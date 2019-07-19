Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2018/19
0
07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT
S a S a I n t e r n a t i o n a l H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d
i n s ta n t b e a u t y
2018/19
Annual Report
Stoc k Code : 178
About Sa Sa
Established in 1978, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited is a leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia.
Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 178), our business covers Hong Kong and Macau, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia. We position ourselves as one-stop cosmetics specialty stores with a business focus on "Beauty". Our diversified portfolio extends to about 18,000 products from over 700 international brands of skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care and body care products, as well as health and beauty supplements, including over 180 own brands and other exclusive international brands.
Our e-commerce platforms, sasa.com and mobile app, offer round-the-clock online shopping services along with comprehensive product information to customers from over 100 countries. In line with the new retail era, we are integrating our physical and e-commerce presence, striving to provide a refined and seamless O2O customer experience.
Download WedCam at Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Open WedCam and use the app camera to scan the cover of the annual report.
Experience the augmented reality (AR) effect hidden in the cover of the annual report!
Design Concept
Guided by its "Making Life Beautiful" principle, Sa Sa strives to create for its customers a unique and beautiful world, living up to their legends of eternal beauty.
The design concept "Instant Beauty" echoes Sa Sa's "New Retail" strategy - combining the strength of its physical stores and e-commerce business and providing customers instant access to beauty products with a more diversified, personalised, convenient and dedicated online-to-oﬄine shopping experience.
Sa Sa strives to develop its "New Retail" model by capitalising on its diversified and continuously-adapting product portfolio. Customers can instantly reveal their personality and express their inner character through their choice of ideal beauty products, allowing them to live their own beautiful life in eternity.
We see beauty everywhere, in everything and in every person, and our vision is to make life beautiful and meaningful in every way.
Our Vision
Making Life Beautiful
Our Mission
Realising our "Making Life Beautiful" vision, we:
Create maximum returns for our shareholders Empower our employees to grow and excel Develop strategic partnerships with our suppliers
Oﬀer our customers the best products and shopping experiences
Foster dialogue with our communities to address their needs
Contents
Financial Highlights
Our Strategy
Our Milestones
Our Awards and Recognitions
Ten-YearFinancial Summary
Chairman's Statement
Management Discussion & Analysis
Biographical Information of Directors and Senior Management
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Corporate Governance Report
Enterprise Risk Management Report
Investor Relations Report
Report of the Directors
Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated Income Statement
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Significant Accounting Policies
Financial Risk Management
Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Glossary
Corporate Information
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC