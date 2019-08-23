Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the address of the principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to 26/F, No. 238 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 26 August 2019. Other contact details such as telephone number, facsimile number and email address of the Company remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin, Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara and Mr. Zhou Quan (all being executive Directors), Mr. Mu Hao and Mr. Zhao Yun (all being non- executive Directors), Ms. Fang Fang, Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).