Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Stock Code: 78)
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL REGISTRAR
AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA
The board of directors (the "Board") of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that, with effect from 19th July, 2019, the address of the principal registrar and transfer agent of the Company in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, has been changed to the following:
4th Floor North, Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda
By Order of the Board
Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited
Eliza Lam Sau Fun
Secretary
Hong Kong, 19th July, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Non-Executive Director:
|
Mr. LO Yuk Sui
|
Dr. Francis CHOI Chee Ming, GBS, JP
|
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
|
(Vice Chairman)
|
Miss LO Po Man
|
|
(Vice Chairman and Managing Director)
|
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
|
Ms. Belinda YEUNG Bik Yiu
|
Ms. Alice KAN Lai Kuen
|
(Chief Operating Officer)
|
Professor Japhet Sebastian LAW
|
Mr. Donald FAN Tung
|
Ms. Winnie NG, JP
|
Mr. Jimmy LO Chun To
|
Mr. WONG Chi Keung
|
Mr. Kenneth NG Kwai Kai
|
|
Mr. Allen WAN Tze Wai
|
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:08 UTC