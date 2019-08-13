Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Appointment of a New Member to the Risk Management Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference shares))

Appointment of a New Member to the Risk Management Committee

Reference is made to the announcements dated July 18, 2019 and August 8, 2019 by Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") in relation to the resignation of Mr. Ci Yaping as an executive director, a vice president and the chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Bank and the qualification of Mr. He Jiehua as an executive director of the Bank being approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Bank hereby announces that the Board passed a resolution on August 12, 2019 to appoint Mr. He Jiehua, an executive director, as a new member to the Risk Management Committee of the fourth session of the Board (the "Risk Management Committee"), effective from the same date. The members of the Risk Management Committee include Mr. Wu Xuemin, Mr. He Jiehua, Mr. Zhu Yicun, Mr. Wu Tian, Mr. Qian Dongsheng, Mr. Liu Zhiqiang and Mr. Hu Jun.

The Risk Management Committee will convene a meeting to elect the committee chairman and report to the Board for approval as soon as possible. In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the work, Mr. Wu Xuemin temporarily performs the duty of the chairman of the Risk Management Committee before the election and appointment of the new committee chairman.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

August 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin, Zhang Renfu and He Jiehua as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng, Huang Aiming and Hu Jun as independent non-executive directors.