Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:18pm EST

JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED

景業名邦集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2231)

BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

(Adopted on 13 November 2019 by the Board)

1. Introduction

  1. It is a requirement under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 thereto, that the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee" ) of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company" ) shall have a policy concerning diversity of board members.
  2. The board diversity policy (this "Policy" ) aims to set out the approach on diversity of the board of directors (the "Board" ) of the Company.
  3. The Policy applies to the Board and it does not apply to diversity in relation to employees of the Company.

2. Policy Statement

  1. The Board recognises the importance of having a diverse Board in enhancing the Board effectiveness and corporate governance, and considers that Board diversity, including gender diversity, is a vital asset to the business. A diverse Board will include and make good use of differences in the skills, industry knowledge and professional experience, cultural and education background and other qualities of directors of the Company and does not discriminate on the ground of race, age, gender or religious belief. These differences will be taken into account in determining the optimum composition of the Board and when possible should be balanced appropriately.
  2. The Nomination Committee has responsibility for identifying and nominating for approval by the Board, candidates for appointment to the Board. It takes responsibility in assessing the appropriate mix of experience, expertise, skills and diversity required on the Board and assessing the extent to which the required skills are represented on the Board and overseeing the Board succession.
  3. The Nomination Committee is also responsible for reviewing and reporting to the Board in relation to Board diversity.

1

  1. Board appointments will be based on merit and candidates will be considered against objective criteria, having due regard for the benefits of diversity on the Board.
  2. Selection of candidates to join the Board will be, in part, dependent on the pool of candidates with the necessary knowledge, experience, skills, educational background and other qualities. The final decision will be based on merit and contribution the chosen candidate will bring to the Board.
  3. The Board will ensure that appropriate disclosures are made in the annual report of the Company regarding Board diversity.
  4. The Nomination Committee will monitor the implementation of this Policy.

3. Review and Disclosure of this Policy

  1. This Policy will be published on the Company' s website for public information.
  2. A summary of the policy on Board diversity, including any measurable objectives that it has set for implementing this Policy, and progress on achieving those objectives will be disclosed in the annual corporate governance report to be published by the Company.

(In case of any discrepancy between the English and Chinese versions of this Policy, the English version shall prevail.)

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 23:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:18pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Nomination committee terms of reference
PU
06:18pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Board diversity policy
PU
06:13pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Remuneration committee terms of reference
PU
06:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Audit committee terms of reference
PU
05:58pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of directors and their role and function..
PU
05:53pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transfer of listing from gem to the main boar..
PU
12/01HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
12/01HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
12/01HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 306 M
EBIT 2019 11 249 M
Net income 2019 9 451 M
Finance 2019 66 055 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 32,7x
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales2019 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 311 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 270,96  HKD
Last Close Price 247,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.14%39 789
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.86%51 954
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC66.17%30 480
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.20%27 559
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 091
NASDAQ28.48%17 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group