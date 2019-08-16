Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The Board of directors (the "Board") of Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong will be relocated to Room B on 21/F, Times Media Centre, 133 Wan Chai Road, Hong Kong with effect from 17 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Limited

Kwok Ho

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As of the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive directors : Mr. Kwok Ho, Mr. Kuang Qiao and Mr. Yang Gang Non-executive director : Mr. Ip Chi Ming Independent non-executive directors : Mr. Fung Chi Kin, Mr. Tam Ching Ho, Professor Lin Shun Quan and Mr. Chan Yik Pun

