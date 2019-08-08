Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The impact of the adoption of the leasing standard and the new accounting policies are disclosed in below. The other standards did not have any impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group

Notes

3 Accounting policies (Continued)

New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)

(i) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)

The Group leases its office premises with lease terms of 4 years. Until the 2018 financial year, leases of office premises were classified as operating leases. Payment made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the leases.

From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Cash flows relating to leases should be presented as follows:

cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liabilities as cash flows from financing activities;

cash payments for the interest portion consistent with presentation of interest payments chosen by the Group; and

short-term lease payments, payments for leases of low-value assets and variable lease payments that are not included in the measurement of the lease liabilities as cash flows from operating activities.

HKFRS 16 does not substantially change how a lessor accounts for leases under HKAS 17.

New and amended standards not yet adopted by the Group

The following new standards, new interpretations and amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted by the Group:

HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (Amendment) Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint HKFRS 3 (Amendment) Venture3 Definition of a business1 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts2

Effective for the Group for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 Effective for the Group for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 Effective date to be determined

Management is in the process of assessing the impact of these new standards, amendments to standards and interpretation to existing standards.

