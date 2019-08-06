Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fortune Sun (China) Holdings Limited 富 陽 (中 國 )控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 352)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Fortune Sun (China) Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to 16/F, Sun Life Tower, The Gateway, Harbour City, 21 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 26 August 2019. Other contact details such as telephone number, facsimile number and email address of the Company will remain unchanged.

