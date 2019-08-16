Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEE AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF

THE BOARD COMMITTEE AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 16 August 2019, Mr. Zheng Zhihua, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a member of the audit committee, the chairman of the remuneration and assessment committee, and a member of the nomination committee of the Company, and Mr. Tang Yanggang ("Mr. Tang"), an executive director and president of the Company, will be appointed as a member of the strategy committee of the Company.

CHANGE IN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Mr. Tao Desheng ("Mr. Tao"), the non-executive director and vice chairman of the Company, has resigned as the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") with effect from 16 August 2019.

Mr. Tao has confirmed that he will remain as the non-executive director and vice chairman of the Company and had no disagreement with other members of the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange in relation to his resignation as Authorised Representative.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Tang has been appointed as the Authorised Representative with effect from 16 August 2019 pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules.

1