Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Appointment of Listing Committee Members

香港聯合交易所有限公司
(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).
The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).
By news releases published on 25 January 2019 and 25 March 2019, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Fifty-four applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members' biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are six new Listing Committee members - Renu Bhatia, Frederick Demopoulos, Elsy Li, Victoria Lloyd, Elizabeth Soon and Heidi Yang. They replace Dennis Cassidy, John Ho, Sean Ma, John Maguire, Alexandra Tracy and Helen Zee. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.
Listing Committee Membership 2019
|
Name of Member
|
Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
|
Chairman
|
|
WEIR Andrew Walter Bougourd Ross
|
2014
|
|
|
Deputy Chairmen
|
|
BRIEN Peter Wilhelm Hubert
|
2015
|
YIEN Yu Yu, Catherine
|
2015
|
|
|
Ex officio member
|
|
LI Xiaojia, Charles
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Other members (in alphabetical order)
|
|
BHATIA Renu
|
2019
|
CHAN Chiu Kong, Edmond
|
2015
|
CHAN Wai Yan, Ronald
|
2016
|
CHAN Yuen Shan, Clara
|
2016
|
CHAU Paul
|
2015
|
DEMOPOULOS Frederick
|
2019
|
EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
|
2018
|
GAO Vincent
|
2018
|
LAU Pak Wai, David
|
2017
|
LI Chun Elsy
|
2019
|
LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
|
2019
|
NIXON Charles George Rupert
|
2018
|
POGSON Keith Timothy
|
2016
|
PU Hai Tao Richard
|
2018
|
ROBERTS Donald Jeffrey
|
2015
|
SOON Y S Elizabeth
|
2019
|
SWIFT Joseph Daniel
|
2014
|
TYE Philip Andrew
|
2014
|
VAN RIJN Arnout
|
2016
|
WOLHARDT Julian Juul
|
2017
|
WONG John William Pei-Keat
|
2018
|
WONG Yu Tsang Alex
|
2018
|
YANG Hoi Ti, Heidi
|
2019
|
YIH Lai Tak, Dieter
|
2015
|
1
|
The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.
