Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Annual Report 2018/19

Contents
Pages
Corporate Information
2
Financial Highlights
4
Chairman's Statement
8
Directors' and Senior Management Biographical Details
13
Corporate Governance Report
16
Directors' Report
25
Independent Auditor's Report
35
Consolidated Income Statement
43
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
44
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
45
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
47
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
49
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
52
Particulars of Properties Held for Investment
169
Particulars of Properties Held under Development
170
Particulars of Properties Held for Sale
171
Five-Year Financial Summary
172
China Water Affairs Group Limited
• Annual Report 2019
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive
Mr. Duan Chuan Liang
(Chairman)
Ms. Ding Bin
Ms. Liu Yu Jie
Mr. Li Zhong
Non-executive
Mr. Zhao Hai Hu
Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi
Mr. Makoto Inoue
Ms. Wang Xiaoqin
Independent Non-executive
Mr. Chau Kam Wing
Mr. Ong King Keung
Mr. Siu Chi Ming
Ms. Ho Ping
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Chau Kam Wing (Chairman of committee) Mr. Ong King Keung
Mr. Siu Chi Ming Ms. Ho Ping
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Chau Kam Wing (Chairman of committee) Mr. Ong King Keung
Mr. Siu Chi Ming Ms. Ho Ping
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Duan Chuan Liang (Chairman of committee) Mr. Chau Kam Wing
Mr. Siu Chi Ming Ms. Ho Ping
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Lie Chi Wing,
FCCA, CPA, CFA
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Duan Chuan Liang
Mr. Lie Chi Wing
REGISTERED OFFICE
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM11
Bermuda
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS
Suite 6408, 64/F
Central Plaza
18 Harbour Road
Wanchai
Hong Kong
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 22, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
LEGAL ADVISERS
As to Bermuda law
Conyers Dill & Pearman
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PRINCIPAL BANKER
Bank of Communications
China Merchants Bank
Asian Development Bank
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Far Eastern International Bank
WEBSITE
http://www.chinawatergroup.com
STOCK CODE
855
Annual Report 2019 • China Water Affairs Group Limited
Corporate Information
Water supply business
City water supply operation and construction
- Connected users of over 4.7 million
- Potential reaching population of approximately 22 million people
- Water pipelines over 150,000 km
Environmental protection business
Sewage treatment operation and
Heilongjiang
construction (including water environmental
renovation construction projects)
Xinjiang
Inner Mongolia
Jilin
Drainage operation
Liaoning
Gansu
Beijing
Tianjin
Ningxia
Hebei
Qinghai
Shanxi
Shandong
Shaanxi
Henan
Jiangsu
Sichuan
Hubei
Anhui
Shanghai
Tibet
Chongqing
Zhejiang
Guizhou
Hunan Jiangxi
Fujian
Yunnan
Guangxi
Guangdong
Hainan
China Water Affairs Group Limited
• Annual Report 2019
Financial
Highlights
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Change
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
8,302,211
7,580,176
9.5%
Gross profit
3,463,839
3,270,636
5.9%
Profit for the year
2,130,283
1,761,524
20.9%
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company
1,369,235
1,140,518
20.1%
Basic earnings per share (HK cents)
85.10
72.62
17.2%
Diluted earnings per share (HK cents)
85.10
71.82
18.5%
Total dividend per share (HK cents)
28
23
21.7%
- Interim dividend (HK cents)
12
8
50.0%
- Final dividend (HK cents)
16
15
6.7%
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Change
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS AND RATIOS
Total assets
35,824,636
28,589,287
25.3%
Total liabilities
22,922,166
17,434,878
31.5%
Net assets
12,902,470
11,154,409
15.7%
Net assets per share
1
4.95
4.46
11.0%
Current ratio
1.13
1.04
Gearing ratio
2
64.0%
61.0%
Net assets per share = Equity attributable to owners of the Company / Ordinary shares in issue at year end Gearing ratio = Total liabilities / Total assets
