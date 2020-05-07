Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CEO Charles Li to Step Down

By Quentin Webb and Martin Mou

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its longtime chief executive plans to step down by October 2021, or earlier if a successor is found before then.

Beijing-born former investment banker Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. since January 2010, told the board he doesn't intend to seek reappointment when his current contract ends on Oct. 15 next year, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

HKEX said a committee made up of Chairman Laura Cha and three other directors will conduct a formal search for a new CEO, while Mr. Li continues to lead the organization and ensure a smooth transition.

Judged by the value of its own shares, Hong Kong's exchange is the world's largest outside the U.S., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Its market capitalization of some $41 billion ranks behind only those of CME Group Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc., operator of the New York Stock Exchange, among others.

During the 59-year-old Mr. Li's tenure, Hong Kong's exchange helped cement the city's role as a conduit for the outside world to invest in China. A two-way trading link between the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai, opened in 2014, created a new opening for international investors to gain exposure to China's domestic market. It was followed by a similar link with the Shenzhen stock exchange, as well as a bond-market equivalent.

Called Stock Connect, the links were integral to major index providers' later decisions to include mainland-listed stocks in their global equity benchmarks.

In 2012, Mr. Li oversaw HKEX's $2.1 billion takeover of the London Metal Exchange. Last year, he led a surprise, near-$37 billion attempt to buy London Stock Exchange Group PLC--which was in the midst of buying data provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd. The unsolicited approach was quickly rejected by the LSE's board, and HKEX walked away in October.

Hong Kong's stock exchange has become a top listing venue for Chinese technology companies, including some of the country's most valuable businesses. Last fall, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. added a secondary listing in the city after the exchange changed its rules to allow founder-friendly corporate-governance structures, such as shares with unequal voting rights. Chinese online-retailing giant JD.com Inc. plans to follow suit.

Before becoming CEO of the exchange, Mr. Li worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he was chairman of its China business, and at Merrill Lynch in China. Outspoken and colorful, he came from a humble background, growing up in the northwestern province of Gansu and working as an oil-field laborer and journalist before going to the U.S. to study.

He washed dishes while working toward a journalism degree at the University of Alabama, and then earned a law degree at Columbia University. He worked at two law firms in New York before becoming a banker.

HKEX on Thursday reported a 13% fall in first-quarter net income to 2.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$291.5 million) and a 7% decline in revenue to 4 billion Hong Kong dollars. It said revenue from trading and clearing fees jumped as more transactions took place during the coronavirus pandemic-triggered market turmoil, but it booked a net investment loss for the period.

