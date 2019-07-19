Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

0
07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code:621)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Taung Gold International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Bermuda Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda to:

4th floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

The Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office is still maintained by Tricor Tengis Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Taung Gold International Limited

Cheung Pak Sum

Co-chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Christiaan Rudolph de Wet de Bruin (Co-chairman), Ms. Cheung Pak Sum (Co-chairman), Mr. Neil Andrew Herrick (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chong Man Hung Jeffrey, Mr. Li Kam Chung and Mr. Tsui Pang.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
