Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

07/19/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APAC RESOURCES LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1104)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of APAC Resources Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda to:

4th floor, North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

By Order of the Board

APAC Resources Limited

Andrew Ferguson

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Brett Robert Smith (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Andrew Ferguson (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) (Mr. Wong Tai Chun, Mark as his alternate), Mr. Lee Seng Hui and Mr. So Kwok Hoo

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert, Mr. Chang Chu Fai, Johnson Francis, Mr. Robert Moyse Willcocks and Mr. Wang Hongqian

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 05:14:07 UTC
