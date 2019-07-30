Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2018/19

07/30/2019

中國水務集團有限公司

China Water Affairs Group Limited

Stock code : 855

Annual Report 2019

* For identication purposes only

Annual Report 2019 • China Water Affairs Group Limited

Contents

Pages

Corporate Information

2

Financial Highlights

4

Chairman's Statement

8

Directors' and Senior Management Biographical Details

13

Corporate Governance Report

16

Directors' Report

25

Independent Auditor's Report

35

Consolidated Income Statement

43

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

44

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

45

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

47

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

49

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

52

Particulars of Properties Held for Investment

169

Particulars of Properties Held under Development

170

Particulars of Properties Held for Sale

171

Five-Year Financial Summary

172

1

China Water Affairs Group Limited • Annual Report 2019

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive

Mr. Duan Chuan Liang (Chairman)

Ms. Ding Bin

Ms. Liu Yu Jie

Mr. Li Zhong

Non-executive

Mr. Zhao Hai Hu

Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi

Mr. Makoto Inoue

Ms. Wang Xiaoqin

Independent Non-executive

Mr. Chau Kam Wing

Mr. Ong King Keung

Mr. Siu Chi Ming

Ms. Ho Ping

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Chau Kam Wing (Chairman of committee) Mr. Ong King Keung

Mr. Siu Chi Ming Ms. Ho Ping

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Chau Kam Wing (Chairman of committee) Mr. Ong King Keung

Mr. Siu Chi Ming Ms. Ho Ping

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Duan Chuan Liang (Chairman of committee) Mr. Chau Kam Wing

Mr. Siu Chi Ming Ms. Ho Ping

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Lie Chi Wing, FCCA, CPA, CFA

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Duan Chuan Liang

Mr. Lie Chi Wing

REGISTERED OFFICE

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM11

Bermuda

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Suite 6408, 64/F

Central Plaza

18 Harbour Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 22, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

LEGAL ADVISERS

As to Bermuda law

Conyers Dill & Pearman

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers

PRINCIPAL BANKER

Bank of Communications

China Merchants Bank

Asian Development Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Far Eastern International Bank

WEBSITE

http://www.chinawatergroup.com

STOCK CODE

855

2

Annual Report 2019 • China Water Affairs Group Limited

Corporate Information

Water supply business

City water supply operation and construction

- Connected users of over 4.7 million

- Potential reaching population of approximately 22 million people

- Water pipelines over 150,000 km

Environmental protection business

Sewage treatment operation and

Heilongjiang

construction (including water environmental

renovation construction projects)

Xinjiang

Inner Mongolia

Jilin

Drainage operation

Liaoning

Gansu

Beijing

Tianjin

Ningxia

Hebei

Qinghai

Shanxi

Shandong

Shaanxi

Henan

Jiangsu

Sichuan

Hubei

Anhui

Shanghai

Tibet

Chongqing

Zhejiang

Guizhou

Hunan Jiangxi

Fujian

Yunnan

Guangxi

Guangdong

Hainan

3

China Water Affairs Group Limited • Annual Report 2019

Financial Highlights

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Change

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

8,302,211

7,580,176

9.5%

Gross profit

3,463,839

3,270,636

5.9%

Profit for the year

2,130,283

1,761,524

20.9%

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company

1,369,235

1,140,518

20.1%

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

85.10

72.62

17.2%

Diluted earnings per share (HK cents)

85.10

71.82

18.5%

Total dividend per share (HK cents)

28

23

21.7%

- Interim dividend (HK cents)

12

8

50.0%

- Final dividend (HK cents)

16

15

6.7%

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Change

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS AND RATIOS

Total assets

35,824,636

28,589,287

25.3%

Total liabilities

22,922,166

17,434,878

31.5%

Net assets

12,902,470

11,154,409

15.7%

Net assets per share1

4.95

4.46

11.0%

Current ratio

1.13

1.04

Gearing ratio2

64.0%

61.0%

1

2

Net assets per share = Equity attributable to owners of the Company / Ordinary shares in issue at year end Gearing ratio = Total liabilities / Total assets

4

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 22:29:11 UTC
