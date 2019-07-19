Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2018/19

07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

S a S a I n t e r n a t i o n a l H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d

i n s ta n t b e a u t y

2018/19

Annual Report

Stoc k Code : 178

About Sa Sa

Established in 1978, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited is a leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia.

Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 178), our business covers Hong Kong and Macau, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia. We position ourselves as one-stop cosmetics specialty stores with a business focus on "Beauty". Our diversified portfolio extends to about 18,000 products from over 700 international brands of skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care and body care products, as well as health and beauty supplements, including over 180 own brands and other exclusive international brands.

Our e-commerce platforms, sasa.com and mobile app, offer round-the-clock online shopping services along with comprehensive product information to customers from over 100 countries. In line with the new retail era, we are integrating our physical and e-commerce presence, striving to provide a refined and seamless O2O customer experience.

  1. Download WedCam at Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Open WedCam and use the app camera to scan the cover of the annual report.
  3. Experience the augmented reality (AR) effect hidden in the cover of the annual report!

Design Concept

Guided by its "Making Life Beautiful" principle, Sa Sa strives to create for its customers a unique and beautiful world, living up to their legends of eternal beauty.

The design concept "Instant Beauty" echoes Sa Sa's "New Retail" strategy - combining the strength of its physical stores and e-commerce business and providing customers instant access to beauty products with a more diversified, personalised, convenient and dedicated online-to-oine shopping experience.

Sa Sa strives to develop its "New Retail" model by capitalising on its diversified and continuously-adapting product portfolio. Customers can instantly reveal their personality and express their inner character through their choice of ideal beauty products, allowing them to live their own beautiful life in eternity.

We see beauty everywhere, in everything and in every person, and our vision is to make life beautiful and meaningful in every way.

Our Vision

Making Life Beautiful

Our Mission

Realising our "Making Life Beautiful" vision, we:

Create maximum returns for our shareholders Empower our employees to grow and excel Develop strategic partnerships with our suppliers

Oer our customers the best products and shopping experiences

Foster dialogue with our communities to address their needs

Contents

  1. Financial Highlights
  1. Our Strategy
  1. Our Milestones
  1. Our Awards and Recognitions
  1. Ten-YearFinancial Summary
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Management Discussion & Analysis
  1. Biographical Information of Directors and Senior Management
  1. Environmental, Social and Governance Report
  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Enterprise Risk Management Report
  1. Investor Relations Report
  1. Report of the Directors
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  2. Significant Accounting Policies
  1. Financial Risk Management
  1. Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements
  2. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Glossary
  2. Corporate Information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
