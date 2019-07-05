Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Appointment of Listing Committee Members

07/05/2019 | 10:48am EDT

香港聯合交易所有限公司
(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).

By news releases published on 25 January 2019 and 25 March 2019, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Fifty-four applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members' biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are six new Listing Committee members - Renu Bhatia, Frederick Demopoulos, Elsy Li, Victoria Lloyd, Elizabeth Soon and Heidi Yang. They replace Dennis Cassidy, John Ho, Sean Ma, John Maguire, Alexandra Tracy and Helen Zee. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.


Listing Committee Membership 2019

Name of Member
Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
Chairman
WEIR Andrew Walter Bougourd Ross
2014
Deputy Chairmen
BRIEN Peter Wilhelm Hubert
2015
YIEN Yu Yu, Catherine
2015
Ex officio member
LI Xiaojia, Charles
 Not applicable
Other members (in alphabetical order)
BHATIA Renu
2019
CHAN Chiu Kong, Edmond
2015
CHAN Wai Yan, Ronald
2016
CHAN Yuen Shan, Clara
2016
CHAU Paul
2015
DEMOPOULOS Frederick
2019
EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
2018
GAO Vincent
2018
LAU Pak Wai, David
2017
LI Chun Elsy
2019
LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
2019
NIXON Charles George Rupert
2018
POGSON Keith Timothy
 2016
PU Hai Tao Richard
2018
ROBERTS Donald Jeffrey
2015
SOON Y S Elizabeth
2019
SWIFT Joseph Daniel
2014
TYE Philip Andrew
2014
VAN RIJN Arnout
2016
WOLHARDT Julian Juul
2017
WONG John William Pei-Keat
2018
WONG Yu Tsang Alex
2018
YANG Hoi Ti, Heidi
2019
YIH Lai Tak, Dieter
2015
1
 The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:47:10 UTC



