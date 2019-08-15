Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

萬 科 置 業（ 海 外 ）有 限 公 司

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01036)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 51,136 50,328 Cost of services (10,514) (10,705) Gross profit 40,622 39,623 Other income 4 355 194 Administrative, leasing and marketing expenses (18,836) (6,336) Increase in fair value of investment properties 32,564 136,005 Operating profit 54,705 169,486 Finance income 5(a) 14,666 7,440 Share of results of associates 14,451 756 Profit before taxation 5 83,822 177,682 Taxation charge 6 (6,060) (6,718) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period and attributable to shareholders of the Company 77,762 170,964 HK$ HK$ Earnings per share - basic and diluted 7 0.20 0.44

Details of dividends paid and payable to shareholders of the Company are set out in note 8.