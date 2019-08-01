Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DUIBA GROUP LIMITED гыණ䕈Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1753)

BUSINESS UPDATE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Duiba Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with information in relation to the latest business developments of the Company.

Recently, the Group and Foshan Yunmi Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Foshan Yunmi") entered into a user management SAAS service agreement, pursuant to which the Group will provide comprehensive user management SAAS services to Foshan Yunmi for a term of one year to help Foshan Yunmi improve its user activity and user retention rate. Foshan Yunmi is an entity controlled by Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT). It is the pioneer of internet-connected home appliances and is committed to transforming the traditional home appliance industry through the application of internet technologies.

In view of the accumulated experience and technical advantages of the Group in the user management SAAS field, the Board is confident in the long-term prospects of the user management SAAS business of the Group.

By Order of the Board Duiba Group Limited

Chen Xiaoliang

Chairman

Hong Kong/Hangzhou, China, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chen Xiaoliang, Mr. Fang Hua, Mr. Xu Hengfei and Mr. Zhu Jiangbo as executive Directors, Mr. Huang Tao and Mr. Sun Qiang Chang as non-executive Directors and Mr. Kam Wai Man, Dr. Ou-Yang Hui and Dr. Gao Fuping as independent non-executive Directors.