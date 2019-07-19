Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINSHINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED

瀛 晟 科 學 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 209)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER AGENT

The board of directors of Winshine Science Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, with effect from 19 July 2019, the Bermuda Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited (the "Bermuda Registrar"), will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda to:

4th floor North, Cedar House,

41 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Bermuda Registrar will remain unchanged.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Winshine Science Company Limited

Zhao Deyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Deyong (Chairman), Mr. Liu Michael Xiao Ming (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Lianjun; one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Shaopeng; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Kim Hung Eddie, Mr. Ng Wai Hung and Ms. Shi Xiaolei.