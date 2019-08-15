Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
0
08/15/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
萬 科 置 業（ 海 外 ）有 限 公 司
Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01036)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR
THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
INTERIM RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as follows:
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
51,136
50,328
Cost of services
(10,514)
(10,705)
Gross profit
40,622
39,623
Other income
4
355
194
Administrative, leasing and marketing expenses
(18,836)
(6,336)
Increase in fair value of investment properties
32,564
136,005
Operating profit
54,705
169,486
Finance income
5(a)
14,666
7,440
Share of results of associates
14,451
756
Profit before taxation
5
83,822
177,682
Taxation charge
6
(6,060)
(6,718)
Profit and total comprehensive income for the
period and attributable to shareholders of
the Company
77,762
170,964
HK$
HK$
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
7
0.20
0.44
Details of dividends paid and payable to shareholders of the Company are set out in note 8.
- 1 -
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Audited
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9
9,823
137
Investment properties
10
3,136,799
1,968,000
Interests in associates
11
481,574
338,435
Investment instruments
12
522,798
-
Other non-current assets
13
52,337
-
4,203,331
2,306,572
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
13
14,696
5,074
Amount due from an associate
11
6,375
7,973
Tax recoverable
1,806
1,827
Bank balances and cash
934,533
1,425,085
957,410
1,439,959
Current liabilities
Other payables and accruals
14
(63,838)
(31,919)
Amount due to an intermediate holding company
15
(17,559)
(1,322)
Amount due to an associate
11
(125,585)
-
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
15
(26,534)
-
Loan from an intermediate holding company
16
(365,979)
-
Bank loan
18
(9,919)
-
Lease liabilities
17
(2,522)
-
Tax payable
(10,205)
(5,557)
(622,141)
(38,798)
Net current assets
335,269
1,401,161
Total assets less current liabilities
4,538,600
3,707,733
- 2 -
Unaudited
Audited
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current liabilities
Bank loan
18
(728,735)
-
Lease liabilities
17
(57,948)
-
Deferred tax liabilities
(42,235)
(40,966)
(828,918)
(40,966)
NET ASSETS
3,709,682
3,666,767
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
3,895
3,895
Reserves
3,705,576
3,662,872
Total equity attributable to shareholders of
the Company
3,709,471
3,666,767
Non-controlling interests
211
-
TOTAL EQUITY
3,709,682
3,666,767
- 3 -
Notes
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman KY1-1104, Cayman Islands and the address of its principal office in Hong Kong is 55th Floor, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong. The principal activities of the Group are asset management, and property development and investment.
The Board of Directors of the Company considers the Company's ultimate holding company is China Vanke Co., Ltd., a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People's Republic of China and the H shares and A shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively.
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of preparation
The interim results set out in the announcement do not constitute the Group's interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 but are extracted from the report.
The unaudited consolidated interim financial information (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
The Interim Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for (1) the accounting policy changes as set out in note 2(b); and (2) new accounting policy adopted for the investment instruments as set out in note 12 that are expected to be reflected in the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.
The preparation of Interim Financial Information in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The Interim Financial Information contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the 2018 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
The Interim Financial Information is unaudited, but has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the HKICPA. In addition, the Interim Financial Information has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
- 4 -
Change in accounting policies
The HKICPA has issued a new HKFRS, HKFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group.
Except for HKFRS 16, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in the Interim Financial Information. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
HKFRS 16, Leases
HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease.
The key changes to the Group's accounting policies resulting from the adoption of HKFRS 16 are summarised below.
As a lessee
As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as operating or finance leases under HKAS 17 based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred significantly all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17.
The Group decided to apply recognition exemptions to short-term leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. For leases of other assets, the Group recognised right- of-use assets and lease liabilities.
As a lessor
HKFRS 16 does not substantially change how a lessor accounts for leases under HKAS 17.
Impacts on the Interim Financial Information
The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have any impacts to the opening balance of the Group's equity as the Group does not enter into any leases as lessee prior to 31 December 2018. The Group entered into a new lease for leasing an office premise with fixed monthly payment term and acquired a subsidiary with lease arrangement during the six months ended 30 June 2019. The financial impacts for these leases are set out in notes 9, 17 and 19.
- 5 -
