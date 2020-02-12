Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

With a view to achieving a sustainable and balanced development, the Company sees increasing diversity at the Board level as an essential element in supporting the attainment of its strategic objectives and its sustainable development.

(Adopted by the Company at a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company

to the Board. The Board's composition (including gender, age, length of service) will be disclosed in the corporate governance report of the Company (the "Corporate Governance Report") in its annual report.

Monitoring and Reporting

The Nomination Committee will report annually, in the CG Report, on the Board's composition under diversified perspectives, and monitor the implementation of this Policy. Review of this Policy

The Nomination Committee will review this Policy, as appropriate, to ensure the effectiveness of this Policy. The Nomination Committee will discuss any revisions that may be required, and recommend any such revisions to the Board for consideration and approval. Disclosure of this Policy This Policy will be published on the Company's website for public information. A summary of this Policy together with the measurable objectives set for implementing this Policy, and the progress made towards achieving those objectives will be disclosed in the annual CG Report.

Note: If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of this document, the

English version shall prevail.

2