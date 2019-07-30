Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOBICON GROUP LIMITED

萬保剛集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1213)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA PRINCIPAL

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mobicon Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda to:

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12

Bermuda

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Hong Kong Registrars Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Hung Kim Fung, Measure

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure, Madam Yeung Man Yi, Beryl, Mr. Hung Ying Fung and Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix as executive Directors and Mr. Charles E. Chapman, Dr. Leung Wai Cheung and Mr. Ku Wing Hong, Eric as independent non-executive Directors.