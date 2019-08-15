Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

萬 科 置 業（ 海 外 ）有 限 公 司

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01036)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

For the six months ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

51,136

50,328

Cost of services

(10,514)

(10,705)

Gross profit

40,622

39,623

Other income

4

355

194

Administrative, leasing and marketing expenses

(18,836)

(6,336)

Increase in fair value of investment properties

32,564

136,005

Operating profit

54,705

169,486

Finance income

5(a)

14,666

7,440

Share of results of associates

14,451

756

Profit before taxation

5

83,822

177,682

Taxation charge

6

(6,060)

(6,718)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

  period and attributable to shareholders of

  the Company

77,762

170,964

HK$

HK$

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

7

0.20

0.44

Details of dividends paid and payable to shareholders of the Company are set out in note 8.

- 1 -

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Audited

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

9,823

137

Investment properties

10

3,136,799

1,968,000

Interests in associates

11

481,574

338,435

Investment instruments

12

522,798

-

Other non-current assets

13

52,337

-

4,203,331

2,306,572

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

13

14,696

5,074

Amount due from an associate

11

6,375

7,973

Tax recoverable

1,806

1,827

Bank balances and cash

934,533

1,425,085

957,410

1,439,959

Current liabilities

Other payables and accruals

14

(63,838)

(31,919)

Amount due to an intermediate holding company

15

(17,559)

(1,322)

Amount due to an associate

11

(125,585)

-

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

15

(26,534)

-

Loan from an intermediate holding company

16

(365,979)

-

Bank loan

18

(9,919)

-

Lease liabilities

17

(2,522)

-

Tax payable

(10,205)

(5,557)

(622,141)

(38,798)

Net current assets

335,269

1,401,161

Total assets less current liabilities

4,538,600

3,707,733

- 2 -

Unaudited

Audited

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Bank loan

18

(728,735)

-

Lease liabilities

17

(57,948)

-

Deferred tax liabilities

(42,235)

(40,966)

(828,918)

(40,966)

NET ASSETS

3,709,682

3,666,767

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

3,895

3,895

Reserves

3,705,576

3,662,872

Total equity attributable to shareholders of

  the Company

3,709,471

3,666,767

Non-controlling interests

211

-

TOTAL EQUITY

3,709,682

3,666,767

- 3 -

Notes

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    The Company is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman KY1-1104, Cayman Islands and the address of its principal office in Hong Kong is 55th Floor, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong. The principal activities of the Group are asset management, and property development and investment.
    The Board of Directors of the Company considers the Company's ultimate holding company is China Vanke Co., Ltd., a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People's Republic of China and the H shares and A shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    1. Basis of preparation
      The interim results set out in the announcement do not constitute the Group's interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 but are extracted from the report.
      The unaudited consolidated interim financial information (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
      The Interim Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for (1) the accounting policy changes as set out in note 2(b); and (2) new accounting policy adopted for the investment instruments as set out in note 12 that are expected to be reflected in the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.
      The preparation of Interim Financial Information in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
      The Interim Financial Information contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the 2018 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
      The Interim Financial Information is unaudited, but has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the HKICPA. In addition, the Interim Financial Information has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

- 4 -

  1. Change in accounting policies
    The HKICPA has issued a new HKFRS, HKFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group.
    Except for HKFRS 16, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in the Interim Financial Information. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
    HKFRS 16, Leases
    HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease.
    The key changes to the Group's accounting policies resulting from the adoption of HKFRS 16 are summarised below.
    As a lessee
    As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as operating or finance leases under HKAS 17 based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred significantly all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17.
    The Group decided to apply recognition exemptions to short-term leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. For leases of other assets, the Group recognised right- of-use assets and lease liabilities.
    As a lessor
    HKFRS 16 does not substantially change how a lessor accounts for leases under HKAS 17.
    Impacts on the Interim Financial Information
    The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have any impacts to the opening balance of the Group's equity as the Group does not enter into any leases as lessee prior to 31 December 2018. The Group entered into a new lease for leasing an office premise with fixed monthly payment term and acquired a subsidiary with lease arrangement during the six months ended 30 June 2019. The financial impacts for these leases are set out in notes 9, 17 and 19.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed non-public issuance of a shares, con..
PU
06:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Revised form of proxy for use at the 2019 fir..
PU
06:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Revised notice of the 2019 first extraordinar..
PU
06:22pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement revised egm notice..
PU
06:22pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting
PU
06:22pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six..
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim result for the six mo..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) major transaction in relation to the disp..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of Executive Director and Re-desi..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting and continued suspens..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.63%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.11%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ16.86%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group