Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD. *

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING

Reference is made to the prospectus of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 January 2018 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the listing of the Company (the "Listing") on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

USE OF PROCEEDS

As set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the Prospectus, the Company intended to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering for the purposes as set out below:

  • Approximately 65% will be used to pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances, among which, (i) approximately 45% will be used to acquire other property management companies; (ii) approximately 10% will be used to acquire companies which are engaged in property management related businesses and companies which provide community products and services complementary to those of us; and (iii) approximately 10% will be used to invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners;
  • Approximately 10% will be used to further develop one-stop service platform of the Company, among which, (i) approximately 4.0% will be used to purchase and upgrade hardware related to one-stop service platform; (ii) approximately 2.7% will be used to fund the resident services and products of the Company and promotional activities; (iii) approximately 2.0% will be used to develop new software and optimize the existing software; and (iv) approximately 1.3% will be used to promote the mobile applications;
  • Approximately 15% will be used to develop the "management digitalization, service specialization, procedure standardization and operation automation"; and
  • Approximately 10% will be used for working capital and general corporate purpose.

1

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

The net proceeds of the Global Offering amounted to approximately RMB3,199.3 million (equivalent to HK$3,958.8 million), after deduction of underwriting fees, commissions and relevant expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has used approximately RMB1,033.9 million of the net proceeds.

Set out below are details of the intended use of the net proceeds, percentage of the original allocation, the original allocation, the amount of the net proceeds used as at the date of this announcement and the remaining balance of the net proceeds according to the original allocation:

Remaining

Amount of the

balance of the

Percentage

net proceeds

net proceeds

of the

used as at the

according to

Intended use of

original

Original

date of this

the original

the net proceeds

allocation

allocation

announcement

allocation

%

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Pursue selective strategic

65%

2,079.6

717.5

1,362.1

investment and acquisition

opportunities and further

develop strategic alliances

(i)

Acquire other property

45%

1,439.8

477.5

962.3

management companies

(ii)

Acquire companies which

10%

319.9

0

319.9

are engaged in property

management related

businesses

(iii) Invest in property

10%

319.9

240.0

79.9

management industry

funds jointly with our

business partners

Further develop the one-

10%

319.9

0

319.9

stop service platform of the

Group

Develop "management

15%

479.9

11.9

468.0

digitalization, service

specialization, procedure

standardization and

operation automation" of

the Group

Working capital and

10%

319.9

304.5

15.4

general corporate purpose

Total

100%

3,199.3

1,033.9

2,165.4

2

The Board has resolved and approved on 15 August 2019 to change the intended use and allocation of the net proceeds. Set out below are details of the revised use of the net proceeds, percentage of the revised allocation, the revised allocation, the amount of the net proceeds used as at the date of this announcement and the remaining balance of the net proceeds after the revised allocation:

Revised use of the net proceeds

  • Pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and further develop strategic alliances
    • Inject capital into subsidiary companies, acquire (including injecting capital into subsidiary companies for acquisitions) other property management companies and other companies in related businesses and invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners

Remaining

Amount of the

balance of the

Percentage

net proceeds

net proceeds

of the

used as at the

after the

revised

Revised

date of this

revised

allocation

allocation

announcement

allocation

%

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

85%

2,719.4

717.5

2,001.9

Further develop the one-stop

5%

160.0

11.9

148.1

service platform of the Group

and develop "management

digitalization, service

specialization, procedure

standardization and operation

automation" of the Group

Working capital and general

10%

319.9

304.5

15.4

corporate purposes

Total

100%

3,199.3

1,033.9

2,165.4

3

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Since the Listing, the Company has been actively pursuing potential opportunities in acquisitions of property management and property management related businesses companies and investment in related mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") through property management industry funds. With more than one year of experience in making investments and M&A since the Listing, the Company recognizes that the original allocation and description of the use of the net proceeds from the Listing in the Prospectus has restricted the actual operation of the acquisition activities and limited the flexibility of the Company in tapping possible M&A opportunities. As a result, the Company has proposed to consolidate the original uses of "Acquire other property management companies", "Acquire companies which are engaged in property management related businesses" and "Invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners" into one category and to revise the scope as "Inject capital into subsidiary companies, acquire (including injecting capital into subsidiary companies for acquisitions) other property management companies and other companies in related businesses and invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners", and to increase the allocated proportion of the net proceeds from the Global Offering for the purpose of capturing suitable M&A opportunities in the market in a timely manner.

Further, the original uses of "Further develop the one-stop service platform of the Group" and "Develop "management digitalization, service specialization, procedure standardization and operation automation" of the Group" has on a practical day-to-day level been funded by the general working capital of the relevant branch subsidiaries and subsidiaries of the Company as such source of funding has been sufficient since the Listing. Therefore, the Company proposed to consolidate and revise such original uses into one category as "Further develop the one-stop service platform of the Group and develop "management digitalization, service specialization, procedure standardization and operation automation" of the Group" and to scale down the allocated proceeds for such use.

The Board confirms that there has not been any material change in the nature of business of the Group as set out in the Prospectus. The Board is of the view that the change in the use of proceeds from the Global Offering is appropriate as the Group will be able to more efficiently deploy the proceeds from the Global Offering for proper business operation and considers such change to be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.

LI Dalong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members, being Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung^ (Co- chairman), Mr. Huang Fengchao^ (Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager), Mr. Feng Xin^, Mr. Wei Xianzhong^^, Ms. Yue Yuan^^, Mr. Wan Kam To^^^, Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph^^^ and Mr. Wang Peng^^^.

  • Executive Directors
  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

4

Any discrepancy between totals and sums of individual amounts listed in any table are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.

  • for identification purposes only

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of date of the 2018 final dividend pay..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions - revision ..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustments of the exercise price and the num..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Premium Income
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of subscriptions of new shares und..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement change of trusteeship ..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Net asset value for july 2019
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on key operating data
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to premiums income
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 596 M
EBIT 2019 11 549 M
Net income 2019 9 841 M
Finance 2019 91 677 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 235,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.89%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ18.40%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group