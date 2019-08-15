Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING

Approximately 65% will be used to pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances, among which, (i) approximately 45% will be used to acquire other property management companies; (ii) approximately 10% will be used to acquire companies which are engaged in property management related businesses and companies which provide community products and services complementary to those of us; and (iii) approximately 10% will be used to invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners;

As set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the Prospectus, the Company intended to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering for the purposes as set out below:

Reference is made to the prospectus of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 January 2018 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the listing of the Company (the "Listing") on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

Set out below are details of the intended use of the net proceeds, percentage of the original allocation, the original allocation, the amount of the net proceeds used as at the date of this announcement and the remaining balance of the net proceeds according to the original allocation:

The net proceeds of the Global Offering amounted to approximately RMB3,199.3 million (equivalent to HK$3,958.8 million), after deduction of underwriting fees, commissions and relevant expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has used approximately RMB1,033.9 million of the net proceeds.

Inject capital into subsidiary companies, acquire (including injecting capital into subsidiary companies for acquisitions) other property management companies and other companies in related businesses and invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners

The Board has resolved and approved on 15 August 2019 to change the intended use and allocation of the net proceeds. Set out below are details of the revised use of the net proceeds, percentage of the revised allocation, the revised allocation, the amount of the net proceeds used as at the date of this announcement and the remaining balance of the net proceeds after the revised allocation:

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Since the Listing, the Company has been actively pursuing potential opportunities in acquisitions of property management and property management related businesses companies and investment in related mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") through property management industry funds. With more than one year of experience in making investments and M&A since the Listing, the Company recognizes that the original allocation and description of the use of the net proceeds from the Listing in the Prospectus has restricted the actual operation of the acquisition activities and limited the flexibility of the Company in tapping possible M&A opportunities. As a result, the Company has proposed to consolidate the original uses of "Acquire other property management companies", "Acquire companies which are engaged in property management related businesses" and "Invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners" into one category and to revise the scope as "Inject capital into subsidiary companies, acquire (including injecting capital into subsidiary companies for acquisitions) other property management companies and other companies in related businesses and invest in property management industry funds jointly with our business partners", and to increase the allocated proportion of the net proceeds from the Global Offering for the purpose of capturing suitable M&A opportunities in the market in a timely manner.

Further, the original uses of "Further develop the one-stop service platform of the Group" and "Develop "management digitalization, service specialization, procedure standardization and operation automation" of the Group" has on a practical day-to-day level been funded by the general working capital of the relevant branch subsidiaries and subsidiaries of the Company as such source of funding has been sufficient since the Listing. Therefore, the Company proposed to consolidate and revise such original uses into one category as "Further develop the one-stop service platform of the Group and develop "management digitalization, service specialization, procedure standardization and operation automation" of the Group" and to scale down the allocated proceeds for such use.

The Board confirms that there has not been any material change in the nature of business of the Group as set out in the Prospectus. The Board is of the view that the change in the use of proceeds from the Global Offering is appropriate as the Group will be able to more efficiently deploy the proceeds from the Global Offering for proper business operation and considers such change to be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

4