Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

RESIGNATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN, MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board announces that (i) Mr. Lai Weixuan has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company (the "Chief Executive Officer") and the member of the nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee") and has been appointed as the Chairman and the member of the Remuneration Committee; and (ii) Mr. Fu Fangxing has been appointed as the member of the Nomination Committee, with effect from 23 August 2019.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhao Yang ("Mr. Zhao") has resigned as the chief financial officer of the Group (the "Chief Financial Officer") and has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 23 August 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Zhao are set out as follows:

Mr. Zhao, aged 49, obtained a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Nankai University and EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Zhao was the Chief Financial Officer starting from January 2017 and was responsible for the Group's corporate finance, accounting and treasury functions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhao held senior

management positions in different companies, of which two are Shenzhen listed companies, Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd*（天馬微電子股份有限公司）and AVIC Real Estate Holding Company Limited*（中航地產股份有限公司）. Mr. Zhao has over 25 years of

experience in accounting and finance.

The Company has entered into a service agreement with Mr. Zhao for a term of three years commencing from 23 August 2019, which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one month's prior notice in writing. Mr. Zhao is entitled to a director's fee of HK$36,000 per annum which was determined by the Board with recommendation of the Remuneration Committee after considering a range of factors including his experience, his duties and responsibilities in the Group, the remuneration structure of the Group and levels of remuneration for peers in the market. His directorship is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company.