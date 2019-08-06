Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Audit Committee - Terms of Reference

III. Attendance at meetings

The Director and/or management staff of the Company in charge of finance and accounting functions, the head of internal audit (if applicable), and a representative of the external auditor shall normally attend meetings of the Committee. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the Company's external and internal auditors without executive Directors present. The company secretary of the Company (the " Company Secretary ") shall be the secretary of the Committee, and, in the absence of the Company Secretary, any such other person as may from time to time be nominated by the Company Secretary, subject to the approval of the Committee, shall act as secretary of the Committee.

IV. Frequency of meetings

8. Meetings shall be held not less than twice a year. The external auditor may request meetings if they consider this is necessary.

Voting

9. Questions arising at any meeting shall be determined by a majority of votes of the members present, and in the case of an equality of votes, the Chairman of the meeting who shall be the chairman of the Committee (or, in his/her absence, any one member of the Committee who: (a) is an independent non-executive Director; (b) is present thereat; and (c) is elected by the members present to chair the meeting) shall have a second or casting vote.

VI. Resolutions in writing

10. A resolution in writing signed by all of the members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee. Any such resolution may be contained in a single document or may consist of several documents all in like form.

VII. Authority