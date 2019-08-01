Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DUIBA GROUP LIMITED гыණ䕈Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1753)

BUSINESS UPDATE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Duiba Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with information in relation to the latest business developments of the Company.

Recently, the Group and Foshan Yunmi Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Foshan Yunmi") entered into a user management SAAS service agreement, pursuant to which the Group will provide comprehensive user management SAAS services to Foshan Yunmi for a term of one year to help Foshan Yunmi improve its user activity and user retention rate. Foshan Yunmi is an entity controlled by Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT). It is the pioneer of internet-connected home appliances and is committed to transforming the traditional home appliance industry through the application of internet technologies.

In view of the accumulated experience and technical advantages of the Group in the user management SAAS field, the Board is confident in the long-term prospects of the user management SAAS business of the Group.

By Order of the Board Duiba Group Limited

Chen Xiaoliang

Chairman

Hong Kong/Hangzhou, China, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chen Xiaoliang, Mr. Fang Hua, Mr. Xu Hengfei and Mr. Zhu Jiangbo as executive Directors, Mr. Huang Tao and Mr. Sun Qiang Chang as non-executive Directors and Mr. Kam Wai Man, Dr. Ou-Yang Hui and Dr. Gao Fuping as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 13:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Circular of 2019 First Extraordinary General ..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Recei..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction provision of financi..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - change of book closure period
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - c..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement strategic cooperation ..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the litigation in relation to the l..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of director
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : SouthGobi to announce second quarter 2019 res..
PU
09:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement i..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 265,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.19%42 585
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC16.63%49 541
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE63.12%28 242
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.34%25 766
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 977
NASDAQ18.67%15 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group