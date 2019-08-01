Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF ADDRESSES OF (1) REGISTERED OFFICE AND CAYMAN ISLANDS SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE AND (2) PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

08/01/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSMall Group Limited ږ፟ვ፟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1815)

CHANGE OF ADDRESSES OF (1) REGISTERED OFFICE AND

CAYMAN ISLANDS SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE AND

(2) PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of CSMall Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the addresses of the Company's Registered Office and Cayman Islands Share Registrar and Transfer Office have been changed to the following as a result of the merging of the post code KY1-9007 in the Cayman Islands into KY1-9005:

Registered Office

Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited 190 Elgin Avenue

George Town Grand Cayman KY1-9005 Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Share Registrar and Transfer Office Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited

190 Elgin Avenue

George Town Grand Cayman KY1-9005 Cayman Islands

The Board hereby also announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to the following address, with effect from 1 August 2019:

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

Unit 1415, China Merchants Tower

Shun Tak Centre

168-200 Connaught Road Central

Sheung Wan

Hong Kong

By Order of the Board

CSMall Group Limited

Chen He Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen He, Mr. Zhang Jinpeng and Mr. Qian Pengcheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fu Lui, Mr. Hu Qilin and Mr. Zhang Zuhui.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 13:29:04 UTC
