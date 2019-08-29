Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2017

08/29/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

ANNUAL REPORT 2017

CONTENTS

02 Corporate Information

04 Management Discussion and Analysis

15 Profile of Directors and Senior Management

18 Directors' Report

31 Corporate Governance Report

41 Independent Auditor's Report

45 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

46 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

48 Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

49 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

50 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

90 Financial Summary

Corporate Information

DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Lu Chunxiang# Mr. Li Feng^

Mr. Zhang Yanchun* (resigned with effect from 8 June 2018)

Mr. Ren Yancheng~ (appointed with effect from 1 June 2018)

Mr. Sean Zhang (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Wang Chunqi (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Shao Jiulin (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Kirk Vincent Wiedemer

Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated from independent non-executive director to executive director with effect from 18 April 2019)

  • Chairman
  • Chief Financial Officer * Chief Executive Officer
    ~ Deputy Chief Executive Officer

AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Ms. Zhang Hui (Chairman) Ms. Wang Xu

Mr. Liu Aiguo (appointed with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated to executive director with

effect from 18 April 2019)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. Lui Lai Chun

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Guo Honggang (appointed with effect from 18 April 2019)

Mr. Wang Chunqi (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Ms. Lui Lai Chun

02

2017 Report Annual Limited Mining Gold Real

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Liu Aiguo

Ms. Zhang Hui

Ms. Wang Xu

Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated to executive director with effect from 18 April 2019)

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Liu Aiguo (Chairman) Ms. Wang Xu

Ms. Zhang Hui (appointed with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated to executive director with

effect from 18 April 2019)

AUDITORS

ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited Certified Public Accountants Unit 701, 7/F., Citicorp Centre, 18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay,

Hong Kong

LEGAL ADVISOR

As to Hong Kong law ReedSmith Richards Butler 20th Floor, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road,

Central, Hong Kong

Corporate Information (Continued)

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square,

Hutchins Drive,

P.O. Box 2681,

Grand Cayman KY1-1111,

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Unit 502, 5/F., Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road,

Central, Hong Kong

HEADQUARTERS OF THE COMPANY

4th Floor, Southern Block,

243 Dizhi Zonghe Building, No. 75 Yulong Street, Xincheng District, Chifeng City, Inner Mongolia,

The People's Republic of China

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive,

P.O. Box 2681,

Grand Cayman KY1-1111,

Cayman Islands

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716,

17th Floor,

Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

  • Bank of China Tower Branch China Guangfa Bank
  • Huizhou Branch

HengFeng Bank Co., Ltd.

  • Beijing Branch Ping An Bank
  • Offshore Business Department

STOCK NAME

Real Gold Mining Limited

(RealGold Mining)

STOCK CODE

246

WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

www.realgoldmining.com

03

Limited Mining Gold Real

2017 Report Annual

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:30:04 UTC
