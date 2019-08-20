Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

2,031,435

1,763,034

Costs of sales

(1,793,813)

(1,532,368)

Gross profit

237,622

230,666

Other income and other gains, net

5

7,536

2,242

Administrative, selling and other operating expenses

(94,122)

(110,128)

Finance costs

6

(14,909)

(11,115)

Profit before tax

7

136,127

111,665

Income tax charge

8

(31,947)

(23,615)

Profit for the period

104,180

88,050

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

109,445

90,888

Non-controlling interests

(5,265)

(2,838)

104,180

88,050

Earnings per share (HK cents)

Basic and diluted

10

5.08

4.22

1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period

104,180

88,050

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

7,874

2,087

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

7,874

2,087

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

112,054

90,137

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

116,831

93,349

Non-controlling interests

(4,777)

(3,212)

112,054

90,137

2

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

530,796

476,959

Prepaid lease payments

-

32,491

Interests in infrastructure project investments

11

220,839

-

Goodwill

12

138,149

138,149

Deferred tax assets

93,068

92,647

982,852

740,246

Current Assets

Contract assets

1,182,883

967,471

Trade and other receivables

13

1,341,460

1,173,875

Deposits and prepayments

61,480

53,842

Interests in infrastructure project investments

11

60,235

-

Inventories

9,468

7,014

Tax recoverable

1,783

707

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

41,574

37,026

Amounts due from related companies

3,951

-

Bank and cash balances

443,024

386,630

3,145,858

2,626,565

4,128,710

3,366,811

3

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

Note

Current Liabilities

Bank borrowings

14

Trade payables, other payables and accruals

15

Contract liabilities

Lease liabilities

Finance lease payables

Current tax payables

Dividend payables

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

Amounts due to related companies

Total Assets less Current Liabilities

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

16

Share premium and reserves

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Non-current Liabilities

Bank borrowings

14

Lease liabilities

Finance lease payables

Deferred tax liabilities

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

511,771

505,178

1,210,354

1,049,699

245,131

299,857

7,360

-

-

793

102,395

88,880

25,867

-

644,188

170,240

1,494

-

2,748,560

2,114,647

1,380,150

1,252,164

21,555

21,555

1,167,010

1,075,736

1,188,565

1,097,291

(63,785)

(59,008)

1,124,780

1,038,283

211,964

211,746

18,906

-

-

1,842

24,500

293

255,370

213,881

1,380,150

1,252,164

4

NOTES:

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of
    Hong Kong Limited and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.
    The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis.
    The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars which is also the functional currency of the Company.
  2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies used in the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except for the adoption of amendments and improvements to existing HKAS and new Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") effective for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

In the current interim period, the Group, for the first time, has applied the following amendments and improvements to existing HKAS and new HKFRS issued by the HKICPA which are relevant to the Group:

HKFRS 16

Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle

HK (IFRIC) - Int 23

Leases

Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:36:01 UTC
