Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY (the "Policy")

Selection of candidates will be based on a range of diversity perspectives, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service. The ultimate decision will be based on merit and contribution that the selected candidates will bring to the Board. The Board's composition (including gender, ethnicity, age, length of service) will be disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report annually.

The Board will take opportunity to increase the proportion of female members over time when selecting and making recommendation on suitable candidates for Board appointments. The Board will ensure that the appropriate balance of gender diversity is achieved with reference to stakeholders' expectation and international and local recommended best practices, with the ultimate goal of bringing the Board to gender parity.