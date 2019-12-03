Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY
JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
景業名邦集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2231)
BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY
(Adopted on 13 November 2019 by the Board)
1. Introduction
It is a requirement under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 thereto, that the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee" ) of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company" ) shall have a policy concerning diversity of board members.
The board diversity policy (this "Policy" ) aims to set out the approach on diversity of the board of directors (the "Board" ) of the Company.
The Policy applies to the Board and it does not apply to diversity in relation to employees of the Company.
2. Policy Statement
The Board recognises the importance of having a diverse Board in enhancing the Board effectiveness and corporate governance, and considers that Board diversity, including gender diversity, is a vital asset to the business. A diverse Board will include and make good use of differences in the skills, industry knowledge and professional experience, cultural and education background and other qualities of directors of the Company and does not discriminate on the ground of race, age, gender or religious belief. These differences will be taken into account in determining the optimum composition of the Board and when possible should be balanced appropriately.
The Nomination Committee has responsibility for identifying and nominating for approval by the Board, candidates for appointment to the Board. It takes responsibility in assessing the appropriate mix of experience, expertise, skills and diversity required on the Board and assessing the extent to which the required skills are represented on the Board and overseeing the Board succession.
The Nomination Committee is also responsible for reviewing and reporting to the Board in relation to Board diversity.
Board appointments will be based on merit and candidates will be considered against objective criteria, having due regard for the benefits of diversity on the Board.
Selection of candidates to join the Board will be, in part, dependent on the pool of candidates with the necessary knowledge, experience, skills, educational background and other qualities. The final decision will be based on merit and contribution the chosen candidate will bring to the Board.
The Board will ensure that appropriate disclosures are made in the annual report of the Company regarding Board diversity.
The Nomination Committee will monitor the implementation of this Policy.
3. Review and Disclosure of this Policy
This Policy will be published on the Company' s website for public information.
A summary of the policy on Board diversity, including any measurable objectives that it has set for implementing this Policy, and progress on achieving those objectives will be disclosed in the annual corporate governance report to be published by the Company.
(In case of any discrepancy between the English and Chinese versions of this Policy, the English version shall prevail.)
