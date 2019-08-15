Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held, commencing on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 and concluding on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication.

WU Xiaoxia

Beijing, the PRC

15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xia Qinglong and Mr. Wang Weimin, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Jun and Mr. Guo Xinjun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lee Kit Ying, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Yu Changchun.