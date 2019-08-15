Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

08/15/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held, commencing on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 and concluding on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication.

By order of the Board

China BlueChemical Ltd.*

WU Xiaoxia

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xia Qinglong and Mr. Wang Weimin, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Jun and Mr. Guo Xinjun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lee Kit Ying, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Yu Changchun.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 04:21:03 UTC
