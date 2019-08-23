Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the address of the principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to 26/F, No. 238 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 26 August 2019. Other contact details such as telephone number, facsimile number and email address of the Company remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin, Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara and Mr. Zhou Quan (all being executive Directors), Mr. Mu Hao and Mr. Zhao Yun (all being non- executive Directors), Ms. Fang Fang, Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 04:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction relating to t..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of senior management
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the extraordinary general me..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information disruption of operations o..
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of the principal place of b..
PU
12:18aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusi..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ22.75%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group