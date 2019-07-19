Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2018/19

About Sa Sa

Established in 1978, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited is a leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia.

Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 178), our business covers Hong Kong and Macau, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia. We position ourselves as one-stop cosmetics specialty stores with a business focus on "Beauty". Our diversified portfolio extends to about 18,000 products from over 700 international brands of skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care and body care products, as well as health and beauty supplements, including over 180 own brands and other exclusive international brands.

Our e-commerce platforms, sasa.com and mobile app, offer round-the-clock online shopping services along with comprehensive product information to customers from over 100 countries. In line with the new retail era, we are integrating our physical and e-commerce presence, striving to provide a refined and seamless O2O customer experience.