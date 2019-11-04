Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY (the "Policy")

11/04/2019 | 06:45pm EST

Yincheng Life Service CO., Ltd.

銀城生活服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 1922)

BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY (the "Policy")

(Adopted by the Company at a meeting of

the board of directors of the Company on 15 October 2019)

  1. PURPOSE
    1. This Policy aims to set out the approach to achieve diversity on the Company's board of directors (the "Board").
  3. VISION
    1. The Company recognises and embraces the benefits of having a diverse Board to enhance the effectiveness and quality of its performance
  5. POLICY STATEMENT
    With a view to achieving a sustainable and balanced development, the Company sees increasing diversity at the Board level as an essential element in supporting the attainment of its strategic objectives and its sustainable development. In designing the Board's composition, Board diversity has been considered from a number of aspects, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service. All Board appointments will be based on meritocracy, and candidates will be considered against objective criteria, having due regard for the benefits of diversity on the Board.
  6. MEASURABLE OBJECTIVES
    1. Selection of candidates will be based on a range of diversity perspectives, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service. The ultimate decision will be based on merit and contribution that the selected candidates will bring to the Board. The Board's composition (including gender, ethnicity, age, length of service) will be disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report annually.
    2. The Board will take opportunity to increase the proportion of female members over time when selecting and making recommendation on suitable candidates for Board appointments. The Board will ensure that the appropriate balance of gender diversity is achieved with reference to stakeholders' expectation and international and local recommended best practices, with the ultimate goal of bringing the Board to gender parity.

  1. MONITORING AND REPORTING
    1. The Nomination Committee will report annually, in the Corporate Governance Report, on the Board's composition under diversified perspectives, and monitor the implementation of this Policy.
  3. REVIEW OF THIS POLICY
    1. The Nomination Committee will review this Policy, as appropriate, to ensure the effectiveness of this Policy. The Nomination Committee will discuss any revisions that may be required, and recommend any such revisions to the Board for consideration and approval.
  5. DISCLOSURE OF THIS POLICY
    1. This Policy will be published on the Company's website for public information.
    2. A summary of this Policy together with the measurable objectives set for implementing this Policy, and the progress made towards achieving those objectives will be disclosed in the annual Corporate Governance Report.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:44:05 UTC
