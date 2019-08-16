Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HPC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1742)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of HPC Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

The Board of the Company announces that PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 6 August 2019, as the Company and PwC could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 October 2019.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board, there is no requirement under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the resigning auditor to confirm whether or not there is any circumstance connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders and creditors. PwC has therefore not issued such confirmation. Both the Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") confirm that there are no other matters or circumstances in respect of the change of the auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board confirms that PwC has not commenced any audit work on the financial statements of the Group for the financial year ending 31 October 2019. The Board believes that the change of auditor will not have any impact on the annual audit of the Company for the financial year ending 31 October 2019.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to PwC for their professional services provided to the Company in the past few years.