Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

The Board recognises the importance of having a diverse Board in enhancing the Board effectiveness and corporate governance, and considers that Board diversity, including gender diversity, is a vital asset to the business. A diverse Board will include and make good use of differences in the skills, industry knowledge and professional experience, cultural and education background and other qualities of directors of the Company and does not discriminate on the ground of race, age, gender or religious belief. These differences will be taken into account in determining the optimum composition of the Board and when possible should be balanced appropriately.