565
1,097,291
(63,785)
(59,008)
1,124,780
1,038,283
211,964
211,746
18,906
-
-
1,842
24,500
293
255,370
213,881
1,380,150
1,252,164
4
NOTES:
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars which is also the functional currency of the Company.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies used in the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except for the adoption of amendments and improvements to existing HKAS and new Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") effective for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
In the current interim period, the Group, for the first time, has applied the following amendments and improvements to existing HKAS and new HKFRS issued by the HKICPA which are relevant to the Group:
HKFRS 16
Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle
HK (IFRIC) - Int 23
Leases
Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:36:01 UTC