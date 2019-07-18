Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL REGISTRAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA COMMERCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

冠 亞 商 業 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 104)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Commercial Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Principal Registrar of the Company will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda to:

4th floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Principal Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited

Cheng Ka Chung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Eav Yin (Chairman), Ms. Eav Guech Rosanna, Mr. Duong Ming Chi, Henry and Mr. Eav Feng Ming, Jonathan as executive directors and Mr. Lai Si Ming, Ms. Wong Wing Yue, Rosaline and Mr. Lee Tat Cheung, Vincent as independent non-executive directors.