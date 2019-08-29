Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2017
CONTENTS
02
Corporate Information
04
Management Discussion and Analysis
15
Profile of Directors and Senior Management
18
Directors' Report
31
Corporate Governance Report
41
Independent Auditor's Report
45
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
46
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
48
Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity
49
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
50
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
90
Financial Summary
DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Lu Chunxiang
# Mr. Li Feng ^
Mr. Zhang Yanchun* (resigned with effect from 8 June 2018)
Mr. Ren Yancheng~ (appointed with effect from 1 June 2018)
Mr. Sean Zhang (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Wang Chunqi (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Shao Jiulin (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Kirk Vincent Wiedemer
Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated from independent non-executive director to executive director with effect from 18 April 2019)
Chief Financial Officer * Chief Executive Officer ~ Deputy Chief Executive Officer
AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Ms. Zhang Hui
(Chairman) Ms. Wang Xu
Mr. Liu Aiguo (appointed with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated to executive director with
effect from 18 April 2019)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Ms. Lui Lai Chun
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Guo Honggang (appointed with effect from 18 April 2019)
Mr. Wang Chunqi (resigned with effect from 18 April 2019) Ms. Lui Lai Chun
02
2017 Report Annual Limited Mining Gold Real
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Liu Aiguo
Ms. Zhang Hui
Ms. Wang Xu
Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated to executive director with effect from 18 April 2019)
NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Liu Aiguo
(Chairman) Ms. Wang Xu
Ms. Zhang Hui (appointed with effect from 18 April 2019) Mr. Guo Honggang (re-designated to executive director with
effect from 18 April 2019)
AUDITORS
ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited
Certified Public Accountants Unit 701, 7/F., Citicorp Centre, 18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay,
Hong Kong
LEGAL ADVISOR
As to Hong Kong law
ReedSmith Richards Butler 20th Floor, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Corporate Information (Continued)
REGISTERED OFFICE
Cricket Square,
Hutchins Drive,
P.O. Box 2681,
Grand Cayman KY1-1111,
Cayman Islands
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Unit 502, 5/F., Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road,
Central, Hong Kong
HEADQUARTERS OF THE COMPANY
4th Floor, Southern Block,
243 Dizhi Zonghe Building, No. 75 Yulong Street, Xincheng District, Chifeng City, Inner Mongolia,
The People's Republic of China
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive,
P.O. Box 2681,
Grand Cayman KY1-1111,
Cayman Islands
HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716,
17th Floor,
Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East,
Wanchai, Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Bank of China Tower Branch China Guangfa Bank
Huizhou Branch
HengFeng Bank Co., Ltd.
Beijing Branch Ping An Bank
Offshore Business Department
STOCK NAME
Real Gold Mining Limited
(RealGold Mining)
STOCK CODE
246
WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY
www.realgoldmining.com
03
Limited Mining Gold Real
