HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/08/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 衛 星 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1135

Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Note

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

693,274

730,126

Cost of services

(338,729)

(337,171)

Gross profit

354,545

392,955

Administrative expenses

(53,214)

(83,049)

Other gains - net

5

6,928

1,706

Operating profit

5

308,259

311,612

Finance expenses

6

(49,456)

(50,525)

Profit before income tax

258,803

261,087

Income tax expense

7

(35,366)

(46,160)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period

223,437

214,927

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period attributable to:

223,467

- Owners of the Company

214,959

- Non-controlling interests

(30)

(32)

223,437

214,927

Earnings per share attributable to owners of

HK$ per share

HK$ per share

the Company

Basic earnings per share

8

0.57

0.55

Diluted earnings per share

8

0.57

0.55

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

Note

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

16,327

Leasehold land and land use rights

16,619

Property, plant and equipment

6,082,901

6,369,696

Right-of-use assets

19,922

-

Unbilled receivables

23,983

24,986

Deposit

10

2,851

2,851

Total non-current assets

6,145,984

6,414,152

Current assets

19,430

Unbilled receivables

12,576

Trade and other receivables

10

223,172

244,673

Cash and bank balances

938,267

546,896

Total current assets

1,180,869

804,145

Total assets

7,326,853

7,218,297

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

39,120

Share capital

39,120

Reserves

3,714,051

- Retained earnings

3,568,823

- Other reserves

26,935

25,402

3,780,106

3,633,345

Non-controlling interests

773

803

Total equity

3,780,879

3,634,148

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

2,097,577

Bank borrowings

11

2,244,075

Lease liabilities

9,694

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

433,004

446,112

Contract liabilities

220,432

223,490

Total non-current liabilities

2,760,707

2,913,677

Current liabilities

360,668

Bank borrowings

11

359,826

Lease liabilities

10,374

-

Construction payables

4,745

10,782

Dividend payable

78,239

-

Other payables and accrued expenses

71,661

63,885

Contract liabilities

187,507

163,607

Current income tax liabilities

72,073

72,372

Total current liabilities

785,267

670,472

Total liabilities

3,545,974

3,584,149

Total equity and liabilities

7,326,853

7,218,297

2

Notes

  1. Independent review
    The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been reviewed by the Company's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The auditor's independent review report will be included in the Interim Report to shareholders.
  2. Basis of preparation
    This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, "Interim financial reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
  3. Accounting policies
    The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period and the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below:
    1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group
      A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group had to change its accounting policies as a result of adopting HKFRS 16 Leases.

The impact of the adoption of the leasing standard and the new accounting policies are disclosed in below. The other standards did not have any impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.

  1. HKFRS 16 "Leases"
    The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening consolidated statement of financial position on 1 January 2019.
    On adoption of HKFRS 16, the group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 2.9%.

3

Notes

3 Accounting policies (Continued)

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)

(i) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)

The Group leases its office premises with lease terms of 4 years. Until the 2018 financial year, leases of office premises were classified as operating leases. Payment made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the leases.

From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Cash flows relating to leases should be presented as follows:

  • cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liabilities as cash flows from financing activities;
  • cash payments for the interest portion consistent with presentation of interest payments chosen by the Group; and
  • short-termlease payments, payments for leases of low-value assets and variable lease payments that are not included in the measurement of the lease liabilities as cash flows from operating activities.

HKFRS 16 does not substantially change how a lessor accounts for leases under HKAS 17.

  1. New and amended standards not yet adopted by the Group

The following new standards, new interpretations and amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted by the Group:

HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (Amendment)

Sale or Contribution of Assets between

an Investor and its Associate or Joint

HKFRS 3 (Amendment)

Venture3

Definition of a business1

HKFRS 17

Insurance Contracts2

  1. Effective for the Group for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020
  2. Effective for the Group for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021
  3. Effective date to be determined

Management is in the process of assessing the impact of these new standards, amendments to standards and interpretation to existing standards.

4

Notes

4. Revenue and segment information

a) Revenue

The Group's revenue is analysed as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Income from provision of satellite transponder

680,123

capacity

709,635

Sales of satellite transponder capacity

3,192

6,702

Other revenues

9,959

13,789

────────

────────

693,274

730,126

════════

════════

  1. Segment information
    The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group. The Chief Executive Officer considers the business from a product perspective which is the operation, maintenance and provision of satellite telecommunication systems for broadcasting and telecommunication. As the Group has only one operating segment qualified as reporting segment under HKFRS 8 and the information that is regularly reviewed by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segment is the financial statements of the Group, no separate segmental analysis is presented in the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
    Revenue reported in Note 4(a) above represented transactions with third parties and are reported to the Chief Executive Officer in a manner consistent with that in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
    The Group is domiciled in Hong Kong. The revenue from customers in Hong Kong and Greater China for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is HK$119,114,000 (30 June 2018: HK$112,397,000) and HK$179,234,000 (30 June 2018: HK$173,391,000) respectively, and the total revenue from customers in other countries is HK$394,926,000 (30 June 2018: HK$444,338,000). For the purpose of classification, the geographical source of revenue is determined based on the place of incorporation of the customers instead of the footprint of the satellites of the Group which may involve transmission to multiple geographical areas under a single satellite transponder capacity arrangement.
    The amounts provided to the Chief Executive Officer with respect to total assets and total liabilities are measured in a manner consistent with that in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. All assets and liabilities are related to the only operating segment of the Group whose operation is domiciled in Hong Kong.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 12:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
